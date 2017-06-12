Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
5 min de lecture Législatives 2017

Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans le Bas-Rhin

Le premier tour des élections législatives avait lieu dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions du Bas-Rhin.

Une vue aérienne de la ville de Strasbourg (photo d'illustration)
Une vue aérienne de la ville de Strasbourg (photo d'illustration) Crédit : FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP
La rédaction numérique de RTL

Plus de 47 millions d'électeurs étaient appelés aux urnes, dimanche 11 juin, un mois seulement après l'élection d'Emmanuel Macron. Parmi les 7.877 candidats, dont un peu plus de 42% de femmes, seuls 577 siégeront à l'Assemblée nationale pour les cinq prochaines années. Comme pour la présidentielle, 50.000 policiers et gendarmes étaient mobilisés pour sécuriser le scrutin.

À Paris, au Touquet ou encore à Tulle, les personnalités politiques se sont déplacées dans leurs bureaux de vote. Certains d'entre eux étaient par ailleurs candidats, à l'image des ministres et secrétaires d'État qui jouaient leur place au gouvernement en cas de défaite. 

Candidat à Forbach (Moselle), Florian Philippot a voté ce 11 juin Législatives 2017
Résultats législatives 2017 : Philippot (FN) en tête en Moselle

Découvrez les résultats dans le département du Bas-Rhin (67), circonscription par circonscription :

1ère circonscription

Strasbourg-I, Strasbourg-II, Strasbourg-IV, Strasbourg-VI (partie située au sud d'une ligne définie par l'axe de la route d'Oberhausbergen et à l'ouest d'une ligne définie par l'axe de la voie de chemin de fer de Hausbergen à Graffenstaden), Strasbourg-IX


Salah Koussa (DIV) : 457 voix   1,52% 
Salah Keltoumi (EXG) : 99 voix   0,33% 
Sabine Hervault (REG) : 664 voix  2,20% 
Pacha Mobasher (DVG) : 31 voix   0,10% 
Pascale Hirn (DIV) : 193 voix  0,64% 
Marie-Françoise Hamard (DIV) : 297 voix   0,99% 
Andrea Didelot (FN) : 1.912 voix   6,34% 
Christophe Leprêtre (DIV) : 164 voix   0,54% 
Elsa Schalck (LR) : 3.892 voix 12,91% 
Salomé Francois-Wilser (ECO) : 252 voix   0,84% 
Abdelkarim Ramdane (EELV) : 2.158 voix   7,16% 
Nina Hutt (DIV) : 28 voix   0,09% 
Saber Hajem (DIV) : 414 voix   1,37% 
Eric Elkouby (PS) : 4.190 voix  13,90% ballotage 
Hülliya Turan (PCF) : 334 voix   1,11% 
Agnès Lopez (DIV) : 347 voix   1,15% 
Jean-Marie Brom (LFI) : 4.067 voix 13,49% 
Thierry Michels (REM) : 10.644 voix 35,31% ballotage

2ème circonscription 
Strasbourg-III, Strasbourg-VII, Strasbourg-VIII, Strasbourg-X, commune d'Illkirch-Graffenstaden


Philippe Bies (PS) : 4.209 voix  12,79% ballotage
Marie-Pierre Ponpon (PCF) : 292 voix   0,89% 
Julia Abraham (FN) : 2.986 voix  9,07% 
Mehmet Caglar (DIV) : 185 voix  0,56% 
Alain Carnesecca (DIV) : 207 voix   0,63% 
Saad Brahimi (DIV) : 123 voix   0,37% 
Jean-Philippe Maurer (DVD) : 3.596 voix  10,93% 
Fabienne Schnitzler (ECO) : 360 voix  1,09% 
Christine Kaidi (LFI) : 4.040 voix 12,28% 
Pascale Jurdant-Pfeiffer (UDI) : 2.113 voix   6,42% 
Yann Lucas (EXG) : 175 voix  0,53% 
Sylvain Waserman (MoDem) : 11.539 voix 35,06% ballotage
Alexandre Spinner (REG) : 1.238 voix  3,76% 
Leyla Binici (EELV) : 1.424 voix   4,33% 
Selen Yagmur Ayyildiz (DIV) : 425 voix   1,29% 

