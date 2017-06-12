Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
5 min de lecture Législatives 2017

Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Seine-Saint-Denis

Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions en Seine-Saint-Denis.

Le tribunal de Bobigny en Seine-Saint-Denis (illustration).
Le tribunal de Bobigny en Seine-Saint-Denis (illustration). Crédit : BERTRAND GUAY / AFP
La rédaction numérique de RTL

Les 47 millions d'électeurs français étaient appelés à se rendre dans les urnes ce dimanche 11 juin, pour le premier tour des législatives. Les douze circonscriptions de la Seine-Saint-Denis ont été largement remportées par La République En Marche, puisque tous les candidats LREM sont qualifiés pour le second tour. A l'inverse, plusieurs ténors politiques ont été éliminés. C'est le cas de l'ancienne ministre du Logement Emmanuelle Cosse. L'ex patronne d'EE-LV était candidate dans la 3e circonscription et a été sortie avec 9,43% des voix. Figure du Parti socialiste, Elisabeth Guigou a également été éliminée au premier tour des législatives. Le second tour aura lieu le dimanche 18 juin. 

Découvrez les résultats dans le département de Seine-Saint-Denis (93), circonscription par circonscription :

À lire aussi
Marine Le Pen a voté à Hénin-Beaumont, dans le Pas-de-Calais, où elle est candidate dans la 11ème circonscription. Législatives 2017
Législatives 2017 : Marine Le Pen en tête dans sa circonscription du Pas-de-Calais


1re circonscription

Frédéric Durand (PCF) : 1.693 7,57% 
Yannick Trigance (PS) : 2.113  9,44% 
Eric Coquerel (LFI) : 4.256 19,02% ballottage
Dina Deffairi-Saissac (EELV) : 854 3,82% 
Anne-Laure Chaudon (EXG) : 202 0,90% 
Samir Laïdi (DIV) : 242 1,08% 
Jonathan Wilson (EXG) : 48 0,21% 
Rachid Lounès (ECO) : 134 0,60% 
Lorenzo De La Rochefoucauld (DIV) : 166 0,74% 
Sébastien Menard (REM) : 7.136 31,89% ballottage
Nadia Bouarissa (DIV) : 146 0,65% 
Mohamed Bentahar (DIV) : 128 0,57% 
Élise Lecoq (EXG) : 98 0,44% 
Patrick D'hondt (ECO) : 52 0,23% 
Gérard Levental (FN) : 1.327 5,93% 
Bocar Niane (DIV) : 472 2,11% 
Mariz Lechesne (DIV) : 34 0,15% 
Willène Pilate (ECO) : 124 0,55% 
Stéphane Lobbé (DIV) : 116 0,52% 
Kamel Bessaha (DIV) : 201 0,90% 
Marina Venturini (LR) : 2.83412,67% 

2e circonscription

Nadir Nini (DIV) : 0  0,00% 
Jérôme Sinpaseuth (DVG) : 195 1,13% 
Vesna Scekic (UDI) :  0 0,00% 
Mossaab Ouertatani (DIV) : 304 1,76% 
Kamal El Mahouti (ECO) : 206 1,19% 
Philippe Jullien (EXG) : 222 1,28% 
Abdel Hocini (DIV) : 0 0,00% 
Philippe Caro (DVG) : 339 1,96% 
Stéphane Peu (LFI) : 4.785  27,69% ballottage
Hayette Hamidi (LR) : 1.171  6,78% 
Martine Decius (DIV) : 163 0,94% 
Bekhan Yagoulbaev (DLF) : 112 0,65% 
Véronique Avril (REM) : 3.575  20,69% ballottage
Estelle Arnal (FN) : 1.363 7,89% 
Catherine Billard (EXG) : 199 1,15% 
Alicia Level (DIV) : 31 0,18% 
Mathieu Hanotin (PS) : 3.323 19,23% 
Laurent Servières (EELV) : 694 4,02% 
Dieunor Excellent (DIV) : 598 3,46% 

3e circonscription

Chrystelle Ferrier (DLF) : 792 2,54% 
Emmanuelle Cosse (ECO) : 2.952 9,47% 
Patrice Vella (FN) : 3.001  9,63% 
Janine Maurice-Bellay (DIV) : 216  0,69% 
Ivan Buisson (DIV) : 335 1,07% 
Louise Ben Mami (ECO) : 485 1,56% 
Dominique Delaunay (LFI) : 4.669 14,98% ballottage
Zartoshte Bakhtiari (LR) : 3.818  12,25% 
Maëlle Gaucherand (EXG) : 245 0,79% 
Marie-Claire Lafon (PCF) : 780 2,50% 
Eric Manfredi (EELV) : 1.150 3,69% 
Corinne Tixier (ECO) : 254 0,81% 
Patrice Anato (REM) : 12.369  39,68% ballottage
Maurice Stobnicer (EXG) : 103  0,33% 

