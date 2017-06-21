America, Eagles, Joss Stone, Chris Rea...dans La Collection du 21 juin 2017
REPLAY - America, Eagles, Joss Stone et Chris Rea dans La Collection du 21 juin 2017
Sister golden hair - America
Say it isn't go - Daryl Hall & John Oates
Sunny - Bobby Hebb
Creeque Alley - The Mamas And The Papas
Say you love me - Fleetwood Mac
Hotel California - Eagles
Mr. Tambourine man - The Byrds
It's a beautiful fay - Michael Bublé
L.O.V.E - Joss Stone
Breakfast in America - Supertramp
I can't stop thinking about you - Sting
How sweet it is (to be loves by you) - James Taylor
California dreamin' - Diana Krall
On the beach - Chris Rea
Woodstock - Crosby Stills Nash & Young