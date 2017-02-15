Al Jarreau, Billy Joel, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin...

publié le 15/02/2017 à 23:59

Mornin' - Al Jarreau

The lady is a tramp - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

New York New York - Frank Sinatra

New York state of mind - Billy Joel

Up where we belong - Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes

(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin

( Sittin'on ) the dock of the bay - Otis Redding

Lucy in the skye with diamonds - The Beatles

We love you - The Rolling Stones

Nights in white satin - The Moody Blues

Don't let the sun go down on me (live) - George Michael & Elton John

Burn down the mission - Phil Collins