4e circonscription

Christine Cerrigone (LR) : 3.434 17,52% 
Prisca Thevenot (REM) : 4.939  25,20% ballottage
Nabiha Rezkalla (EELV) : 556 2,84% 
Nicolas Bresteau (DIV) : 228 1,16% 
Gilles Clavel (FN) : 2.029 10,35% 
Lahcène Charrouf (DIV) : 241 1,23% 
Serge Fournet (EXG) : 252 1,29% 
Marie-George Buffet (PCF) : 6.428 32,80% ballottage
Najia Amzal (PS) : 1.300  6,63% 
Alain Bozaric (ECO) : 189 0,96% 
                   

5e circonscription

Jean-Michel Antonin (ECO) : 78 0,33% 
Fatimata Sy (EELV) : 478  2,01% 
Malika Maalem-Chibane (REM) : 4.629 19,47% ballottage
Ugo Portier (LFI) : 3.325  13,98% 
Jean-François Perier (FN) : 2.186  9,19% 
Rodolphe Feger (EXG) : 191   0,80% 
Morad Kemeche (DIV) : 142   0,60% 
Abdel Sadi (PCF) : 2.494  10,49% 
Jean-Christophe Lagarde (UDI) : 8.691 36,55% ballottage
Hanan Zahouani (DIV) : 347 1,46% 
Denis Lazarowicz (DLF) : 229  0,96% 
Mouhammad El Jabbari (DIV) : 7  0,03% 
Valérie Mery (PS) : 551  2,32% 
Habib Babindamana (DIV) : 377 1,59% 
Frédéric Perrod (DIV) : 54 0,23% 

6e circonscription

Nadia Azoug (EELV)  : 940   4,84% 
Karima Rabouhi (DIV) : 211 1,09% 
Florie Marie (DIV) : 230 1,18% 
Elisabeth Guigou (PS) : 3.453 17,79% 
Line Valles (FN) : 1.437 7,40% 
Patrick Le Hyaric (PCF) : 1.701  8,76% 
Eric Andraud (EXG) : 49 0,25% 
Karine Franclet (UDI) : 1.315  6,77% 
Caroline Fons-Battesti (ECO) : 168 0,87% 
Philippe Milia (DVG) : 171 0,88% 
Christophe Mendes (DVD) : 87 0,45% 
Nathalie Arthaud (EXG) : 517  2,66% 
Alexandre Aïdara (REM) : 5.304  27,32% ballottage
Bastien Lachaud (LFI) : 3.756  19,35% ballottage
Rezk Shehata (DIV) : 72  0,37% 

7e circonscription

Sébastien Jolivet (FN) : 1.607  4,80% 
Christel Keiser (EXG) : 135  0,40% 
Manon Laporte (LR) : 2.115  6,32% 
Hugues Leforestier (DVG) : 240  0,72% 
Geneviève Reimeringer (EXG) : 228  0,68% 
Halima Menhoudj (REM) : 8.264  24,70% ballottage
Marie-Ange Donadieu (DIV) : 357 1,07% 
Pierre Serne (EELV) : 2.717  8,12% 
Alexis Corbiere (LFI) : 7.226  21,60% ballottage
Claudine Antonini (ECO) : 164 0,49% 
Jimmy Parat (DIV) : 192 0,57% 
Nadia Belaala (ECO) : 65 0,19% 
Nathalie Labbé (EXG) : 38  0,11% 
Sylvette Minnaert (EXG) : 262  0,78% 
Jérôme Micucci (DIV) :195   0,58% 
Razzy Hammadi (PS) : 3.297  9,85% 
Vincent Glenn (DIV) : 166   0,50% 
Jean-Pierre Brard (DVG) : 2.208   6,60% 
Majid Lagnaoui (DIV) 213  0,64% 
Gaylord Le Chequer (PCF) : 3.363 10,05% 
Thierry Porro (ECO) : 406   1,21% 
                   

