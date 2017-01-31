Bill Labounty, Barry White, Steely Dan, America...

REPLAY - Bill Labounty, Barry White, Steely Dan et America dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 31 janvier 2017.

Crédit : Romain Boé Georges Lang

par Georges Lang publié le 31/01/2017 à 23:59

Partager FB TWT GG+ LD Commenter Imprimer

Livin' it up - Bill Labounty

Say, say, say - Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson

Kiss and say goodbye - The Manhattans

Just the way you are - Barry White

I heard it throught the gravepine - Michael McDonald

What a wonderful world - Katie Melua & Eva Cassidi

Lady d'Arbanville - Cat Stevens

Golden brown - The Stranglers

F.M. ( no static at all ) - Steely Dan

Route 66 - George Benson

Ventura highway - America

A place with no name - Michael Jackson

Sirius / Eye in the sky - Alan Parsons Project