Johnny Burnette, Frankie Avalon, Joe Jones, Chuck Berry...

publié le 29/04/2016 à 23:59

You're sixteen you're beautiful - Johnny Burnette

Hey! Baby - Bruce Channel

Chains - The Cookies

Mr. Bassman - Johnny Cymbal

Teenager in love - Dion & The Belmonts

Venus - Frankie Avalon

La bamba - Richie Valens

Beach Boys medley - The Beach Boys

Rock and roll music - The Beatles

The little old lady from Pasadena - Jan & Dean

You talk too much - Joe Jones

Poison ivy - The Coasters

Soul man - Sam & Dave

Carol - Cuck Berry

Peggy Sue - Buddy Holly

(Marie's the name) his latest flame - Elvis Presley

Bernadette - Four Tops

Will you love me tomorrow - The Shirelles

I only have eyes for you - The Flamingos

Since i don't have you - The Skyliners

San Francisco - Scott McKenzie