America, Lenny Kravitz, Nat King Cole, Carly Simon...

REPLAY - America, Lenny Kravitz, Nat King Cole et Carly Simon dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 18 Avril 2017.

Georges Lang
Georges Lang Crédit : Elodie Grégoire
Georges Lang

Sister golden hair - America
Dust in the wind - Kansas
The long and winding road - The Beatles
Yesterday once more - The Carpenters 
Change the world - Eric Clapton
Being with you - Smokey Robinson & Mary J.Blige 
Ooh baby baby - Lenny Kravitz 
L.O.V.E - Diana Krall
One for my baby ( And one more for the road ) - Tony Bennett w/ John Mayer 
( Get your kicks on ) Route 66 - Nat King Cole
This old world is too funky for me - Crusaders w/ Joe Cocker 
Proud Mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Hold on I'm coming - Melissa Etheridge
Soul man - Sam & Dave
You're so vain - Carly Simon 

REPLAY - America, Lenny Kravitz, Nat King Cole et Carly Simon dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 18 Avril 2017.
2017-04-18 23:59:00
