The Doors, David Bowie, Elton John, Diana Krall...
REPLAY - The Doors, David Bowie, Elton John et Diana Krall dans la Collection du Jeudi 28 Avril 2016.
Light my fire - The Doors
It's a beautiful day - Michael Buble
I love L.A. - Randy Newman
It keeps you running - The Doobie Brothers
Go your own way - Fleetwood Mac
Our lips are sealed - The Go-Go's
Let's dance - David Bowie
In the midnight hour - Roxy Music w/ Bryan Ferry
You are everything - Marvin Gaye & Diana Ross
Adore - Prince
Skinny love - Birdy
Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton John
Desperado - Diana Krall
Sirius / Eye in the sky - Alan Parsons Project