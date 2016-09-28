Michael Buble, Natalie Cole, Queen, Nina Simone...

publié le 28/09/2016 à 23:59

My kind of girl - Michael Buble

Show me the love - George Benson

This will be (an everlasting love) - Natalie Cole

A wink and a smile - Harry Connick Jr.

Nobody knows you when you're down - Katie Melua

Somebody to love - Queen

She's out of my life - Michael Jackson

Body and soul - Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse

Don't let me be misunderstood - Jamie Cullum w/ Gregory Porter

I put a spell on you - Nina SImone

Calling you - Jevetta Steele

Sailing - Rod Stewart

Fm (no static at all) - Steely Dan

Sisters are doin' it for themselves - Eurythmics w/ Aretha Franklin

I knew you were waiting for me - Michael McDonald