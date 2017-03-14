RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
À la Bonne Heure !

Aretha Franklin, Patsy Cline, Joe Cocker, Katie Melua...

REPLAY - Aretha Franklin, Patsy Cline, Joe Cocker, Katie Melua dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 14 Mars 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger LA COLLECTION DU 14/03/2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date :
La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Listen to the music - The Doobie Brothers
Think - Aretha Franklin
Hold on, I'm coming - Melissa Etheridge
Say you love me - Fleetwood Mac
He's funny that way - Andrea Motis
La vie en rose - Toots Thielemans
Dream a little dream of me - Michael Bublé
Crazy - Patsy Cline
You are so beautiful - Joe Cocker
Street life - The Crusaders w/ Randy Crawford
I just called to say I love you - Stevie Wonder
Light my fire - The Doors
Wonderful life - Katie Melua
After midnight - J.J.Cale

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

article
7787668032
Aretha Franklin, Patsy Cline, Joe Cocker, Katie Melua...
Aretha Franklin, Patsy Cline, Joe Cocker, Katie Melua...
REPLAY - Aretha Franklin, Patsy Cline, Joe Cocker, Katie Melua dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 14 Mars 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/aretha-franklin-patsy-cline-joe-cocker-katie-melua-7787668032
2017-03-14 23:59:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg