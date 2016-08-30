Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Gagnez ce soir la compilation "Beach Party Vol. 2" (4 CD 116 titres des good old 50's et 60's)

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
Télécharger La Collection du 30 08 16 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Gagnez ce soir dans La Collection l'un des 5 coffrets "Beach Party Vol. 2" (4 CD 116 titres) en participant au concours proposé par Georges Lang. Les gagnants seront tirés au sort parmi les bonnes réponses envoyées par mail à : lacollection@rtl.fr

Don't play your rock 'n' roll to me - Smokey
Happy days - Pratt & McLain
Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & Juniors
Sugaree - Rusty York
Soul finger (instrumental) - The Bar-Kays
The beat goes on - Sonny & Cher
Mellow yellow - Donovan
Reach out i'll be there - The Four Tops
See saw - Aretha Franklin
I only want to be with you - Dusty Springfield
I was made to love her - Stevie Wonder
Made to love - The Everly Brothers
I'll never fall in love again - Dionne Warwick
It's a man's man's man's world - James Brown
Crying in the chapel - Elvis Presley
At last - Etta James
I started a joke - Bee Gees
Crazy love - Paul Anka
The end of the world - Skeeter Davis
Sleep walk - Santo & Johnny
He's in town - The Rockin' Berries


