Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Sia, R.Kelly...

REPLAY - Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Sia et R.Kelly dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 28 décembre 2016.
(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin
Bird on the wire - Tim Hardin
Good night - The Beatles
Young at heart - Michael Bublé
Body and soul - Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse
Jealous Guy - Roxy Music w/ Bryan Ferry
Woman - John Lennon
Angel by the wings - Sia
Baby, it's cold outside - Dean Martin & Martina McBride
Stuck with you - Huey Lewis & The News
I believe I can fly - R.Kelly
I belong to you - Lenny Kravitz
This girl's in love with you - Rumer
Love letters - Elvis Presley & Royal Philharmonic Ochestra