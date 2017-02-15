RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
À la Bonne Heure !
1 min de lecture Musique

Al Jarreau, Billy Joel, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin...

REPLAY - Al Jarreau, Billy Joel, Otis Redding et Aretha Franklin dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 15 février 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
Télécharger La Collecttion du 15 02 17 Crédit Image : Romain Boé | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date :
La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Mornin' - Al Jarreau
The lady is a tramp - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
New York New York - Frank Sinatra
New York state of mind - Billy Joel
Up where we belong - Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes
(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin
( Sittin'on ) the dock of the bay - Otis Redding
Lucy in the skye with diamonds - The Beatles
We love you - The Rolling Stones
Nights in white satin - The Moody Blues
Don't let the sun go down on me (live) - George Michael & Elton John
Burn down the mission - Phil Collins

