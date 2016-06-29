Les Nocturnes du 28 Juin 2016
REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 28 Juin 2016.
Greyhound 89 - Matt Ellis
Run with you - Keren Ann
Marilyn - Elliott Murphy
Bramble rose - Don Henley w/ Miranda Lambert & Mick Jagger
All the way - Bob Dylan
Going downtown - John Zipperer
After midnight (Live) - Eric Clapton & J.J. Cale
On my one - Jack Bugg (Power-Play)
Tell me a swamp story - Tony Joe White
California saga / Big sur - The Beach Boys
California saga / The beaks of eagles - The Beach Boys
California saga / California - The Beach Boys
Old man - Neil Young