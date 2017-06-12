Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Seine-Saint-Denis
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions en Seine-Saint-Denis.
Les 47 millions d'électeurs français étaient appelés à se rendre dans les urnes ce dimanche 11 juin, pour le premier tour des législatives. Les douze circonscriptions de la Seine-Saint-Denis ont été largement remportées par La République En Marche, puisque tous les candidats LREM sont qualifiés pour le second tour. A l'inverse, plusieurs ténors politiques ont été éliminés. C'est le cas de l'ancienne ministre du Logement Emmanuelle Cosse. L'ex patronne d'EE-LV était candidate dans la 3e circonscription et a été sortie avec 9,43% des voix. Figure du Parti socialiste, Elisabeth Guigou a également été éliminée au premier tour des législatives. Le second tour aura lieu le dimanche 18 juin.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département de Seine-Saint-Denis (93), circonscription par circonscription :
1re circonscription
Frédéric Durand (PCF) : 1.693 7,57%
Yannick Trigance (PS) : 2.113 9,44%
Eric Coquerel (LFI) : 4.256 19,02% ballottage
Dina Deffairi-Saissac (EELV) : 854 3,82%
Anne-Laure Chaudon (EXG) : 202 0,90%
Samir Laïdi (DIV) : 242 1,08%
Jonathan Wilson (EXG) : 48 0,21%
Rachid Lounès (ECO) : 134 0,60%
Lorenzo De La Rochefoucauld (DIV) : 166 0,74%
Sébastien Menard (REM) : 7.136 31,89% ballottage
Nadia Bouarissa (DIV) : 146 0,65%
Mohamed Bentahar (DIV) : 128 0,57%
Élise Lecoq (EXG) : 98 0,44%
Patrick D'hondt (ECO) : 52 0,23%
Gérard Levental (FN) : 1.327 5,93%
Bocar Niane (DIV) : 472 2,11%
Mariz Lechesne (DIV) : 34 0,15%
Willène Pilate (ECO) : 124 0,55%
Stéphane Lobbé (DIV) : 116 0,52%
Kamel Bessaha (DIV) : 201 0,90%
Marina Venturini (LR) : 2.83412,67%
2e circonscription
Nadir Nini (DIV) : 0 0,00%
Jérôme Sinpaseuth (DVG) : 195 1,13%
Vesna Scekic (UDI) : 0 0,00%
Mossaab Ouertatani (DIV) : 304 1,76%
Kamal El Mahouti (ECO) : 206 1,19%
Philippe Jullien (EXG) : 222 1,28%
Abdel Hocini (DIV) : 0 0,00%
Philippe Caro (DVG) : 339 1,96%
Stéphane Peu (LFI) : 4.785 27,69% ballottage
Hayette Hamidi (LR) : 1.171 6,78%
Martine Decius (DIV) : 163 0,94%
Bekhan Yagoulbaev (DLF) : 112 0,65%
Véronique Avril (REM) : 3.575 20,69% ballottage
Estelle Arnal (FN) : 1.363 7,89%
Catherine Billard (EXG) : 199 1,15%
Alicia Level (DIV) : 31 0,18%
Mathieu Hanotin (PS) : 3.323 19,23%
Laurent Servières (EELV) : 694 4,02%
Dieunor Excellent (DIV) : 598 3,46%
3e circonscription
Chrystelle Ferrier (DLF) : 792 2,54%
Emmanuelle Cosse (ECO) : 2.952 9,47%
Patrice Vella (FN) : 3.001 9,63%
Janine Maurice-Bellay (DIV) : 216 0,69%
Ivan Buisson (DIV) : 335 1,07%
