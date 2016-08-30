Gagnez ce soir la compilation "Beach Party Vol. 2" (4 CD 116 titres des good old 50's et 60's)

publié le 30/08/2016 à 16:00

Gagnez ce soir dans La Collection l'un des 5 coffrets "Beach Party Vol. 2" (4 CD 116 titres) en participant au concours proposé par Georges Lang. Les gagnants seront tirés au sort parmi les bonnes réponses envoyées par mail à : lacollection@rtl.fr



Don't play your rock 'n' roll to me - Smokey

Happy days - Pratt & McLain

Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & Juniors

Sugaree - Rusty York

Soul finger (instrumental) - The Bar-Kays

The beat goes on - Sonny & Cher

Mellow yellow - Donovan

Reach out i'll be there - The Four Tops

See saw - Aretha Franklin

I only want to be with you - Dusty Springfield

I was made to love her - Stevie Wonder

Made to love - The Everly Brothers

I'll never fall in love again - Dionne Warwick

It's a man's man's man's world - James Brown

Crying in the chapel - Elvis Presley

At last - Etta James

I started a joke - Bee Gees

Crazy love - Paul Anka

The end of the world - Skeeter Davis

Sleep walk - Santo & Johnny

He's in town - The Rockin' Berries



