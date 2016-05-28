Le titre "Came here to forget" de Blake Shelton est Power-Play de WRTL-Country.

publié le 28/05/2016 à 01:00

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !

BLAKE SHELTON

Love you like that - Canaan Smith

Break up with him - Old Dominion

Church bells - Carrie Underwood

Somewhere on a beach - Dierks Bentley

I like the sound of that - Rascal Flatts

Break on me - Keith Urban

H.O.L.Y. - Florida Georgia Line

Live forever - The Band Perry

One of those days - Little Big Town

Came here to forget - Blake Shelton (Power-Play)

Humble and kind - Tim McGraw

Gonna know we were here - Jason Aldean

Record year - Eric Church

Sierra - Maddie & Tae

Second hand heart - Dwight Yoakam