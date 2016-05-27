Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
The Clovers, Trini Lopez, Bruce Channel, Ricky Nelson...

REPLAY - The Clovers, Trini Lopez, Bruce Channel et Ricky Nelson dans la Collection du 27 mai 2016.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
La page de l'émission
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Love potion # 9 - The Clovers
Sugar shack - Jimmy Gilmer & Firefalls
Susie Q - Dale Hawkins
If i had a hammer - Trini Lopez
Lovesick blues - Frank Ifield
Stand by me - Ben E. King
Baby it's you - Cilla Black
Hey! Baby - Bruce Channel
Love me do - The Beatles
Duke of earl - Gene Chandler
The wanderer - Dion
Cathy's clown - The Everly Brothers
Creeque alley - The Mamas & The Papas
Teenage idol - Ricky Nelson
Sea of love - Phil Phillips
She's not you - Elvis Presley
Will you love me tomorrow - The Shirelles
The game of love - Wayne Fontana
Pretty little angel eyes - Curtis Lee
Sugaree - Rusty York
Reet petite - Jackie Wilson
High society (Instrumental) - Les Reed

