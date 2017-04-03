Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Steely Dan...
I could have told you - Bob Dylan
I've got dreams to remember - Melissa Etheridge
Try a little tenderness - Otis Redding
(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin
Johnny and Mary - Bryan Ferry & Todd Terje
Bad case of loving you - Robert Palmer
Missing you - John Waite
He's funny that way - Andrea Motis
Nature boy - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Someday - Michael Bublé w/ Meghan Trainor
This will be ( an everlasting love ) - Natalie Cole
L.O.V.E. - Diana Krall
Suite : Judy blue eyes - Crosby, Stills & Nash
FM (no static at all) - Steely Dan