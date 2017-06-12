Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
5 min de lecture Législatives 2017

Yvelines : Jean-Frédéric Poisson largement devancé. Tous les résultats

Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions des Yvelines, où Jean-Frédéric Poisson est devancé dans sa circonscription.

Vue du château de Versailles en septembre 2015
Vue du château de Versailles en septembre 2015 Crédit : PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP
La rédaction numérique de RTL
et AFP

Dans les Yvelines, le second tour des élections législatives, dimanche 18 juin, opposera exclusivement la majorité présidentielle à la droite. Dans les 12 circonscriptions du département, des candidats La République en Marche ou du MoDem seront opposé à des aspirants députés des Républicains, de l'UDI, ou à Jean-Frédéric Poisson, dans la 10ème circonscription. Ce dernier aura fort à faire contre Aurore Bergé.

L'ancien candidat à l'élection présidentielle, représentant Divers droite, accuse un retard très conséquent sur sa rivale de la République en Marche. Il rassemble 19,12% des suffrages, contre 46,63% pour Aurore Bergé. Dans les autres circonscriptions, les candidats de la droite sont presque tous largement distancés, comme c'est le cas de François-Xavier Bellamy, des Républicains, qui recueille 27,49% des voix, contre 42,15% pour Didier Baichère, de la République en Marche.

À lire aussi
Marine Le Pen a voté à Hénin-Beaumont, dans le Pas-de-Calais, où elle est candidate dans la 11ème circonscription. Législatives 2017
Législatives 2017 : Marine Le Pen en tête dans sa circonscription du Pas-de-Calais

Découvrez les résultats dans le département des Yvelines (78), circonscription par circonscription : 

1ère circonscription
Didier Baichère (REM) : 19.630 (42,15%) 
François-Xavier Bellamy (LR) : 12.801 (27,49%) 
Emmanuel Bojan (DLF) : 637 (1,37%) 
Charlotte Rossettini (PS) : 2.163 (4,64%) 
Jean-Loup Leroux (EXG) : 186 (0,40%) 
Geneviève Kujawski (PCF) : 355 (0,76%) 
Olivier Pareja (EELV) : 1.918 (4,12%) 
Paul De Béon (DIV) : 123 (0,26%) 
Nicolas-Robin Plinate (DIV) : 357 (0,77%) 
Thibaut Marchal (LFI) : 3.743 (8,04%) 
Florence Humbert (DIV) : 394 (0,85%) 
Thierry Perez (FN) : 2.360 (5,07%) 
Nicolas Jacot Carmichael (DVD) : 609  (1,31%) 
François Billot De Lochner (DVD) : 1.295 (2,78%)

2ème circonscription
Pascal Thevenot (LR) : 11.115 voix (22,58%) 
Axel Brunet (DVG) : 119 voix (0,24%) 
Christophe Plissier (ECO) : 811 voix (1,65%) 
Pascal Casimir-Perrier (DIV) : 1.591 voix (3,23%) 
Yasmine Benzelmat (FN) : 2.828 voix (5,74%) 
Pascal Poirot (DVD) : 1.525 voix (3,10%) 
Gilles Pontlevoy (DVG) : 429 voix (0,87%) 
Marc Soriano (LFI) : 3.583 voix (7,28%) 
Tanguy Ruellan (EELV) : 3.062 voix (6,22%) 
Jean-Noël Barrot (MoDem) : 21.581 voix (43,84%) 
Françoise Forel (DLF) : 642 voix (1,30%) 
Céline Jullie (EXD) : 591 voix (1,20%) 
Emmanuelle Devin (DVD) : 8 voix (0,02%) 
Hélène Janisset (EXG) : 194 voix(0,39%) 
Jean-Guy Sayous (DVD) : 180 voix(0,37%) 
Jérémy Bizet (ECO) : 635 voix(1,29%) 
Sylvain Gargasson (DIV) : 336 voix (0,68%) 

3ème circonscription 
Romain-Xavier Langlet (DVD) : 150 voix (0,33%) 
Marie Durand-Smet (DIV) : 218 voix (0,47%) 
Alexandre Langlois (LFI) : 2.621 voix (5,71%) 
Philippe Brillault (LR) : 11.627 voix (25,32%) 
Nicolas Tardy-Joubert (DVD) : 1.897 voix (4,13%) 
Jean-Michel Bouiri (DIV) : 247 voix (0,54%) 
Michèle Lavezzari (DVG) : 218 voix (0,47%) 
Béatrice Piron (REM) : 21.612 voix (47,06%) 
Sidi Sakho (DVD) : 492 voix (1,07%) 
Thibault Tournier (DLF) : 666 voix (1,45%) 
Stéphane Galardini (ECO) : 1.051 voix (2,29%) 
Olivier Augustin (EXG) : 165 voix (0,36%)
Nicolas Hue (PS) : 2.431 voix (5,29%) 
Stéphanie de Gonneville (FN) : 2.529 voix (5,51%)