3ème circonscription 
Bischheim, Schiltigheim, Strasbourg-V, Strasbourg-VI (partie située au nord d'une ligne définie par l'axe de la route d'Oberhausbergen et à l'est d'une ligne définie par l'axe de la voie de chemin de fer de Hausbergen à Graffenstaden), communes de Reichstett et Souffelweyersheim


Xavier Codderens (EXD) : 177 voix   0,56% 
Antoine Splet (PCF) : 323 voix   1,03% 
Georges Schuler (LR) : 5.225 voix  16,60% ballotage
Yves Laybourn (DIV) : 24 voix  0,08% 
Marie-Claire Lechêne (EXG) : 160 voix   0,51% 
Sylvie Marinet (DIV) : 218 voix   0,69% 
Bruno Studer (REM) : 12.433 voix  39,50% ballotage
Diana Garnier-Lang (FN) : 2.818 voix   8,95% 
Julie Roesch (DIV) : 439 voix   1,39% 
Christelle Syllas (EELV) : 1.852 voix   5,88% 
Lucienne Anthiaume (DLF) : 282 voix   0,90% 
Serge Oehler (PS) : 2.017 voix  6,41% 
Floriane Dupré (LFI) : 3.649 voix  11,59% 
Salih Caglar (DIV) : 374 voix  1,19% 
Andrée Munchenbach (REG) : 1.483 voix  4,71% 

4ème circonscription 
Geispolsheim, Mundolsheim (sauf communes de Reichstett et de Souffelweyersheim), Truchtersheim, communes de Lingolsheim et Ostwald


Sophie Rohfritsch (LR) : 10.941 voix  23,75% ballotage
Michèle Tremolieres (ECO) : 674 voix   1,46% 
Eric Mouy (DLF) : 659 voix   1,43% 
Albert Schwartz (LFI) : 3.237 voix  7,03% 
Nathalie Palmier (EELV) : 1.685 voix   3,66% 
Thibault Manteaux (FN) : 4.926 voix  10,69% 
Yasmina Chadli (PCF) : 239 voix   0,52% 
Jacques Cordonnier (EXD) : 1.039 voix  2,26% 
Martine Wonner (REM) : 19.127 voix  41,52% ballotage
Marc Baud-Berthier (EXG) : 139 voix   0,30% 
Alexandra Brasleret (DIV) : 296 voix   0,64% 
Mathieu Le Tallec (EXG) : 81 voix   0,18% 
Patrick Arbogast (DIV) : 168 voix   0,36% 
Morgane Keck (REG) : 2.009 voix   4,36% 
Thibaut Vinci (PRG) : 845 voix   1,83% 

5ème circonscription 
Barr, Benfeld, Erstein, Marckolsheim, Sélestat, Villé


Daniel Weber (ECO) : 990 voix   2,21% 
Christine Romanus (PCF) : 414 voix   0,92% 
Eric Lapp-Lauth (DIV) : 283 voix     0,63% 
Caroline Reys (EELV) : 4.059 voix    9,06% 
Antoine Herth (LR) : 16 842  voix   37,59%  ballotage
Eliane Klein (FN) : 7.126 voix   15,91% 
Christian Dantz (ECO) : 1.482 voix   3,31% 
Eric Gautier (EXD) : 308 voix  0,69% 
Christine Beccari (DLF) : 975 voix    2,18% 
Patrick Dutter (EXG) : 414 voix    0,92% 
Gérard Simler (REG) : 7.547 voix  16,85% ballotage
Candice Vetroff (DIV) : 371 voix    0,83% 
Janig Terrier (LFI) : 3.739 voix    8,35% 
Feridun Ulusoy (DIV) : 252 voix    0,56% 

