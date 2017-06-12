Yvelines : Jean-Frédéric Poisson largement devancé. Tous les résultats
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions des Yvelines, où Jean-Frédéric Poisson est devancé dans sa circonscription.
Dans les Yvelines, le second tour des élections législatives, dimanche 18 juin, opposera exclusivement la majorité présidentielle à la droite. Dans les 12 circonscriptions du département, des candidats La République en Marche ou du MoDem seront opposé à des aspirants députés des Républicains, de l'UDI, ou à Jean-Frédéric Poisson, dans la 10ème circonscription. Ce dernier aura fort à faire contre Aurore Bergé.
L'ancien candidat à l'élection présidentielle, représentant Divers droite, accuse un retard très conséquent sur sa rivale de la République en Marche. Il rassemble 19,12% des suffrages, contre 46,63% pour Aurore Bergé. Dans les autres circonscriptions, les candidats de la droite sont presque tous largement distancés, comme c'est le cas de François-Xavier Bellamy, des Républicains, qui recueille 27,49% des voix, contre 42,15% pour Didier Baichère, de la République en Marche.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département des Yvelines (78), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Didier Baichère (REM) : 19.630 (42,15%)
François-Xavier Bellamy (LR) : 12.801 (27,49%)
Emmanuel Bojan (DLF) : 637 (1,37%)
Charlotte Rossettini (PS) : 2.163 (4,64%)
Jean-Loup Leroux (EXG) : 186 (0,40%)
Geneviève Kujawski (PCF) : 355 (0,76%)
Olivier Pareja (EELV) : 1.918 (4,12%)
Paul De Béon (DIV) : 123 (0,26%)
Nicolas-Robin Plinate (DIV) : 357 (0,77%)
Thibaut Marchal (LFI) : 3.743 (8,04%)
Florence Humbert (DIV) : 394 (0,85%)
Thierry Perez (FN) : 2.360 (5,07%)
Nicolas Jacot Carmichael (DVD) : 609 (1,31%)
François Billot De Lochner (DVD) : 1.295 (2,78%)
2ème circonscription
Pascal Thevenot (LR) : 11.115 voix (22,58%)
Axel Brunet (DVG) : 119 voix (0,24%)
Christophe Plissier (ECO) : 811 voix (1,65%)
Pascal Casimir-Perrier (DIV) : 1.591 voix (3,23%)
Yasmine Benzelmat (FN) : 2.828 voix (5,74%)
Pascal Poirot (DVD) : 1.525 voix (3,10%)
Gilles Pontlevoy (DVG) : 429 voix (0,87%)
Marc Soriano (LFI) : 3.583 voix (7,28%)
Tanguy Ruellan (EELV) : 3.062 voix (6,22%)
Jean-Noël Barrot (MoDem) : 21.581 voix (43,84%)
Françoise Forel (DLF) : 642 voix (1,30%)
Céline Jullie (EXD) : 591 voix (1,20%)
Emmanuelle Devin (DVD) : 8 voix (0,02%)
Hélène Janisset (EXG) : 194 voix(0,39%)
Jean-Guy Sayous (DVD) : 180 voix(0,37%)
Jérémy Bizet (ECO) : 635 voix(1,29%)
Sylvain Gargasson (DIV) : 336 voix (0,68%)
3ème circonscription
Romain-Xavier Langlet (DVD) : 150 voix (0,33%)
Marie Durand-Smet (DIV) : 218 voix (0,47%)
Alexandre Langlois (LFI) : 2.621 voix (5,71%)
Philippe Brillault (LR) : 11.627 voix (25,32%)
Nicolas Tardy-Joubert (DVD) : 1.897 voix (4,13%)
Jean-Michel Bouiri (DIV) : 247 voix (0,54%)
Michèle Lavezzari (DVG) : 218 voix (0,47%)
