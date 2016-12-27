Bangles, Ray Charles, David Bowie, Eagles...

REPLAY - Bangles, Ray Charles, David Bowie et Eagles dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 26 décembre 2016.
Eternal flame - Bangles
If you leave me now - Chicago
Wonderful tonight - Eric Clapton
Georgia on my mind - Ray Charles
Unforgettable - Natalie & Nat King Cole
What's new - Linda Rondstadt
(They long to be) close to you - Rumer
Lovin' you - Minnie Riperton
Killing me softly with this song - Roberta Flack
Angie - The Rolling Stones
Life on mars ? - David Bowie
The very thought of you - Michael Bublé
Winter wonderland - Dean Martin
You are so beautiful - Joe Cocker
Helpless - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Desperado - Eagles