Bobby Darin, The Crests, Chuck Berry, Arthur Brown...

REPLAY - Bobby Darin, The Crests, Chuck Berry et Arthur Brown dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 23 Mars 2017.

Georges Lang

Dream lover - Bobby Darin
Venus - Frankie Avalon
Sixteen candles - The Crests
Chapel of love - The Dixie Cups
Don't - Elvis Presley
Surfin' safari - The Beach Boys
Barbara Ann - The Regents
You never can tell ( c'est la vie ) - Chuck Berry
Hang on sloopy - The McCoys w/ Wolfman Jack
Fire - Arthur Brown
Papa's got a brand new bag - James Brown
The letter - The Box Tops
Judy in disguise - John Fred & His Playboy Band
No milk today - Herman's Hermits
Michelle - The Beatles
Carol - The Rolling Stones
Maybellene - Chuck Berry
Bernadette - Four Tops
Diana - Paul Anka
Sheila - Tommy Roe
Donna - Rtchie Valens
Blueberry hill - Fats Domino

