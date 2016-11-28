David Bowie, Chrissie Hynde, Macy Gray, Elton John

publié le 28/11/2016 à 23:59

The man who sold the world - David Bowie

Bye bye blackbird - Joe Cocker

No place like home - Beth Hart

Let it be - Chrissie Hynde

Let it be me - The Everly Brothers

Do you know - Fleetwood Mac

Here comes the rain again - Macy Gray

You are everything - Marvin Gaye & Diana Ross

Hold on I'm coming - Melissa Etheridge

Just your fool - The Rolling Stones

I'll be around - The Spinners

How long - Jeff Golub w/ Brian Auger & Christopher Cross

Carry on - Norah Jones

Tonight - Elton John

