Bob Seger, Diana Krall, Elton John, Sting...dans La Collection du 29 mai 2017
REPLAY - Bob Seger, Diana Krall, Elton John, Sting dans La Collection du 29 mai 2017
Reminiscing - Little River Band
Still the same - Bob Seger
The last dj - Tom Petty
I heard it through the grapevine - Michael McDonald
Sisters are doin'it for themselves - Eurythmics w/ Aretha Franklin
Just your fool - The Rolling Stones
Something's got a hold on me - Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa
Whenever I call you friend - Kenny Loggins & Stevie Nicks
Carry on - Crosby Stills Nash & Young
Desperado - Diana Krall
Birmingham - Randy Newman
Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton John
Practical arrangement - Sting
You've got a friend - Carol King