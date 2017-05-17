Al Green, UB 40, Lana Del Rey, Diana Krall...Dans La Collection du 17 mai 2017
REPLAY - Al Green, UB 40, Lana Del Rey et Diana Krall dans La Collection du 17 mai 2017
I can't stop - Al Green
Bring it on home to me - Lemar
Start me up (Live) - The Rolling Stones
Our day will come - Amy Winehouse
Red red wine - UB 40
Summer in the city - Joe Cocker
So far away - Dire Straits
Every breath you take - The Police
Lust for life - Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd
Wasting my young years - London Grammar
Let her down easy - George Michael
Beauty and the beast - Stevie Nicks
Blue eyes - Elton John
The look of love - Diana Krall