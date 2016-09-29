Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
The Troggs, The Ronettes, Betty Everett, Chuck Berry...

REPLAY - The Troggs, The Ronettes, Betty Everett et Chuck Berry dans la Collection du 29 Septembre 2016.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Surfin' bird - The Trashmen
I can't control myself - The Troggs
This diamond ring - Gary Lewis And The Playboys
Be my baby - The Ronettes
Rag doll - The four Seasons
Tossin' and turnin' - Bobby Lewis
Dream lover - Bobby Darin
Do you love me - The Contours
The shoop shoop song - Betty Everett
Ooby dooby - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Words of love - Buddy Holly
Are you lonesome tonight - Elvis Presley
Since i don't have you - The Skyliners
How can i be sure - The Young Rascals
Will you love me tomorrow - The Shirelles
I want to hold your hand - The Beatles
Long tall Sally - Little Richard
I get around - The Beach Boys
School day - Chuck Berry
Papa's got a brand new bag - James Brown
One fine day - Carole King
Hawaii five-0 - The Ventures