4ème circonscription
Marie Lebec (REM) : 20.979 voix (47,92%) 
Olivier Boinon (DVG) : 353 voix (0,81%) 
Faustine Huet (LFI) : 3.163 voix (7,22%) 
Marc Bellier (DIV) : 295 voix (0,67%) 
Eléonore Vercken (DVD) : 579 voix (1,32%) 
Ghislain Fournier (LR) : 9.803 voix (22,39%) 
Aline Samaké (DIV) : 89 voix (0,20%) 
Monika Belala (PS) : 1.828 voix (4,18%) 
Olivier Megret (PCF) : 553 voix (1,26%) 
Claire Coueignas (DLF) : 421 voix (0,96%) 
Marie-Françoise Darras (EELV) : 1.739 voix (3,97%) 
Nicolas Taupin (DIV) : 294 voix (0,67%) 
Emmanuel Loevenbruck (DVD) : 1.216 voix (2,78%) 
Franck Maurel (EXG) : 134 voix (0,31%) 
Marie-Jo Renaudin (FN) : 2.334 voix (5,33%)

5ème circonscription
Jean-Philippe Mars (ECO) : 801 voix (2,06%) 
Laurence Rimaux (DIV) : 272 voix (0,70%) 
Laurence Toulemonde (FN) : 2.069 voix (5,33%) 
Sophie Thevenet (LFI) : 3.203 voix (8,26%) 
Roger Audroin (PCF) : 496 voix (1,28%) 
Jean-Luc Dené (ECO) : 723 voix (1,86%) 
Isabelle Amaglio-Terisse (PRG) : 2.080 voix (5,36%) 
Jacques Myard (LR) : 10.611 voix (27,35%) 
Yaël Braun-Pivet (REM) : 18.289 voix (47,14%) 
Alain Lépicier (EXG) : 171 voix (0,44%) 
Audrey Gouilly (DIV) : 83 voix (0,21%) 
Adeline Castillon (DVD) : 0 voix (0,00%)

6ème circonscription
Natalia Pouzyreff (REM) : 18.396 voix (47,92%) 
David Roelandt (DIV) : 173 voix (0,45%) 
Christophe Bentz (DVD) : 732 voix (1,91%) 
Véronique Lancelot (DIV) : 283 voix (0,74%) 
Laurent Lanyi (DVG) : 140 voix (0,36%) 
Béatrice Saint-Peron (DVG) : 316 voix (0,82%) 
Didier Rouxel (FN) : 2.333 voix (6,08%) 
Clément Moreux (DIV) : 98 voix (0,26%) 
Nelly Pascaud (LFI) : 3.295 voix (8,58%) 
Pierre Morange (LR) : 10.155 voix (26,45%) 
Josiane Dupé-Suarez (PCF) : 1.744 voix (4,54%) 
Denise Collachot (DLF) : 386 voix (1,01%) 
Frédéric Hemery (EXG) : 209 voix (0,54%) 
Fouad Abouhamda (DIV) : 132 voix (0,34%)

7ème circonscription
Paul Deboutin (LFI) : 4.621 voix (11,81%) 
Yann Froger (ECO) : 352 voix (0,90%) 
Nicole Pradier (PCF) : 484 voix (1,24%) 
Ghislaine Senee (EELV) : 3.241 voix (8,29%) 
Arnaud Richard (UDI) : 7.600 voix (19,43%) 
Michèle De Vaucouleurs (MoDem) : 15.924 voix (40,71%) 
Rémi Top (DIV) : 301 voix (0,77%) 
Christian Taillebois (DVD) : 1.041 voix (2,66%) 
Myriam Baeckeroot (EXD) : 424 voix (1,08%) 
Victoria Kostiaeva (FN) : 3.580 voix (9,15%) 
Ali Kaya (EXG) : 236 voix (0,60%) 
Serge Lebrun (DVG) : 141 voix (0,36%) 
Pierre Hautefeuille (DIV) : 301 voix (0,77%) 
Sandrine Feraud (DLF) : 866 voix (2,21%)

8ème circonscription
Thierry Gonnot (EXG) : 266 voix (0,85%) 
Bénédicte De Dinechin (DVD) :  224 voix (0,72%) 
Mathieu Boulay (DIV) : 70 voix (0,22%) 
Hulya Sahin (DIV) : 333 voix (1,07%) 
Esther Kooiman (ECO) : 500 voix (1,61%) 
Aude Courbis (DIV) : 206 voix (0,66%) 
Eliane Le Cor (EXD) : 401 voix (1,29%) 
Michel Vialay (LR) : 5.351 voix (17,19%)
Romain Carbonne (LFI) : 3.997 voix (12,84%) 
Jack Lefebvre (EXG) : 127 voix (0,41%) 
Michael Taverne (DLF) : 658 voix (2,11%) 
Françoise Descamps-Crosnier (PS) : 2.904 voix (9,33%) 
François Siméoni (FN) : 4.868 voix (15,64%) 
Khadija Moudnib (REM) : 7.744 voix (24,87%) 
Stéphane Hazan (DVD) : 1.316 voix (4,23%) 
Eric Roulot (PCF) : 1.391 voix (4,47%) 
Abdelmajid Eddaikhane (DIV) : 776 voix (2,49%)

