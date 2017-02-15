Al Jarreau, Billy Joel, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin...
REPLAY - Al Jarreau, Billy Joel, Otis Redding et Aretha Franklin dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 15 février 2017.
Mornin' - Al Jarreau
The lady is a tramp - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
New York New York - Frank Sinatra
New York state of mind - Billy Joel
Up where we belong - Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes
(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin
( Sittin'on ) the dock of the bay - Otis Redding
Lucy in the skye with diamonds - The Beatles
We love you - The Rolling Stones
Nights in white satin - The Moody Blues
Don't let the sun go down on me (live) - George Michael & Elton John
Burn down the mission - Phil Collins