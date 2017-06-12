Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans le Bas-Rhin

publié le 12/06/2017 à 11:40

Plus de 47 millions d'électeurs étaient appelés aux urnes, dimanche 11 juin, un mois seulement après l'élection d'Emmanuel Macron. Parmi les 7.877 candidats, dont un peu plus de 42% de femmes, seuls 577 siégeront à l'Assemblée nationale pour les cinq prochaines années. Comme pour la présidentielle, 50.000 policiers et gendarmes étaient mobilisés pour sécuriser le scrutin.



À Paris, au Touquet ou encore à Tulle, les personnalités politiques se sont déplacées dans leurs bureaux de vote. Certains d'entre eux étaient par ailleurs candidats, à l'image des ministres et secrétaires d'État qui jouaient leur place au gouvernement en cas de défaite.

Découvrez les résultats dans le département du Bas-Rhin (67), circonscription par circonscription :



1ère circonscription



Strasbourg-I, Strasbourg-II, Strasbourg-IV, Strasbourg-VI (partie située au sud d'une ligne définie par l'axe de la route d'Oberhausbergen et à l'ouest d'une ligne définie par l'axe de la voie de chemin de fer de Hausbergen à Graffenstaden), Strasbourg-IX





Salah Koussa (DIV) : 457 voix 1,52%

Salah Keltoumi (EXG) : 99 voix 0,33%

Sabine Hervault (REG) : 664 voix 2,20%

Pacha Mobasher (DVG) : 31 voix 0,10%

Pascale Hirn (DIV) : 193 voix 0,64%

Marie-Françoise Hamard (DIV) : 297 voix 0,99%

Andrea Didelot (FN) : 1.912 voix 6,34%

Christophe Leprêtre (DIV) : 164 voix 0,54%

Elsa Schalck (LR) : 3.892 voix 12,91%

Salomé Francois-Wilser (ECO) : 252 voix 0,84%

Abdelkarim Ramdane (EELV) : 2.158 voix 7,16%

Nina Hutt (DIV) : 28 voix 0,09%

Saber Hajem (DIV) : 414 voix 1,37%

Eric Elkouby (PS) : 4.190 voix 13,90% ballotage

Hülliya Turan (PCF) : 334 voix 1,11%

Agnès Lopez (DIV) : 347 voix 1,15%

Jean-Marie Brom (LFI) : 4.067 voix 13,49%

Thierry Michels (REM) : 10.644 voix 35,31% ballotage



2ème circonscription

Strasbourg-III, Strasbourg-VII, Strasbourg-VIII, Strasbourg-X, commune d'Illkirch-Graffenstaden





Philippe Bies (PS) : 4.209 voix 12,79% ballotage

Marie-Pierre Ponpon (PCF) : 292 voix 0,89%

Julia Abraham (FN) : 2.986 voix 9,07%

Mehmet Caglar (DIV) : 185 voix 0,56%

Alain Carnesecca (DIV) : 207 voix 0,63%

Saad Brahimi (DIV) : 123 voix 0,37%

Jean-Philippe Maurer (DVD) : 3.596 voix 10,93%

Fabienne Schnitzler (ECO) : 360 voix 1,09%

Christine Kaidi (LFI) : 4.040 voix 12,28%

Pascale Jurdant-Pfeiffer (UDI) : 2.113 voix 6,42%

Yann Lucas (EXG) : 175 voix 0,53%

Sylvain Waserman (MoDem) : 11.539 voix 35,06% ballotage

Alexandre Spinner (REG) : 1.238 voix 3,76%

Leyla Binici (EELV) : 1.424 voix 4,33%

Selen Yagmur Ayyildiz (DIV) : 425 voix 1,29%



3ème circonscription

Bischheim, Schiltigheim, Strasbourg-V, Strasbourg-VI (partie située au nord d'une ligne définie par l'axe de la route d'Oberhausbergen et à l'est d'une ligne définie par l'axe de la voie de chemin de fer de Hausbergen à Graffenstaden), communes de Reichstett et Souffelweyersheim





