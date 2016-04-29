Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Johnny Burnette, Frankie Avalon, Joe Jones, Chuck Berry...

REPLAY - Johnny Burnette, Frankie Avalon, Joe Jones et Chuck Berry dans la Collection du Vendredi 29 Avril 2016.

You're sixteen you're beautiful - Johnny Burnette
Hey! Baby - Bruce Channel
Chains - The Cookies
Mr. Bassman - Johnny Cymbal
Teenager in love - Dion & The Belmonts
Venus - Frankie Avalon
La bamba - Richie Valens
Beach Boys medley - The Beach Boys
Rock and roll music - The Beatles
The little old lady from Pasadena - Jan & Dean
You talk too much - Joe Jones
Poison ivy - The Coasters
Soul man - Sam & Dave
Carol - Cuck Berry
Peggy Sue - Buddy Holly
(Marie's the name) his latest flame - Elvis Presley
Bernadette - Four Tops
Will you love me tomorrow - The Shirelles
I only have eyes for you - The Flamingos
Since i don't have you - The Skyliners
San Francisco - Scott McKenzie

