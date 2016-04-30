Le titre "T'Shirt" de Thomas Rhett est Power-Play de WRTL-Country.
De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !
Backroad song - Granger Smith
Noise - Kenny Chesney
21 summer - Brothers Osborne
Somewhere on a beach - Dierks Bentley
I like the sound of that - Rascal Flatts
Take your time - Sam Hunt
Humble and kind - Tim McGraw
You should be here - Cole Swindell
Wasted time - Keith Urban
T'Shirt - Thomas Rhett (Power-Play)
Church bells - Carrie Underwood
The one you're waiting on - Alan Jackson
Wichita lineman - Johnny Cash
Lodi - Gildas Harzel
(You never can tell) c'est la vie - Emmylou Harris
Do i ever cross your mind (alternative) - Harris / Ronstadt / Parton