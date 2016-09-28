Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Michael Buble, Natalie Cole, Queen, Nina Simone...

REPLAY - Michael Buble, Natalie Cole, Queen et Nina Simone dans la Collection du 28 Septembre 2016.

My kind of girl - Michael Buble
Show me the love - George Benson
This will be (an everlasting love) - Natalie Cole
A wink and a smile - Harry Connick Jr.
Nobody knows you when you're down - Katie Melua
Somebody to love - Queen
She's out of my life - Michael Jackson
Body and soul - Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse
Don't let me be misunderstood - Jamie Cullum w/ Gregory Porter
I put a spell on you - Nina SImone
Calling you - Jevetta Steele
Sailing - Rod Stewart
Fm (no static at all) - Steely Dan
Sisters are doin' it for themselves - Eurythmics w/ Aretha Franklin
I knew you were waiting for me - Michael McDonald

