Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Seine-Saint-Denis

publié le 12/06/2017 à 06:00

Les 47 millions d'électeurs français étaient appelés à se rendre dans les urnes ce dimanche 11 juin, pour le premier tour des législatives. Les douze circonscriptions de la Seine-Saint-Denis ont été largement remportées par La République En Marche, puisque tous les candidats LREM sont qualifiés pour le second tour. A l'inverse, plusieurs ténors politiques ont été éliminés. C'est le cas de l'ancienne ministre du Logement Emmanuelle Cosse. L'ex patronne d'EE-LV était candidate dans la 3e circonscription et a été sortie avec 9,43% des voix. Figure du Parti socialiste, Elisabeth Guigou a également été éliminée au premier tour des législatives. Le second tour aura lieu le dimanche 18 juin.



Découvrez les résultats dans le département de Seine-Saint-Denis (93), circonscription par circonscription :



1re circonscription



Frédéric Durand (PCF) : 1.693 7,57%

Yannick Trigance (PS) : 2.113 9,44%

Eric Coquerel (LFI) : 4.256 19,02% ballottage

Dina Deffairi-Saissac (EELV) : 854 3,82%

Anne-Laure Chaudon (EXG) : 202 0,90%

Samir Laïdi (DIV) : 242 1,08%

Jonathan Wilson (EXG) : 48 0,21%

Rachid Lounès (ECO) : 134 0,60%

Lorenzo De La Rochefoucauld (DIV) : 166 0,74%

Sébastien Menard (REM) : 7.136 31,89% ballottage

Nadia Bouarissa (DIV) : 146 0,65%

Mohamed Bentahar (DIV) : 128 0,57%

Élise Lecoq (EXG) : 98 0,44%

Patrick D'hondt (ECO) : 52 0,23%

Gérard Levental (FN) : 1.327 5,93%

Bocar Niane (DIV) : 472 2,11%

Mariz Lechesne (DIV) : 34 0,15%

Willène Pilate (ECO) : 124 0,55%

Stéphane Lobbé (DIV) : 116 0,52%

Kamel Bessaha (DIV) : 201 0,90%

Marina Venturini (LR) : 2.83412,67%



2e circonscription



Nadir Nini (DIV) : 0 0,00%

Jérôme Sinpaseuth (DVG) : 195 1,13%

Vesna Scekic (UDI) : 0 0,00%

Mossaab Ouertatani (DIV) : 304 1,76%

Kamal El Mahouti (ECO) : 206 1,19%

Philippe Jullien (EXG) : 222 1,28%

Abdel Hocini (DIV) : 0 0,00%

Philippe Caro (DVG) : 339 1,96%

Stéphane Peu (LFI) : 4.785 27,69% ballottage

Hayette Hamidi (LR) : 1.171 6,78%

Martine Decius (DIV) : 163 0,94%

Bekhan Yagoulbaev (DLF) : 112 0,65%

Véronique Avril (REM) : 3.575 20,69% ballottage

Estelle Arnal (FN) : 1.363 7,89%

Catherine Billard (EXG) : 199 1,15%

Alicia Level (DIV) : 31 0,18%

Mathieu Hanotin (PS) : 3.323 19,23%

Laurent Servières (EELV) : 694 4,02%

Dieunor Excellent (DIV) : 598 3,46%



3e circonscription



Chrystelle Ferrier (DLF) : 792 2,54%

Emmanuelle Cosse (ECO) : 2.952 9,47%

Patrice Vella (FN) : 3.001 9,63%

Janine Maurice-Bellay (DIV) : 216 0,69%

Ivan Buisson (DIV) : 335 1,07%