Xavier Codderens (EXD) : 177 voix 0,56%

Antoine Splet (PCF) : 323 voix 1,03%

Georges Schuler (LR) : 5.225 voix 16,60% ballotage

Yves Laybourn (DIV) : 24 voix 0,08%

Marie-Claire Lechêne (EXG) : 160 voix 0,51%

Sylvie Marinet (DIV) : 218 voix 0,69%

Bruno Studer (REM) : 12.433 voix 39,50% ballotage

Diana Garnier-Lang (FN) : 2.818 voix 8,95%

Julie Roesch (DIV) : 439 voix 1,39%

Christelle Syllas (EELV) : 1.852 voix 5,88%

Lucienne Anthiaume (DLF) : 282 voix 0,90%

Serge Oehler (PS) : 2.017 voix 6,41%

Floriane Dupré (LFI) : 3.649 voix 11,59%

Salih Caglar (DIV) : 374 voix 1,19%

Andrée Munchenbach (REG) : 1.483 voix 4,71%



4ème circonscription

Geispolsheim, Mundolsheim (sauf communes de Reichstett et de Souffelweyersheim), Truchtersheim, communes de Lingolsheim et Ostwald





Sophie Rohfritsch (LR) : 10.941 voix 23,75% ballotage

Michèle Tremolieres (ECO) : 674 voix 1,46%

Eric Mouy (DLF) : 659 voix 1,43%

Albert Schwartz (LFI) : 3.237 voix 7,03%

Nathalie Palmier (EELV) : 1.685 voix 3,66%

Thibault Manteaux (FN) : 4.926 voix 10,69%

Yasmina Chadli (PCF) : 239 voix 0,52%

Jacques Cordonnier (EXD) : 1.039 voix 2,26%

Martine Wonner (REM) : 19.127 voix 41,52% ballotage

Marc Baud-Berthier (EXG) : 139 voix 0,30%

Alexandra Brasleret (DIV) : 296 voix 0,64%

Mathieu Le Tallec (EXG) : 81 voix 0,18%

Patrick Arbogast (DIV) : 168 voix 0,36%

Morgane Keck (REG) : 2.009 voix 4,36%

Thibaut Vinci (PRG) : 845 voix 1,83%



5ème circonscription

Barr, Benfeld, Erstein, Marckolsheim, Sélestat, Villé





Daniel Weber (ECO) : 990 voix 2,21%

Christine Romanus (PCF) : 414 voix 0,92%

Eric Lapp-Lauth (DIV) : 283 voix 0,63%

Caroline Reys (EELV) : 4.059 voix 9,06%

Antoine Herth (LR) : 16 842 voix 37,59% ballotage

Eliane Klein (FN) : 7.126 voix 15,91%

Christian Dantz (ECO) : 1.482 voix 3,31%

Eric Gautier (EXD) : 308 voix 0,69%

Christine Beccari (DLF) : 975 voix 2,18%

Patrick Dutter (EXG) : 414 voix 0,92%

Gérard Simler (REG) : 7.547 voix 16,85% ballotage

Candice Vetroff (DIV) : 371 voix 0,83%

Janig Terrier (LFI) : 3.739 voix 8,35%

Feridun Ulusoy (DIV) : 252 voix 0,56%



6ème circonscription

Molsheim, Obernai, Rosheim, Saales, Schirmeck, Wasselonne





Sara Chabaane (DLF) : 561 voix 1,21%

Alexandre Gonçalves (EELV) : 1.860 voix 4,00%

Denis Gadot (LFI) : 2.669 voix 5,74%

Evelyne Monteleone (DIV) : 233 voix 0,50%

Martin Effenberger (PS) : 644 voix 1,39%

Olivier Laustriat (DIV) : 114 voix 0,25%

Régis Meyer (DIV) : 408 voix 0,88%

Roxane Ferrez (EXG) : 202 voix 0,43%

Hombeline Du Parc (FN) : 6.410 voix 13,80%

Guy Salomon (MoDem) : 13.695 voix 29,48% ballotage

Odile Agrafeil (PCF) : 167 voix 0,36%

Laurent Furst (LR) : 16.824 voix 36,21% ballotage

Gilles Pfaffenhof (DIV) : 277 voix 0,60%

Jeanine Plaisant-Hermanns (REG) : 2.395 voix 5,16%



7ème circonscription

Bouxwiller, Drulingen, Hochfelden, Marmoutier, La Petite-Pierre, Sarre-Union, Saverne.





