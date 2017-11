Avishai Cohen, Electric Light Orchestra, et The Spinners dans La Collection du 21 novembre 2017

publié le 21/11/2017 à 23:59

THE LETTER - LEMAR

SONG FOR HOPE - AVISHAI COHEN

PHILADELPHIA - NEIL YOUNG

NINE MILLION BICYCLES ( LIVE ) - KATIE MELUA w/ GORI WOMEN'S CHOIR

HEY THAT'S NO WAY TO SAY GOODBYE - FEIST

THEY CAN'T TAKE THAT AWAY FROM ME - SEAL

I' LL BE AROUND - THE SPINNERS

RESPECT - ARETHA FRANKLIN & ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

SECURITY - ETTA JAMES

HOLD ON I'M COMING - MELISSA ETHERIDGE

HOTEL CALIFORNIA ( LIVE FORUM L.A.) - EAGLES

CAN'T GET IT OUT OF MY HEAD - ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA

BARCELONA - FREDDIE MERCURY & MONTSERRAT CABALLE

A VISION - RICK WAKEMAN & LONDON SYMPHONY

THE END OF THE RETURN - RICK WAKEMAN & ENGLISH CHAMBER CHOIR