Al Green, UB 40, Jeff Buckley, Rumer...
REPLAY - Al Green, UB 40, Jeff Buckley, Rumer dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 05 Avril 2017.
How long - Jeff Golub w/ Brian Auger & Christopher Cross
I can't stop - Al Green
How sweet it is ( to be loved by you ) - James Taylor
Red, red wine - UB 40
When love comes to town - U2 w/ B.B. King
Honey pie - Tuck & Patti
Blackbird - The Beatles
More than words - Extreme
Hallelujah - Jeff Buckley
So long Marianne - Leonard Cohen
( They long to be ) close to you - Rumer
Helpless - Patti Smith
Helplessly hoping - Crosby, Stills, Nash
W.O.L.D. - Harry Chapin