Peter Andersen (LFI) : 2.235 voix 5,61%

Pascale Elles (DLF) : 473 voix 1,19%

Antoinette De Santis (REM) : 10.643 voix 26,70% ballotage

Jean-Marie Lorber (REG) : 3.408 voix 8,55%

Bénédicte Herrgott (PCF) : 436 voix 1,09%

Virginie Joron (FN) : 6.278 voix 15,75%

Olivier Muller-Haenel (DIV) : 233 voix 0,58%

Sandrine Lombard (EELV) : 1.740 voix 4,37%

Natacha Irina Ruiz (ECO) : 397 voix 1,00%

Patrick Hetzel (LR) : 13.463 voix 33,77% ballotage

Mikaïl Kaya (DIV) : 99 voix 0,25%

Jeanne-Françoise Langlade (EXG) : 202 voix 0,51%

Aurélien Hary (DIV) : 255 voix 0,64%



8ème circonscription

Bischwiller (sauf communes de Bischwiller, Oberhoffen-sur-Moder, Rohrwiller, Schirrhein, Schirrhoffen), Lauterbourg, Niederbronn-les-Bains, Seltz, Soultz-sous-Forêts, Wissembourg, Wœrth





Frédéric Reiss (LR) : 12.954 voix 30,20% ballotage

Gérard Janus (FN) : 7.363 voix 17,17%

Manuel Menetrier (LFI) : 2.039 voix 4,75%

Gisèle Schneider (ECO) : 214 voix 0,50%

Christian Gliech (REM) : 14.143 voix 32,98% ballotage

Gaby Hartmann (REG) : 3.320 voix 7,74%

Pascal Prevost-Boure (PCF) : 179 voix 0,42%

Pierre-Henri Eisenschmidt (DLF) : 996 voix 2,32%

Perrine Torrent (ECO) : 764 voix 1,78%

Daniel Fischer (DIV) : 228 voix 0,53%

Ambroise Perrin (PS) : 520 voix 1,21%

Mehdi Benhlal (EXG) : 167 voix 0,39%



9ème circonscription

Vendenheim, Brumath, Haguenau, communes de Bischwiller, Oberhoffen-sur-Moder, Rohrwiller, Schirrhein, Schirrhoffen (issues du canton de Bischwiller)





Leilla Witzmann (LFI) : 2.440 voix 5,95%

Vincent Thiebaut (REM) : 14.717 voix 35,87% ballotage

Vanessa Wagner (UDI) : 1.780 voix 4,34%

Jean-Marc Claus (PCF) : 225 voix 0,55%

Jean-Luc Leber (REG) : 3.029 voix 7,38%

Tezcan Can (DIV) : 210 voix 0,51%

Etienne Wolf (LR) : 9.544 voix 23,26% ballotage

Annelyse Jacquel (EXG) : 172 voix 0,42%

Françoise Werckmann (ECO) : 1.098 voix 2,68%

Emmanuelle Lang (EXD) : 362 voix 0,88%

Laurent Gnaedig (FN) : 5.697 voix 13,89%

Emmanuel Goepp (DIV) : 202 voix 0,49%

Guillaume Bosshardt (DLF) : 715 voix 1,74%

Hamid Filali (PS) : 557 voix 1,36%

David Poilevey (DIV) : 158 voix 0,39%

Jean-Michel Delaye (EXG) : 121 voix 0,29%