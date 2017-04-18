America, Lenny Kravitz, Nat King Cole, Carly Simon...

publié le 18/04/2017 à 23:59

Sister golden hair - America

Dust in the wind - Kansas

The long and winding road - The Beatles

Yesterday once more - The Carpenters

Change the world - Eric Clapton

Being with you - Smokey Robinson & Mary J.Blige

Ooh baby baby - Lenny Kravitz

L.O.V.E - Diana Krall

One for my baby ( And one more for the road ) - Tony Bennett w/ John Mayer

( Get your kicks on ) Route 66 - Nat King Cole

This old world is too funky for me - Crusaders w/ Joe Cocker

Proud Mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Hold on I'm coming - Melissa Etheridge

Soul man - Sam & Dave

You're so vain - Carly Simon

