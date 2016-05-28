Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Le titre "Came here to forget" de Blake Shelton est Power-Play de WRTL-Country.

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !

Love you like that - Canaan Smith
Break up with him - Old Dominion
Church bells - Carrie Underwood
Somewhere on a beach - Dierks Bentley
I like the sound of that - Rascal Flatts
Break on me - Keith Urban
H.O.L.Y. - Florida Georgia Line
Live forever - The Band Perry
One of those days - Little Big Town
Came here to forget - Blake Shelton (Power-Play)
Humble and kind - Tim McGraw
Gonna know we were here - Jason Aldean
Record year - Eric Church
Sierra - Maddie & Tae
Second hand heart - Dwight Yoakam