Louise Ben Mami (ECO) : 485 1,56%
Dominique Delaunay (LFI) : 4.669 14,98% ballottage
Zartoshte Bakhtiari (LR) : 3.818 12,25%
Maëlle Gaucherand (EXG) : 245 0,79%
Marie-Claire Lafon (PCF) : 780 2,50%
Eric Manfredi (EELV) : 1.150 3,69%
Corinne Tixier (ECO) : 254 0,81%
Patrice Anato (REM) : 12.369 39,68% ballottage
Maurice Stobnicer (EXG) : 103 0,33%
4e circonscription
Christine Cerrigone (LR) : 3.434 17,52%
Prisca Thevenot (REM) : 4.939 25,20% ballottage
Nabiha Rezkalla (EELV) : 556 2,84%
Nicolas Bresteau (DIV) : 228 1,16%
Gilles Clavel (FN) : 2.029 10,35%
Lahcène Charrouf (DIV) : 241 1,23%
Serge Fournet (EXG) : 252 1,29%
Marie-George Buffet (PCF) : 6.428 32,80% ballottage
Najia Amzal (PS) : 1.300 6,63%
Alain Bozaric (ECO) : 189 0,96%
5e circonscription
Jean-Michel Antonin (ECO) : 78 0,33%
Fatimata Sy (EELV) : 478 2,01%
Malika Maalem-Chibane (REM) : 4.629 19,47% ballottage
Ugo Portier (LFI) : 3.325 13,98%
Jean-François Perier (FN) : 2.186 9,19%
Rodolphe Feger (EXG) : 191 0,80%
Morad Kemeche (DIV) : 142 0,60%
Abdel Sadi (PCF) : 2.494 10,49%
Jean-Christophe Lagarde (UDI) : 8.691 36,55% ballottage
Hanan Zahouani (DIV) : 347 1,46%
Denis Lazarowicz (DLF) : 229 0,96%
Mouhammad El Jabbari (DIV) : 7 0,03%
Valérie Mery (PS) : 551 2,32%
Habib Babindamana (DIV) : 377 1,59%
Frédéric Perrod (DIV) : 54 0,23%
6e circonscription
Nadia Azoug (EELV) : 940 4,84%
Karima Rabouhi (DIV) : 211 1,09%
Florie Marie (DIV) : 230 1,18%
Elisabeth Guigou (PS) : 3.453 17,79%
Line Valles (FN) : 1.437 7,40%
Patrick Le Hyaric (PCF) : 1.701 8,76%
Eric Andraud (EXG) : 49 0,25%
Karine Franclet (UDI) : 1.315 6,77%
Caroline Fons-Battesti (ECO) : 168 0,87%
Philippe Milia (DVG) : 171 0,88%
Christophe Mendes (DVD) : 87 0,45%
Nathalie Arthaud (EXG) : 517 2,66%
Alexandre Aïdara (REM) : 5.304 27,32% ballottage
Bastien Lachaud (LFI) : 3.756 19,35% ballottage
Rezk Shehata (DIV) : 72 0,37%
7e circonscription
Sébastien Jolivet (FN) : 1.607 4,80%
Christel Keiser (EXG) : 135 0,40%
Manon Laporte (LR) : 2.115 6,32%
Hugues Leforestier (DVG) : 240 0,72%
Geneviève Reimeringer (EXG) : 228 0,68%
Halima Menhoudj (REM) : 8.264 24,70% ballottage
Marie-Ange Donadieu (DIV) : 357 1,07%
Pierre Serne (EELV) : 2.717 8,12%
Alexis Corbiere (LFI) : 7.226 21,60% ballottage
Claudine Antonini (ECO) : 164 0,49%
Jimmy Parat (DIV) : 192 0,57%
Nadia Belaala (ECO) : 65 0,19%
Nathalie Labbé (EXG) : 38 0,11%
Sylvette Minnaert (EXG) : 262 0,78%
Jérôme Micucci (DIV) :195 0,58%
Razzy Hammadi (PS) : 3.297 9,85%
Vincent Glenn (DIV) : 166 0,50%
Jean-Pierre Brard (DVG) : 2.208 6,60%
Majid Lagnaoui (DIV) 213 0,64%
Gaylord Le Chequer (PCF) : 3.363 10,05%
Thierry Porro (ECO) : 406 1,21%
8e circonscription
Benjamin Jaouani (DVD) : 133 0,49%
