Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Steely Dan...

REPLAY - Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga et Steely Dan dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 03 Avril 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger La Collection du 03/04/2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date :
La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

I could have told you - Bob Dylan
I've got dreams to remember - Melissa Etheridge
Try a little tenderness - Otis Redding
(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin
Johnny and Mary - Bryan Ferry & Todd Terje
Bad case of loving you - Robert Palmer
Missing you - John Waite
He's funny that way - Andrea Motis
Nature boy - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Someday - Michael Bublé w/ Meghan Trainor
This will be ( an everlasting love ) - Natalie Cole
L.O.V.E. - Diana Krall
Suite : Judy blue eyes - Crosby, Stills & Nash
FM (no static at all) - Steely Dan

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

article
7787934441
Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Steely Dan...
Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Steely Dan...
REPLAY - Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga et Steely Dan dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 03 Avril 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/aretha-franklin-michael-buble-lady-gaga-steely-dan-7787934441
2017-04-03 23:59:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg