Bob Seger, Diana Krall, Elton John, Sting...dans La Collection du 29 mai 2017

publié le 29/05/2017 à 23:59

Reminiscing - Little River Band

Still the same - Bob Seger

The last dj - Tom Petty

I heard it through the grapevine - Michael McDonald

Sisters are doin'it for themselves - Eurythmics w/ Aretha Franklin

Just your fool - The Rolling Stones

Something's got a hold on me - Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa

Whenever I call you friend - Kenny Loggins & Stevie Nicks

Carry on - Crosby Stills Nash & Young

Desperado - Diana Krall

Birmingham - Randy Newman

Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton John

Practical arrangement - Sting

You've got a friend - Carol King