8e circonscription

Benjamin Jaouani (DVD) : 133  0,49% 
Eric Roux (DLF) : 500  1,85% 
Pierre-Olivier Carel (DIV) : 848   3,14% 
Aurelien Berthou (EELV) : 901   3,34% 
Ouazzanya Malki (ECO) : 167   0,62% 
Alexandra Bourgoin (FN) : 2.654  9,82% 
Sylvie Charrière (REM) : 8.887 32,90% ballottage
Patrice Calmejane (LR) : 5.692  21,07% ballottage
Cécile Haumaret (DIV) : 192 0,71% 
Elisabeth Pochon (PS) : 2.550  9,44% 
Alexandre Lalouf (DIV) : 65 0,24% 
Delphine Zoughebi-Gaillard (PCF) : 534 1,98% 
Grégory Tobeilem (EXG) : 152  0,56% 
Maxence Albespy (LFI) : 3.741 13,85% 


9e circonscription

Myriam Hossain (EXG) : 221 0,78% 
Sonia Bakhti Alout (UDI) : 1.245 4,38% 
Ilknur Cinar (DIV) : 90 0,32% 
Karim Amazouz (PRG) : 368 1,29% 
Sabine Rubin (LFI) : 5.404  19,01% ballottage 
Toby Frajerman (DIV) : 148 0,52% 
Dominique Busson (EELV) : 1.644 5,78% 
Sofia Dauvergne (PCF) : 1.936  6,81% 
Natacha Ferreira (FN) : 2.693  9,47% 
Daniel Guiraud (PS) : 4.580 16,11% 
Alexandre Jennan (DIV) : 411 1,45% 
Valérie Caudron (ECO) : 384 1,35% 
Jean-Paul Burot (EXG) : 440 1,55% 
Jeanne Dromard (REM) : 8.863  31,18% ballottage

10e circonscription

Maxime Kundid (DIV) : 110 0,44% 
Gaëtan Minardi (EXG) : 286 1,14% 
Jean-Marie Touzin (PCF) : 749 2,98% 
Huguette Fatna (FN) : 2.358 9,37% 
Daniel Goldberg (PS) : 3.629 14,42% 
Dominique Vidal (EXG) : 142 0,56% 
Alain Ramadier (LR) : 5.578 22,16% ballottage
Emmanuelle Bosviel (DLF) : 452 1,80% 
François Asselineau (DIV) : 710  2,82% 
Billel Ouadah (REM) : 7.210 28,64% ballottage
Ambre Froment (LFI) : 3.950 15,69% 


11e circonscription

Salima Yenbou (ECO) : 186 0,87% 
Micheline Guillemette (EXG) : 150 0,70% 
Kadri Said (DIV) : 261 1,22% 
Daniel Kpode (DIV) : 157  0,73% 
Christine Perron (LR) : 2.113 9,86% 
Clémentine Autain (LFI) : 7.977 37,21% ballottage
Laurent Chantrelle (PS) : 678  3,16% 
Elsa Wanlin (REM) : 6.062  28,28% ballottage
Isabelle Couffin-Guérin (EXG) : 195 0,91% 
Marie Mavande (FN) : 3.080  14,37% 
Céline Freby (EELV) : 580  2,71% 

12e circonscription

Sarra Mozdari (DIV) : 250 0,97% 
Jean-Neel Xanthopoulos (DIV) : 64  0,25% 
Rosan Hurtus (ECO) : 193  0,75% 
François Cochain (PCF) : 640  2,48% 
Ginette Contrastin (EELV) :  639  2,48% 
Ludovic Toro (UDI) : 5.078 19,69% ballottage
Frédéric Mercier (DVG) : 61 0,24% 
Stéphane Teste (REM) : 8.730 33,84% ballottage
Juan Branco (LFI) : 3.596 13,94% 
Michelle Bosviel (DLF) : 446 1,73% 
Sullivan Munoz (EXG) : 184  0,71% 
Samira Tayebi Bouhout (PS) : 2.028 7,86% 
Jordan Bardella (FN) : 3.886 15,06%

La rédaction vous recommande
Lire la suite
Législatives 2017 Seine-Saint-Denis
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788927405
Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Seine-Saint-Denis
Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Seine-Saint-Denis
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions en Seine-Saint-Denis.
http://www.rtl.fr/actu/politique/resultats-legislatives-seine-saint-denis-7788927405
2017-06-12 06:00:56
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/h15jvA4pB5ZMnuNc5S-vUA/330v220-2/online/image/2016/0514/7783226623_le-tribunal-de-bobigny-en-seine-saint-denis-illustration.jpg