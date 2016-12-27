Bangles, Ray Charles, David Bowie, Eagles...

REPLAY - Bangles, Ray Charles, David Bowie et Eagles dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 26 décembre 2016.

La Collection du 27 12 16

par Georges Lang publié le 27/12/2016 à 01:45

Eternal flame - Bangles

If you leave me now - Chicago

Wonderful tonight - Eric Clapton

Georgia on my mind - Ray Charles

Unforgettable - Natalie & Nat King Cole

What's new - Linda Rondstadt

(They long to be) close to you - Rumer

Lovin' you - Minnie Riperton

Killing me softly with this song - Roberta Flack

Angie - The Rolling Stones

Life on mars ? - David Bowie

The very thought of you - Michael Bublé

Winter wonderland - Dean Martin

You are so beautiful - Joe Cocker

Helpless - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Desperado - Eagles

