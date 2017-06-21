America, Eagles, Joss Stone, Chris Rea...dans La Collection du 21 juin 2017

publié le 21/06/2017 à 23:59

Sister golden hair - America

Say it isn't go - Daryl Hall & John Oates

Sunny - Bobby Hebb

Creeque Alley - The Mamas And The Papas

Say you love me - Fleetwood Mac

Hotel California - Eagles

Mr. Tambourine man - The Byrds

It's a beautiful fay - Michael Bublé

L.O.V.E - Joss Stone

Breakfast in America - Supertramp

I can't stop thinking about you - Sting

How sweet it is (to be loves by you) - James Taylor

California dreamin' - Diana Krall

On the beach - Chris Rea

Woodstock - Crosby Stills Nash & Young







