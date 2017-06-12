Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans le Nord
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions du Nord.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale. Le parti d'Emmanuel Macron, La République en Marche, semble en bonne voie pour obtenir la majorité absolue.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département du Nord (59), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Faches-Thumesnil, Lille, Loos
Nicolas Lebas (UDI) : 3 728 voix - 13,80%
Maxime Royer (DIV) : 170 voix - 0,63%
Camille Colliot (DIV) : 10 voix - 0,04%
Chantal Pote (ECO) : 372 voix - 1,38%
Véronique Demolliens (REG) : 39 voix - 0,14%
Hervé Decaux (DIV) : 26 voix - 0,10%
Pierre Rodriguez (DIV) : 0 voix - 0,00%
Adrien Quatennens (LFI) : 5 236 voix - 19,38% BALL
Olivier Capelle (DIV) : 7 voix - 0,03%
Eric Dillies (FN) : 2 943 voix - 10,89%
Lucie Dubus (DIV) : 7 voix - 0,03%
Valentine Rambert (DVD) : 0 voix - 0,00%
Stéphane Étienne (DIV) : 0 voix - 0,00%
Christophe Itier (REM) : 8 812 voix - 32,61% BALL
Patrice Hanriot (DIV) : 278 voix - 1,03%
Isabelle Koinig (ECO) : 123 voix - 0,46%
Nicole Baudrin (EXG) : 244 voix - 0,90%
Tristan Duval (EXG) : 1 voix - 0,00%
Hugo Vandamme (PCF) : 631 voix - 2,34%
Anne Mikolajczak (EELV) :1 376 voix - 5,09%
Abdelaziz Zaddi (ECO) : 168 voix - 0,62%
Slimane Abdelkafar (DIV) : 120 voix - 0,44%
François Lamy (PS) : 2 470 voix - 9,14%
Virginie de Cesare (DIV) : 0 voix - 0,00%
Caroline Soualle (DIV) : 258 voix - 0,95%
2ème circonscription
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Lezennes, Lille, Mons-en-Baroeul, Ronchin
Mohamed Bousnane (ECO) : 514 voix - 1,30%
Véronique Descamps (FN) : 5 554 voix - 14,01%
Pascal Alexandre Dudenko (DVG) : 277 voix - 0,70%
Romain Leclercq (PCF) : 711 voix - 1,79%
Florence Bariseau (LR) : 4 731 voix - 11,93%
Audrey Linkenheld (PS) : 7 314 voix - 18,45%
Hélène Hardy (EELV) : 1 920 voix - 4,84%
Elies Ben Helal (DIV) : 302 voix - 0,76%
Houmria Berrada (REM) : 8 935 voix - 22,53% BALL
Virginie Chauchoy (DIV) : 555 voix - 1,40%
Madjid Messabihi (DIV) : 268 voix - 0,68%
Pascale Rougée (EXG) : 354 voix - 0,89%
Arnaud Beils (DIV) : 28 voix - 0,07%
Sébastien De Gouy (ECO) : 378 voix - 0,95%
Ugo Bernalicis (LFI) : 7 598 voix - 19,16% BALL
Tania Gandrot (DVG) : 213 voix - 0,54%
3ème circonscription
Aibes, Amfroipret, Anor, Assevent, Audignies, Avesnes-sur-Helpe, Baives, Bas-Lieu, Bavay, Beaurieux, Bellignies, Bérelles, Bermeries, Bersillies, Bettignies, Bettrechies, Beugnies, Bousignies-sur-Roc, Boussois, Cerfontaine, Choisies, Clairfayts, Colleret, Cousolre, Damousies, Dimechaux, Dimont, Dompierre-sur-Helpe, Dourlers, Eccles, Elesmes, Eppe-Sauvage, Feignies, Felleries, Féron, Ferrière-la-Grande, Ferrière-la-Petite, La Flamengrie, Flaumont-Waudrechies, Floursies, Fourmies, Glageon, Gognies-Chaussée, Gussignies, Hestrud, Hon-Hergies, Houdain-lez-Bavay, Jeumont, Lez-Fontaine, Liessies, La Longueville, Louvroil, Mairieux, Marpent, Maubeuge, Mecquignies, Moustier-en-Fagne, Obies, Obrechies, Ohain, Quiévelon, Ramousies, Recquignies, Rousies, Saint-Aubin, Saint-Hilaire-sur-Helpe, Saint-Waast, Sars-Poteries, Sémeries, Semousies, Solre-le-Château, Solrinnes, Taisnières-en-Thiérache, Taisnières-sur-Hon, Trélon, Vieux-Reng, Villers-Sire-Nicole, Wallers-en-Fagne, Wattignies-la-Victoire, Wignehies, Willies
Aurélien Motte (LFI) : 4 144 voix - 11,11%
Marie-Claude Rondeaux (EXG) : 528 voix - 1,42%
Christophe Di Pompeo (REM) : 9 377 voix - 25,14% BALL
Nassima Aklil (DIV) : 176 voix - 0,47%
Sylvie Goddyn (FN) : 10 040 voix - 26,91% BALL