6ème circonscription 
Molsheim, Obernai, Rosheim, Saales, Schirmeck, Wasselonne


Sara Chabaane (DLF) : 561 voix   1,21% 
Alexandre Gonçalves (EELV) : 1.860 voix   4,00% 
Denis Gadot (LFI) : 2.669 voix   5,74% 
Evelyne Monteleone (DIV) : 233 voix   0,50% 
Martin Effenberger (PS) : 644 voix   1,39% 
Olivier Laustriat (DIV) : 114 voix  0,25% 
Régis Meyer (DIV) : 408 voix   0,88% 
Roxane Ferrez (EXG) : 202 voix   0,43% 
Hombeline Du Parc (FN) : 6.410 voix  13,80% 
Guy Salomon (MoDem) : 13.695 voix  29,48% ballotage
Odile Agrafeil (PCF) : 167 voix   0,36% 
Laurent  Furst (LR) : 16.824 voix  36,21% ballotage
Gilles Pfaffenhof (DIV) : 277 voix   0,60% 
Jeanine Plaisant-Hermanns (REG) : 2.395 voix   5,16% 

7ème circonscription 
Bouxwiller, Drulingen, Hochfelden, Marmoutier, La Petite-Pierre, Sarre-Union, Saverne.


Peter Andersen (LFI) : 2.235 voix  5,61% 
Pascale Elles (DLF) : 473 voix   1,19% 
Antoinette De Santis (REM) : 10.643 voix  26,70% ballotage
Jean-Marie Lorber (REG) : 3.408 voix   8,55% 
Bénédicte Herrgott (PCF) : 436 voix   1,09% 
Virginie Joron (FN) : 6.278 voix  15,75% 
Olivier Muller-Haenel (DIV) : 233 voix  0,58% 
Sandrine Lombard (EELV) : 1.740 voix   4,37% 
Natacha Irina Ruiz (ECO) : 397 voix   1,00% 
Patrick Hetzel (LR) : 13.463 voix  33,77% ballotage
Mikaïl Kaya (DIV) : 99 voix   0,25% 
Jeanne-Françoise Langlade (EXG) : 202 voix   0,51% 
Aurélien Hary (DIV) : 255 voix   0,64% 

8ème circonscription 
Bischwiller (sauf communes de Bischwiller, Oberhoffen-sur-Moder, Rohrwiller, Schirrhein, Schirrhoffen), Lauterbourg, Niederbronn-les-Bains, Seltz, Soultz-sous-Forêts, Wissembourg, Wœrth


Frédéric Reiss (LR) : 12.954 voix  30,20% ballotage
Gérard Janus (FN) : 7.363 voix  17,17% 
Manuel Menetrier (LFI) : 2.039 voix   4,75% 
Gisèle Schneider (ECO) : 214 voix   0,50% 
Christian Gliech (REM) : 14.143 voix 32,98% ballotage
Gaby Hartmann (REG) : 3.320 voix   7,74% 
Pascal Prevost-Boure (PCF) : 179 voix   0,42% 
Pierre-Henri Eisenschmidt (DLF) : 996 voix   2,32% 
Perrine Torrent (ECO) : 764 voix   1,78% 
Daniel Fischer (DIV) : 228 voix  0,53% 
Ambroise Perrin (PS) : 520 voix   1,21% 
Mehdi Benhlal (EXG) : 167 voix   0,39% 

9ème circonscription 
Vendenheim, Brumath, Haguenau, communes de Bischwiller, Oberhoffen-sur-Moder, Rohrwiller, Schirrhein, Schirrhoffen (issues du canton de Bischwiller)


Leilla Witzmann (LFI) : 2.440 voix   5,95% 
Vincent Thiebaut (REM) : 14.717 voix  35,87% ballotage
Vanessa Wagner (UDI) : 1.780 voix   4,34% 
Jean-Marc Claus (PCF) : 225 voix   0,55% 
Jean-Luc Leber (REG) : 3.029 voix     7,38% 
Tezcan Can (DIV) : 210 voix   0,51% 
Etienne Wolf (LR) : 9.544 voix   23,26% ballotage
Annelyse Jacquel (EXG) : 172 voix   0,42% 
Françoise Werckmann (ECO) : 1.098 voix   2,68% 
Emmanuelle Lang (EXD) : 362 voix    0,88% 
Laurent Gnaedig (FN) : 5.697 voix   13,89% 
Emmanuel Goepp (DIV) : 202 voix    0,49% 
Guillaume Bosshardt (DLF) : 715 voix    1,74% 
Hamid Filali (PS) : 557 voix    1,36% 
David Poilevey (DIV) : 158 voix   0,39% 
Jean-Michel Delaye (EXG) : 121 voix    0,29%