Louise Ben Mami (ECO) : 485 1,56%

Dominique Delaunay (LFI) : 4.669 14,98% ballottage

Zartoshte Bakhtiari (LR) : 3.818 12,25%

Maëlle Gaucherand (EXG) : 245 0,79%

Marie-Claire Lafon (PCF) : 780 2,50%

Eric Manfredi (EELV) : 1.150 3,69%

Corinne Tixier (ECO) : 254 0,81%

Patrice Anato (REM) : 12.369 39,68% ballottage

Maurice Stobnicer (EXG) : 103 0,33%



4e circonscription



Christine Cerrigone (LR) : 3.434 17,52%

Prisca Thevenot (REM) : 4.939 25,20% ballottage

Nabiha Rezkalla (EELV) : 556 2,84%

Nicolas Bresteau (DIV) : 228 1,16%

Gilles Clavel (FN) : 2.029 10,35%

Lahcène Charrouf (DIV) : 241 1,23%

Serge Fournet (EXG) : 252 1,29%

Marie-George Buffet (PCF) : 6.428 32,80% ballottage

Najia Amzal (PS) : 1.300 6,63%

Alain Bozaric (ECO) : 189 0,96%





5e circonscription



Jean-Michel Antonin (ECO) : 78 0,33%

Fatimata Sy (EELV) : 478 2,01%

Malika Maalem-Chibane (REM) : 4.629 19,47% ballottage

Ugo Portier (LFI) : 3.325 13,98%

Jean-François Perier (FN) : 2.186 9,19%

Rodolphe Feger (EXG) : 191 0,80%

Morad Kemeche (DIV) : 142 0,60%

Abdel Sadi (PCF) : 2.494 10,49%

Jean-Christophe Lagarde (UDI) : 8.691 36,55% ballottage

Hanan Zahouani (DIV) : 347 1,46%

Denis Lazarowicz (DLF) : 229 0,96%

Mouhammad El Jabbari (DIV) : 7 0,03%

Valérie Mery (PS) : 551 2,32%

Habib Babindamana (DIV) : 377 1,59%

Frédéric Perrod (DIV) : 54 0,23%



6e circonscription



Nadia Azoug (EELV) : 940 4,84%

Karima Rabouhi (DIV) : 211 1,09%

Florie Marie (DIV) : 230 1,18%

Elisabeth Guigou (PS) : 3.453 17,79%

Line Valles (FN) : 1.437 7,40%

Patrick Le Hyaric (PCF) : 1.701 8,76%

Eric Andraud (EXG) : 49 0,25%

Karine Franclet (UDI) : 1.315 6,77%

Caroline Fons-Battesti (ECO) : 168 0,87%

Philippe Milia (DVG) : 171 0,88%

Christophe Mendes (DVD) : 87 0,45%

Nathalie Arthaud (EXG) : 517 2,66%

Alexandre Aïdara (REM) : 5.304 27,32% ballottage

Bastien Lachaud (LFI) : 3.756 19,35% ballottage

Rezk Shehata (DIV) : 72 0,37%



7e circonscription



Sébastien Jolivet (FN) : 1.607 4,80%

Christel Keiser (EXG) : 135 0,40%

Manon Laporte (LR) : 2.115 6,32%

Hugues Leforestier (DVG) : 240 0,72%

Geneviève Reimeringer (EXG) : 228 0,68%

Halima Menhoudj (REM) : 8.264 24,70% ballottage

Marie-Ange Donadieu (DIV) : 357 1,07%

Pierre Serne (EELV) : 2.717 8,12%

Alexis Corbiere (LFI) : 7.226 21,60% ballottage

Claudine Antonini (ECO) : 164 0,49%

Jimmy Parat (DIV) : 192 0,57%

Nadia Belaala (ECO) : 65 0,19%

Nathalie Labbé (EXG) : 38 0,11%

Sylvette Minnaert (EXG) : 262 0,78%

Jérôme Micucci (DIV) :195 0,58%

Razzy Hammadi (PS) : 3.297 9,85%

Vincent Glenn (DIV) : 166 0,50%

Jean-Pierre Brard (DVG) : 2.208 6,60%

