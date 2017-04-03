Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Steely Dan...

publié le 03/04/2017 à 23:59

I could have told you - Bob Dylan

I've got dreams to remember - Melissa Etheridge

Try a little tenderness - Otis Redding

(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin

Johnny and Mary - Bryan Ferry & Todd Terje

Bad case of loving you - Robert Palmer

Missing you - John Waite

He's funny that way - Andrea Motis

Nature boy - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Someday - Michael Bublé w/ Meghan Trainor

This will be ( an everlasting love ) - Natalie Cole

L.O.V.E. - Diana Krall

Suite : Judy blue eyes - Crosby, Stills & Nash

FM (no static at all) - Steely Dan

