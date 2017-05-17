Al Green, UB 40, Lana Del Rey, Diana Krall...Dans La Collection du 17 mai 2017

publié le 17/05/2017 à 23:59

I can't stop - Al Green

Bring it on home to me - Lemar

Start me up (Live) - The Rolling Stones

Our day will come - Amy Winehouse

Red red wine - UB 40

Summer in the city - Joe Cocker

So far away - Dire Straits

Every breath you take - The Police

Lust for life - Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd

Wasting my young years - London Grammar

Let her down easy - George Michael

Beauty and the beast - Stevie Nicks

Blue eyes - Elton John

The look of love - Diana Krall