Majid Lagnaoui (DIV) 213 0,64%

Gaylord Le Chequer (PCF) : 3.363 10,05%

Thierry Porro (ECO) : 406 1,21%





8e circonscription



Benjamin Jaouani (DVD) : 133 0,49%

Eric Roux (DLF) : 500 1,85%

Pierre-Olivier Carel (DIV) : 848 3,14%

Aurelien Berthou (EELV) : 901 3,34%

Ouazzanya Malki (ECO) : 167 0,62%

Alexandra Bourgoin (FN) : 2.654 9,82%

Sylvie Charrière (REM) : 8.887 32,90% ballottage

Patrice Calmejane (LR) : 5.692 21,07% ballottage

Cécile Haumaret (DIV) : 192 0,71%

Elisabeth Pochon (PS) : 2.550 9,44%

Alexandre Lalouf (DIV) : 65 0,24%

Delphine Zoughebi-Gaillard (PCF) : 534 1,98%

Grégory Tobeilem (EXG) : 152 0,56%

Maxence Albespy (LFI) : 3.741 13,85%





9e circonscription



Myriam Hossain (EXG) : 221 0,78%

Sonia Bakhti Alout (UDI) : 1.245 4,38%

Ilknur Cinar (DIV) : 90 0,32%

Karim Amazouz (PRG) : 368 1,29%

Sabine Rubin (LFI) : 5.404 19,01% ballottage

Toby Frajerman (DIV) : 148 0,52%

Dominique Busson (EELV) : 1.644 5,78%

Sofia Dauvergne (PCF) : 1.936 6,81%

Natacha Ferreira (FN) : 2.693 9,47%

Daniel Guiraud (PS) : 4.580 16,11%

Alexandre Jennan (DIV) : 411 1,45%

Valérie Caudron (ECO) : 384 1,35%

Jean-Paul Burot (EXG) : 440 1,55%

Jeanne Dromard (REM) : 8.863 31,18% ballottage



10e circonscription



Maxime Kundid (DIV) : 110 0,44%

Gaëtan Minardi (EXG) : 286 1,14%

Jean-Marie Touzin (PCF) : 749 2,98%

Huguette Fatna (FN) : 2.358 9,37%

Daniel Goldberg (PS) : 3.629 14,42%

Dominique Vidal (EXG) : 142 0,56%

Alain Ramadier (LR) : 5.578 22,16% ballottage

Emmanuelle Bosviel (DLF) : 452 1,80%

François Asselineau (DIV) : 710 2,82%

Billel Ouadah (REM) : 7.210 28,64% ballottage

Ambre Froment (LFI) : 3.950 15,69%





11e circonscription



Salima Yenbou (ECO) : 186 0,87%

Micheline Guillemette (EXG) : 150 0,70%

Kadri Said (DIV) : 261 1,22%

Daniel Kpode (DIV) : 157 0,73%

Christine Perron (LR) : 2.113 9,86%

Clémentine Autain (LFI) : 7.977 37,21% ballottage

Laurent Chantrelle (PS) : 678 3,16%

Elsa Wanlin (REM) : 6.062 28,28% ballottage

Isabelle Couffin-Guérin (EXG) : 195 0,91%

Marie Mavande (FN) : 3.080 14,37%

Céline Freby (EELV) : 580 2,71%



12e circonscription



Sarra Mozdari (DIV) : 250 0,97%

Jean-Neel Xanthopoulos (DIV) : 64 0,25%

Rosan Hurtus (ECO) : 193 0,75%

François Cochain (PCF) : 640 2,48%

Ginette Contrastin (EELV) : 639 2,48%

Ludovic Toro (UDI) : 5.078 19,69% ballottage

Frédéric Mercier (DVG) : 61 0,24%

Stéphane Teste (REM) : 8.730 33,84% ballottage

Juan Branco (LFI) : 3.596 13,94%

Michelle Bosviel (DLF) : 446 1,73%

Sullivan Munoz (EXG) : 184 0,71%

Samira Tayebi Bouhout (PS) : 2.028 7,86%

Jordan Bardella (FN) : 3.886 15,06%