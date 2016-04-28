Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
1 min de lecture

The Doors, David Bowie, Elton John, Diana Krall...

REPLAY - The Doors, David Bowie, Elton John et Diana Krall dans la Collection du Jeudi 28 Avril 2016.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger La Collection du 28 04 16 Crédit Image : Romain Boé | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Light my fire - The Doors
It's a beautiful day - Michael Buble
I love L.A. - Randy Newman
It keeps you running - The Doobie Brothers
Go your own way - Fleetwood Mac
Our lips are sealed - The Go-Go's
Let's dance - David Bowie
In the midnight hour - Roxy Music w/ Bryan Ferry
You are everything - Marvin Gaye & Diana Ross
Adore - Prince
Skinny love - Birdy
Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton John
Desperado - Diana Krall
Sirius / Eye in the sky - Alan Parsons Project

Lire la suite
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7783031577
The Doors, David Bowie, Elton John, Diana Krall...
The Doors, David Bowie, Elton John, Diana Krall...
REPLAY - The Doors, David Bowie, Elton John et Diana Krall dans la Collection du Jeudi 28 Avril 2016.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/arts-spectacles/the-doors-david-bowie-elton-john-diana-krall-7783031577
2016-04-28 23:59:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/asH0UNYH2N5_7K-ZwJdxvA/330v220-2/online/image/2015/0921/7779799018_georges-lang.jpg