Eric Roux (DLF) : 500 1,85%
Pierre-Olivier Carel (DIV) : 848 3,14%
Aurelien Berthou (EELV) : 901 3,34%
Ouazzanya Malki (ECO) : 167 0,62%
Alexandra Bourgoin (FN) : 2.654 9,82%
Sylvie Charrière (REM) : 8.887 32,90% ballottage
Patrice Calmejane (LR) : 5.692 21,07% ballottage
Cécile Haumaret (DIV) : 192 0,71%
Elisabeth Pochon (PS) : 2.550 9,44%
Alexandre Lalouf (DIV) : 65 0,24%
Delphine Zoughebi-Gaillard (PCF) : 534 1,98%
Grégory Tobeilem (EXG) : 152 0,56%
Maxence Albespy (LFI) : 3.741 13,85%
9e circonscription
Myriam Hossain (EXG) : 221 0,78%
Sonia Bakhti Alout (UDI) : 1.245 4,38%
Ilknur Cinar (DIV) : 90 0,32%
Karim Amazouz (PRG) : 368 1,29%
Sabine Rubin (LFI) : 5.404 19,01% ballottage
Toby Frajerman (DIV) : 148 0,52%
Dominique Busson (EELV) : 1.644 5,78%
Sofia Dauvergne (PCF) : 1.936 6,81%
Natacha Ferreira (FN) : 2.693 9,47%
Daniel Guiraud (PS) : 4.580 16,11%
Alexandre Jennan (DIV) : 411 1,45%
Valérie Caudron (ECO) : 384 1,35%
Jean-Paul Burot (EXG) : 440 1,55%
Jeanne Dromard (REM) : 8.863 31,18% ballottage
10e circonscription
Maxime Kundid (DIV) : 110 0,44%
Gaëtan Minardi (EXG) : 286 1,14%
Jean-Marie Touzin (PCF) : 749 2,98%
Huguette Fatna (FN) : 2.358 9,37%
Daniel Goldberg (PS) : 3.629 14,42%
Dominique Vidal (EXG) : 142 0,56%
Alain Ramadier (LR) : 5.578 22,16% ballottage
Emmanuelle Bosviel (DLF) : 452 1,80%
François Asselineau (DIV) : 710 2,82%
Billel Ouadah (REM) : 7.210 28,64% ballottage
Ambre Froment (LFI) : 3.950 15,69%
11e circonscription
Salima Yenbou (ECO) : 186 0,87%
Micheline Guillemette (EXG) : 150 0,70%
Kadri Said (DIV) : 261 1,22%
Daniel Kpode (DIV) : 157 0,73%
Christine Perron (LR) : 2.113 9,86%
Clémentine Autain (LFI) : 7.977 37,21% ballottage
Laurent Chantrelle (PS) : 678 3,16%
Elsa Wanlin (REM) : 6.062 28,28% ballottage
Isabelle Couffin-Guérin (EXG) : 195 0,91%
Marie Mavande (FN) : 3.080 14,37%
Céline Freby (EELV) : 580 2,71%
12e circonscription
Sarra Mozdari (DIV) : 250 0,97%
Jean-Neel Xanthopoulos (DIV) : 64 0,25%
Rosan Hurtus (ECO) : 193 0,75%
François Cochain (PCF) : 640 2,48%
Ginette Contrastin (EELV) : 639 2,48%
Ludovic Toro (UDI) : 5.078 19,69% ballottage
Frédéric Mercier (DVG) : 61 0,24%
Stéphane Teste (REM) : 8.730 33,84% ballottage
Juan Branco (LFI) : 3.596 13,94%
Michelle Bosviel (DLF) : 446 1,73%
Sullivan Munoz (EXG) : 184 0,71%
Samira Tayebi Bouhout (PS) : 2.028 7,86%
Jordan Bardella (FN) : 3.886 15,06%
- DIRECT VIDÉO - Résultats législatives 2017 : suivez la Matinale spéciale 1er tour sur RTL
- Résultats législatives 2017 : Baroin veut un "débat projet contre projet"
- CARTE - Législatives 2017 : tous les résultats, circonscription par circonscription
- Législatives 2017 : pour Édouard Philippe "le message des Français est sans ambiguïté"