9ème circonscription
Philippe Gommard (EXG) : 348 voix (0,82%) 
François Martin (DVD) : 391 voix (0,92%) 
Guillaume Quintin (LFI) : 4.794 voix (11,28%) 
Marie-France Lavenne-Reynaert (DLF) : 948 voix (2,23%) 
Christiane Gadé (EXD) : 319 voix (0,75%) 
Renaud Lataillade (DVD) : 121 voix (0,28%) 
Ferid Hamdi (DVD) : 509 voix (1,20%) 
Victoria Chakarian (EXG) : 132 voix (0,31%) 
Thibaud De Fleury (PCF) : 549 voix (1,29%) 
Isabelle Begue (DIV) : 356 voix (0,84%) 
Nadir Yanisse Mallem (ECO) : 56 voix (0,13%) 
Salah Anouar (EELV)  : 1.181 voix (2,78%) 
Bruno Millienne (MoDem) : 16.046 voix (37,75%) 
Jean-Marie Tétart (LR) : 8.634 voix (20,31%) 
Ali Mohammad (PS) : 1.616 voix (3,80%) 
Emmanuel Norbert-Couade (FN) : 6.501 voix (15,30%)

10ème circonscription
Marielle Saulnier (EXG) : 245 voix (0,50%) 
Benjamin Nicoletta (LFI) : 4.341 voix (8,80%) 
David Jutier (EELV) : 2.479 voix (5,02%) 
Joël Boche (DLF) : 805 voix (1,63%) 
Marie-Thérèse Mantoni (DVG) : 306 voix (0,62%) 
François Le Hot (FN) : 3.902 voix (7,91%) 
Aurore Berge (REM) : 23.009 voix (46,63%) 
Laure Gall (ECO) : 518 voix (1,05%) 
Jean-Claude Husson (PS)  : 2.391 voix (4,85%) 
Jean-Frédéric Poisson (DVD) : 9.434 voix (19,12%) 
Frédéric Fonsalas (DVD) : 388 voix (0,79%) 
Philippe Chevrier (EXD) : 335 voix (0,68%) 
Corinne Auribault (PCF) : 530 voix (1,07%) 
Laurent Burçon (DVD) : 221 voix (0,45%) 
Audrey Cuny (DIV) : 438 voix (0,89%)

11ème circonscription
Mathilde Androuet (FN) : 2.315 voix (7,03%) 
Benoît Hamon (PS) : 7.436 voix (22,59%) 
Nadia Haï (REM) : 10.858 voix (32,98%) 
Vincent Fournier (EXG) : 97 voix (0,29%) 
Jean-Michel Fourgous (LR) : 7.601 (23,09%) 
Sylvia Cantaluppi (DLF) : 433 voix (1,32%) 
Mireille Breugnot (EXD) : 242 voix (0,74%) 
Yassine Amar (DIV) : 205 voix (0,62%) 
Mehdi Mnaouar (DIV) : 63 voix (0,19%) 
Mathurin Lévis (LFI) : 2.847 voix (8,65%) 
Matthieu Ruffet (DIV) : 76 voix (0,23%) 
Luc Miserey (PCF) : 580 voix (1,76%) 
Christine Egasse (EXG) : 166 voix (0,50%)

12ème circonscription
Marie-Noëlle Bas (PS) : 1.842 voix (5,16%) 
David Douillet (LR) : 9.615 voix (26,93%)
Françoise Pinson (PCF) : 384 voix (1,08%) 
Danielle Weber (EXD) : 278 voix (0,78%) 
Stéphane Roussillo (DIV) : 300 voix (0,84%) 
Antoine Baro (LFI) : 3.490 voix (9,78%) 
Jean-Pierre Mercier (EXG) : 217 voix (0,61%) 
Florian Gracy (ECO) : 64 voix (0,18%) 
Patricia Charton (EELV) : 1.028 voix (2,88%) 
Marion Mouyon (DVD) : 49 voix (0,14%) 
Jean-Luc Gallais (FN) : 2.419 voix (6,78%) 
Florence Granjus (REM) : 14.644 voix (41,02%)
Isabelle Fournière (ECO) : 627 voix (1,76%) 
Fabien Metais (DLF) : 746 voix (2,09%)

La rédaction vous recommande
Lire la suite
Législatives 2017 Yvelines Jean-Frédéric Poisson
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788927162
Yvelines : Jean-Frédéric Poisson largement devancé. Tous les résultats
Yvelines : Jean-Frédéric Poisson largement devancé. Tous les résultats
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions des Yvelines, où Jean-Frédéric Poisson est devancé dans sa circonscription.
http://www.rtl.fr/actu/politique/resultats-legislatives-2017-yvelines-jean-frederic-poisson-7788927162
2017-06-12 05:59:19
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/wPru7bCI0k9B4JAbGmtJIg/330v220-2/online/image/2016/0630/7783913884_vue-du-chateau-de-versailles-en-septembre-2015.jpg