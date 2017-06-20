Arthur Conley, Robert Palmer, Led Zeppelin, Peter Gabriel...dans La Collection du 20 juin 2017
You rascal you - Louis Armstrong & Louis Jordan
The lady is a tramp - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Sweet soul music - Arthur Conley
Listen to the music - The Doobie Brothers
Bad case of loving you - Robert Palmer
It takes two - Tina Turner & Rod Stewart
Twistin' by the pool - Dire Straits
Nashville blues - The Everly Brothers
Can you feel it - Young Gun silver Fox
Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
I got the blues - The Rolling Stones
Try a littles tenderness - Otis Redding
I herad it through the grapevine - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel