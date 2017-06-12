publié le 12/06/2017 à 06:41

Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 47 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale. Ils n'étaient pas moins de 7.877 candidats, dont un peu plus de 42% de femmes.





Dans ce département, le député ex-PS Thomas Thévenoud avait annoncé son intention de passer la main et donc de ne pas briguer un second mandat. Il a ensuite écopé d'un an d'inéligibilité pour sa phobie administrative. Comme pour la présidentielle, 50.000 policiers et gendarmes sont mobilisés pour sécuriser le scrutin. Un dispositif renforcé, sur fond de menace terroriste

Dans le département de la Saône-et-Loire, les candidats de La République En Marche arrivent en tête dans la totalité des circonscriptions.



Découvrez les résultats dans le département de Saône-et-Loire (71), circonscription par circonscription :





1ère circonscription



Claire Mallard (EELV) : 1.458 voix 4,09%

Carole Bosy (DIV) : 168 voix 0,47%

Corinne Mossire-Langlassé (EXD) : 207 voix 0,58%

Gérard Voisin (DVD) : 1.271 voix 3,57%

Jean Lapalus (ECO) : 433 voix 1,21%

Céline Vinauger (PCF) : 680 voix 1,91%

Odile Koller (EXG) : 137 voix 0,38%

Jean-Patrick Courtois (LR) : 7 898 voix 22,15% ballotage

Armand Roy (DLF) : 816 voix 2,29%

Khoudir-Dawid El Habchi (DVD) : 163 voix 0,46%

Nicole Caboche (FN) : 3 480 voix 9,76%

Patricia Baci (LFI) : 3 418 voix 9,59%

Catherine N'diaye (PS) : 2 022 voix 5,67%

Benjamin Dirx (REM) : 13 499 37,87% ballotage





2ème circonscription



Ouanessa Boudra (EXD) : 216 voix 0,55%

Laurène Destremau (DVD) : 474 voix 1,22%

Josiane Corneloup (LR) : 9 376 voix 24,05% ballotage

Philippe Bonnot (PCF) : 3 886 voix 9,97%

Eric Nevers (DLF) : 890 voix 2,28%

Léo Trontin (DIV) : 223 voix 0,57%

Pascal Dussauge (EXG) : 415 voix 1,06%

Dominique Cornet (EELV) : 1 231 voix 3,16%

Antoine Chudzik (FN) : 4 696 voix 12,04%

Philomène Baccot (DVG) : 15 voix 0,04%

Vincent Chauvet (REM) : 12 225 voix 31,35% ballotage

Philippe Guyot De Caila (DVD) : 1 533 voix 3,93%

Dominique Lotte (PRG) : 3 813 voix 9,78%



3ème circonscription



Quentin Bijard (FN) : 5 893 voix 14,52%

Julie Lucotte (EXG) : 276 voix 0,68%

Pierre Aceituno (LFI) : 3 819 voix 9,41%

Roland Essayan (ECO) : 209 voix 0,52%

Rémy Rebeyrotte (REM) : 13 400 voix 33,02% ballotage

Serge Desbrosses (PCF) : 576 voix 1,42%

France Robert (DLF) : 789 voix 1,94%

Murielle Berthelier (DVD) : 517 voix 1,27%

Charles Landre (LR) : 7 100 voix 17,50% ballotage

Sylvain Garcia (DVD) : 171 voix 0,42%

Philippe Baumel (PS) : 6 719 voix 16,56%

Florence Pandrot (DIV) : 243 voix 0,60%

Pierre-Étienne Graffard (EELV) : 864 voix 2,13%





4ème circonscription



Stéphane Gros (LR) : 6 265 voix 15,85%

Cécile Untermaier (PS) : 7 171 voix 18,14% ballotage

Maxime Thiebaut (FN) : 6 544 voix 16,56%

Guillaume Ferrand (DIV) : 217 voix 0,55%

Marie-Claude Colin-Cordier (EELV) : 695 voix 1,76%

Christiane Lemière (DLF) : 596 voix 1,51%

Catherine Gabrelle (REM) : 9 544 voix 24,14% ballotage

Sandrine Bernadat (PCF) : 558 voix 1,41%

Fabienne Delorme (EXG) : 238 voix 0,60%

Eric Michoux (DVD) : 4 084 voix 10,33%

Michèle Chambon (LFI) : 3 297 voix 8,34%

Joël Jannet (ECO) : 319 voix 0,81%





5ème circonscription



Nathalie Szych (FN) : 5 382 voix 13,02%

François Lotteau (EELV) : 1 139 voix 2,75%

Arnaud Ginions (DIV) : 222 voix 0,54%

Gilles Platret (LR) : 8 131 voix 19,66% ballotage

Alain Duriaux (EXG) : 142 voix 0,34%

Nathalie Vermorel (PCF) : 1 017 voix 2,46%

Samuel Brandily (DLF) : 630 voix 1,52%

Pascal Dufraigne (EXG) : 308 voix 0,74%

Raphaël Gauvain (REM) : 12 443 voix 30,09% ballotage

Eric Riboulet (LFI) : 4 721 voix 11,42%

Christophe Sirugue (PS) : 6 463 voix 15,63%

Ghislaine Launay (EXD) : 305 voix 0,74%

Marianne Lacot (ECO) : 293 voix 0,71%

Samuel Card (DIV) : 153 voix 0,37%