Béatrice Piron (REM) : 21.612 voix (47,06%)
Sidi Sakho (DVD) : 492 voix (1,07%)
Thibault Tournier (DLF) : 666 voix (1,45%)
Stéphane Galardini (ECO) : 1.051 voix (2,29%)
Olivier Augustin (EXG) : 165 voix (0,36%)
Nicolas Hue (PS) : 2.431 voix (5,29%)
Stéphanie de Gonneville (FN) : 2.529 voix (5,51%)
4ème circonscription
Marie Lebec (REM) : 20.979 voix (47,92%)
Olivier Boinon (DVG) : 353 voix (0,81%)
Faustine Huet (LFI) : 3.163 voix (7,22%)
Marc Bellier (DIV) : 295 voix (0,67%)
Eléonore Vercken (DVD) : 579 voix (1,32%)
Ghislain Fournier (LR) : 9.803 voix (22,39%)
Aline Samaké (DIV) : 89 voix (0,20%)
Monika Belala (PS) : 1.828 voix (4,18%)
Olivier Megret (PCF) : 553 voix (1,26%)
Claire Coueignas (DLF) : 421 voix (0,96%)
Marie-Françoise Darras (EELV) : 1.739 voix (3,97%)
Nicolas Taupin (DIV) : 294 voix (0,67%)
Emmanuel Loevenbruck (DVD) : 1.216 voix (2,78%)
Franck Maurel (EXG) : 134 voix (0,31%)
Marie-Jo Renaudin (FN) : 2.334 voix (5,33%)
5ème circonscription
Jean-Philippe Mars (ECO) : 801 voix (2,06%)
Laurence Rimaux (DIV) : 272 voix (0,70%)
Laurence Toulemonde (FN) : 2.069 voix (5,33%)
Sophie Thevenet (LFI) : 3.203 voix (8,26%)
Roger Audroin (PCF) : 496 voix (1,28%)
Jean-Luc Dené (ECO) : 723 voix (1,86%)
Isabelle Amaglio-Terisse (PRG) : 2.080 voix (5,36%)
Jacques Myard (LR) : 10.611 voix (27,35%)
Yaël Braun-Pivet (REM) : 18.289 voix (47,14%)
Alain Lépicier (EXG) : 171 voix (0,44%)
Audrey Gouilly (DIV) : 83 voix (0,21%)
Adeline Castillon (DVD) : 0 voix (0,00%)
6ème circonscription
Natalia Pouzyreff (REM) : 18.396 voix (47,92%)
David Roelandt (DIV) : 173 voix (0,45%)
Christophe Bentz (DVD) : 732 voix (1,91%)
Véronique Lancelot (DIV) : 283 voix (0,74%)
Laurent Lanyi (DVG) : 140 voix (0,36%)
Béatrice Saint-Peron (DVG) : 316 voix (0,82%)
Didier Rouxel (FN) : 2.333 voix (6,08%)
Clément Moreux (DIV) : 98 voix (0,26%)
Nelly Pascaud (LFI) : 3.295 voix (8,58%)
Pierre Morange (LR) : 10.155 voix (26,45%)
Josiane Dupé-Suarez (PCF) : 1.744 voix (4,54%)
Denise Collachot (DLF) : 386 voix (1,01%)
Frédéric Hemery (EXG) : 209 voix (0,54%)
Fouad Abouhamda (DIV) : 132 voix (0,34%)
7ème circonscription
Paul Deboutin (LFI) : 4.621 voix (11,81%)
Yann Froger (ECO) : 352 voix (0,90%)
Nicole Pradier (PCF) : 484 voix (1,24%)
Ghislaine Senee (EELV) : 3.241 voix (8,29%)
Arnaud Richard (UDI) : 7.600 voix (19,43%)
Michèle De Vaucouleurs (MoDem) : 15.924 voix (40,71%)
Rémi Top (DIV) : 301 voix (0,77%)
Christian Taillebois (DVD) : 1.041 voix (2,66%)
Myriam Baeckeroot (EXD) : 424 voix (1,08%)
Victoria Kostiaeva (FN) : 3.580 voix (9,15%)
Ali Kaya (EXG) : 236 voix (0,60%)
Serge Lebrun (DVG) : 141 voix (0,36%)
Pierre Hautefeuille (DIV) : 301 voix (0,77%)
Sandrine Feraud (DLF) : 866 voix (2,21%)
8ème circonscription
Thierry Gonnot (EXG) : 266 voix (0,85%)
Bénédicte De Dinechin (DVD) : 224 voix (0,72%)
Mathieu Boulay (DIV) : 70 voix (0,22%)
Hulya Sahin (DIV) : 333 voix (1,07%)
Esther Kooiman (ECO) : 500 voix (1,61%)
Aude Courbis (DIV) : 206 voix (0,66%)
Eliane Le Cor (EXD) : 401 voix (1,29%)
