The Clovers, Trini Lopez, Bruce Channel, Ricky Nelson...
REPLAY - The Clovers, Trini Lopez, Bruce Channel et Ricky Nelson dans la Collection du 27 mai 2016.
Love potion # 9 - The Clovers
Sugar shack - Jimmy Gilmer & Firefalls
Susie Q - Dale Hawkins
If i had a hammer - Trini Lopez
Lovesick blues - Frank Ifield
Stand by me - Ben E. King
Baby it's you - Cilla Black
Hey! Baby - Bruce Channel
Love me do - The Beatles
Duke of earl - Gene Chandler
The wanderer - Dion
Cathy's clown - The Everly Brothers
Creeque alley - The Mamas & The Papas
Teenage idol - Ricky Nelson
Sea of love - Phil Phillips
She's not you - Elvis Presley
Will you love me tomorrow - The Shirelles
The game of love - Wayne Fontana
Pretty little angel eyes - Curtis Lee
Sugaree - Rusty York
Reet petite - Jackie Wilson
High society (Instrumental) - Les Reed