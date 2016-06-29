Les Nocturnes du 28 Juin 2016

publié le 29/06/2016 à 01:00

Greyhound 89 - Matt Ellis

Run with you - Keren Ann

Marilyn - Elliott Murphy

Bramble rose - Don Henley w/ Miranda Lambert & Mick Jagger

All the way - Bob Dylan

Going downtown - John Zipperer

After midnight (Live) - Eric Clapton & J.J. Cale

On my one - Jack Bugg (Power-Play)

Tell me a swamp story - Tony Joe White

California saga / Big sur - The Beach Boys

California saga / The beaks of eagles - The Beach Boys

California saga / California - The Beach Boys

Old man - Neil Young