Michel Vialay (LR) : 5.351 voix (17,19%)
Romain Carbonne (LFI) : 3.997 voix (12,84%)
Jack Lefebvre (EXG) : 127 voix (0,41%)
Michael Taverne (DLF) : 658 voix (2,11%)
Françoise Descamps-Crosnier (PS) : 2.904 voix (9,33%)
François Siméoni (FN) : 4.868 voix (15,64%)
Khadija Moudnib (REM) : 7.744 voix (24,87%)
Stéphane Hazan (DVD) : 1.316 voix (4,23%)
Eric Roulot (PCF) : 1.391 voix (4,47%)
Abdelmajid Eddaikhane (DIV) : 776 voix (2,49%)
9ème circonscription
Philippe Gommard (EXG) : 348 voix (0,82%)
François Martin (DVD) : 391 voix (0,92%)
Guillaume Quintin (LFI) : 4.794 voix (11,28%)
Marie-France Lavenne-Reynaert (DLF) : 948 voix (2,23%)
Christiane Gadé (EXD) : 319 voix (0,75%)
Renaud Lataillade (DVD) : 121 voix (0,28%)
Ferid Hamdi (DVD) : 509 voix (1,20%)
Victoria Chakarian (EXG) : 132 voix (0,31%)
Thibaud De Fleury (PCF) : 549 voix (1,29%)
Isabelle Begue (DIV) : 356 voix (0,84%)
Nadir Yanisse Mallem (ECO) : 56 voix (0,13%)
Salah Anouar (EELV) : 1.181 voix (2,78%)
Bruno Millienne (MoDem) : 16.046 voix (37,75%)
Jean-Marie Tétart (LR) : 8.634 voix (20,31%)
Ali Mohammad (PS) : 1.616 voix (3,80%)
Emmanuel Norbert-Couade (FN) : 6.501 voix (15,30%)
10ème circonscription
Marielle Saulnier (EXG) : 245 voix (0,50%)
Benjamin Nicoletta (LFI) : 4.341 voix (8,80%)
David Jutier (EELV) : 2.479 voix (5,02%)
Joël Boche (DLF) : 805 voix (1,63%)
Marie-Thérèse Mantoni (DVG) : 306 voix (0,62%)
François Le Hot (FN) : 3.902 voix (7,91%)
Aurore Berge (REM) : 23.009 voix (46,63%)
Laure Gall (ECO) : 518 voix (1,05%)
Jean-Claude Husson (PS) : 2.391 voix (4,85%)
Jean-Frédéric Poisson (DVD) : 9.434 voix (19,12%)
Frédéric Fonsalas (DVD) : 388 voix (0,79%)
Philippe Chevrier (EXD) : 335 voix (0,68%)
Corinne Auribault (PCF) : 530 voix (1,07%)
Laurent Burçon (DVD) : 221 voix (0,45%)
Audrey Cuny (DIV) : 438 voix (0,89%)
11ème circonscription
Mathilde Androuet (FN) : 2.315 voix (7,03%)
Benoît Hamon (PS) : 7.436 voix (22,59%)
Nadia Haï (REM) : 10.858 voix (32,98%)
Vincent Fournier (EXG) : 97 voix (0,29%)
Jean-Michel Fourgous (LR) : 7.601 (23,09%)
Sylvia Cantaluppi (DLF) : 433 voix (1,32%)
Mireille Breugnot (EXD) : 242 voix (0,74%)
Yassine Amar (DIV) : 205 voix (0,62%)
Mehdi Mnaouar (DIV) : 63 voix (0,19%)
Mathurin Lévis (LFI) : 2.847 voix (8,65%)
Matthieu Ruffet (DIV) : 76 voix (0,23%)
Luc Miserey (PCF) : 580 voix (1,76%)
Christine Egasse (EXG) : 166 voix (0,50%)
12ème circonscription
Marie-Noëlle Bas (PS) : 1.842 voix (5,16%)
David Douillet (LR) : 9.615 voix (26,93%)
Françoise Pinson (PCF) : 384 voix (1,08%)
Danielle Weber (EXD) : 278 voix (0,78%)
Stéphane Roussillo (DIV) : 300 voix (0,84%)
Antoine Baro (LFI) : 3.490 voix (9,78%)
Jean-Pierre Mercier (EXG) : 217 voix (0,61%)
Florian Gracy (ECO) : 64 voix (0,18%)
Patricia Charton (EELV) : 1.028 voix (2,88%)
Marion Mouyon (DVD) : 49 voix (0,14%)
Jean-Luc Gallais (FN) : 2.419 voix (6,78%)
Florence Granjus (REM) : 14.644 voix (41,02%)
Isabelle Fournière (ECO) : 627 voix (1,76%)
Fabien Metais (DLF) : 746 voix (2,09%)
