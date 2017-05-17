Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Al Green, UB 40, Lana Del Rey, Diana Krall...Dans La Collection du 17 mai 2017

REPLAY - Al Green, UB 40, Lana Del Rey et Diana Krall dans La Collection du 17 mai 2017

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger La Collection du 17 05 17 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

I can't stop - Al Green
Bring it on home to me - Lemar
Start me up (Live) - The Rolling Stones
Our day will come - Amy Winehouse
Red red wine - UB 40
Summer in the city - Joe Cocker
So far away - Dire Straits
Every breath you take - The Police
Lust for life - Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd
Wasting my young years - London Grammar
Let her down easy - George Michael
Beauty and the beast - Stevie Nicks
Blue eyes - Elton John
The look of love - Diana Krall

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788584337
Al Green, UB 40, Lana Del Rey, Diana Krall...Dans La Collection du 17 mai 2017
Al Green, UB 40, Lana Del Rey, Diana Krall...Dans La Collection du 17 mai 2017
REPLAY - Al Green, UB 40, Lana Del Rey et Diana Krall dans La Collection du 17 mai 2017
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/al-green-ub-40-lana-del-rey-diana-krall-dans-la-collection-du-17-mai-2017-7788584337
2017-05-17 23:59:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg