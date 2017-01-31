Bill Labounty, Barry White, Steely Dan, America...

REPLAY - Bill Labounty, Barry White, Steely Dan et America dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 31 janvier 2017.
Livin' it up - Bill Labounty
Say, say, say - Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson
Kiss and say goodbye - The Manhattans
Just the way you are - Barry White
I heard it throught the gravepine - Michael McDonald
What a wonderful world - Katie Melua & Eva Cassidi
Lady d'Arbanville - Cat Stevens
Golden brown - The Stranglers
F.M. ( no static at all ) - Steely Dan
Route 66 - George Benson
Ventura highway - America
A place with no name - Michael Jackson
Sirius / Eye in the sky - Alan Parsons Project