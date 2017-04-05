Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Al Green, UB 40, Jeff Buckley, Rumer...

REPLAY - Al Green, UB 40, Jeff Buckley, Rumer dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 05 Avril 2017.

Georges Lang
Georges Lang Crédit : Elodie Grégoire
Georges Lang

How long - Jeff Golub w/ Brian Auger & Christopher Cross
I can't stop - Al Green
How sweet it is ( to be loved by you ) - James Taylor
Red, red wine - UB 40
When love comes to town - U2 w/ B.B. King
Honey pie - Tuck & Patti
Blackbird - The Beatles
More than words - Extreme
Hallelujah - Jeff Buckley
So long Marianne - Leonard Cohen
( They long to be ) close to you - Rumer
Helpless - Patti Smith
Helplessly hoping - Crosby, Stills, Nash
W.O.L.D. - Harry Chapin

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

article
7787971888
Al Green, UB 40, Jeff Buckley, Rumer...
Al Green, UB 40, Jeff Buckley, Rumer...
REPLAY - Al Green, UB 40, Jeff Buckley, Rumer dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 05 Avril 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/al-green-ub-40-jeff-buckley-rumer-7787971888
2017-04-05 23:59:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg