1 min de lecture

David Bowie, Chrissie Hynde, Macy Gray, Elton John

REPLAY - David Bowie, Chrissie Hynde, Macy Gray, Elton John dans la Collection Georges Lang du 28 Novembre 2016.

La Collection du 28/11/2016
The man who sold the world - David Bowie
Bye bye blackbird - Joe Cocker
No place like home - Beth Hart
Let it be - Chrissie Hynde
Let it be me - The Everly Brothers
Do you know - Fleetwood Mac
Here comes the rain again - Macy Gray
You are everything - Marvin Gaye & Diana Ross
Hold on I'm coming - Melissa Etheridge
Just your fool - The Rolling Stones
I'll be around - The Spinners
How long - Jeff Golub w/ Brian Auger & Christopher Cross
Carry on - Norah Jones
Tonight - Elton John