Marc Dehondt (ECO) : 635 voix - 1,70%
Alain Poyart (UDI) : 4 658 voix - 12,49%
Bathoche Mahious (ECO) : 201 voix - 0,54%
Franck Lesueur-Bonte (EELV) : 503 voix - 1,35%
Rémi Pauvros (PS) : 5 498 voix - 14,74%
Patrick Viltart (PCF) : 1 151 voix - 3,09%
Florence Hudelist (DVD) : 2 voix - 0,01%
Corinne Lairé (EXD) : 390 voix - 1,05%
4ème circonscription
Comines, Deûlémont, Lambersart, Lille, Lompret, La Madeleine, Marquette-lez-Lille, Pérenchies, Quesnoy-sur-Deûle, Saint-André-lez-Lille, Verlinghem, Wambrechies, Warneton, Wervicq-Sud
Jean-Pierre Houbron (LFI) : 5 921 voix - 12,09%
Julien Franquet (FN) : 5 324 voix - 10,87%
Olivier Fauchille (DIV) : 642 voix - 1,31%
Brigitte Liso (REM) : 18 781 voix - 38,35% BALL
Gwendoline Allimant (ECO) : 143 voix - 0,29%
Philippe Harquet (PS) : 601 voix - 1,23%
Jacques Houssin (LR) : 8 150 voix - 16,64% BALL
Sébastien Lepretre (DVD) : 3 931 voix - 8,03%
Hourya Slimani (DIV) : 217 voix - 0,44%
Elise Renauld (DIV) : 31 voix - 0,06%
Pierre-Yves Pira (PCF) : 681 voix - 1,39%
Carole Bailleul (EXG) : 337 voix - 0,69%
Tanguy Latron (DVD) : 351 voix - 0,72%
Christine Tavernier (DLF) : 525 voix -1,07%
Alexandre Roubinowitz (DIV) : 223 voix - 0,46%
Stéphane Baly (EELV) : 3 114 voix - 6,36%
5ème circonscription
Allennes-les-Marais, Annoeullin, Aubers, La Bassée, Bauvin, Camphin-en-Carembault, Carnin, Chemy, Emmerin, Fournes-en-Weppes, Fromelles, Gondecourt, Hantay, Haubourdin, Herlies, Herrin, Houplin-Ancoisne, Illies, Lesquin, Marquillies, Noyelles-lès-Seclin, Provin, Sainghin-en-Weppes, Salomé, Santes, Seclin, Templemars, Vendeville, Wattignies, Wavrin, Wicres, Don
Guillaume Levecq (DLF) : 786 voix - 1,58%
Yannick Brohard (EELV) : 1 421 voix - 2,86%
Aude Leduc (PS) : 2 169 - 4,36%
Guillaume Dekoninck (REM) : 14 888 - 29,92% BALL
Florence Masselot (ECO) : 354 voix - 0,71%
Xavier Lapierre (EXG) : 425 voix - 0,85%
Victor Catteau (FN) : 9 199 voix - 18,49%
Francine Herbaut Dauptain (ECO) : 411 voix - 0,83%
Françoise Dumez (PCF) : 1 530 voix - 3,07%
Béatrice Cuvelier (DVD) : 4 voix - 0,01%
Philippe Dambry (DIV) : 209 voix - 0,42%
Lucile Caplier (LFI) : 6 507 voix - 13,08%
Pierre Lehembre (DIV) : 100 voix - 0,20%
Sébastien Huyghe (LR) : 11 757 voix - 23,63% BALL
6ème circonscription
Aix, Anstaing, Attiches, Auchy-lez-Orchies, Avelin, Bachy, Baisieux, Bersée, Beuvry-la-Forêt, Bourghelles, Bouvines, Camphin-en-Pévèle, Cappelle-en-Pévèle, Chéreng, Cobrieux, Coutiches, Cysoing, Ennevelin, Faumont, Forest-sur-Marque, Fretin, Genech, Gruson, Landas, Louvil, Mérignies, Moncheaux, Mons-en-Pévèle, Mouchin, La Neuville, Nomain, Orchies, Ostricourt, Péronne-en-Mélantois, Phalempin, Pont-à-Marcq, Sailly-lez-Lannoy, Sainghin-en-Mélantois, Saméon, Templeuve-en-Pévèle, Thumeries, Tourmignies, Tressin, Wahagnies, Wannehain, Willems
Léa Demory (EXG) : 376 voix - 0,80%
Thierry Lazaro (LR) : 10 905 voix - 23,13% BALL
Nadine Savary-Canteloup (PCF) : 1 001 voix -2,12%
Eric Cattelin-Denu (FN) : 6 999 voix - 14,84%
Jean-Marc Gerard (DIV) : 255 voix - 0,54%
Isabelle Colas (ECO) : 539 voix - 1,14%
Maryse Faber-Rossi (EELV) : 1 540 voix - 3,27%
Romain Sarels (DVD) : 1 228 voix - 2,60%
Agnès Lefebvre (DVD) : 20 voix - 0,04%
Didier Chastanet (PRG) : 1 406 voix - 2,98%
Charlotte Lecocq (REM) : 17 932 voix - 38,03% BALL
Amandine Fouillard (LFI) : 4 638 voix - 9,84%
Anne Lefevre (DIV) : 317 voix - 0,67%
7ème circonscription
Croix, Hem, Lannoy, Leers, Lys-lez-Lannoy, Roubaix, Toufflers, Wasquehal
Jonathan Dequidt (DIV) : 240 voix - 0,74%
Francis Vercamer (UDI) : 8 269 voix - 25,56% BALL
Abdelkader Chouya (ECO) : 285 voix - 0,88%
Yann Merlevede (LFI) : 4 792 voix - 14,81%
Françoise Coolzaet (FN) : 4 761 voix - 14,72%
Laurent Lasselin (DVD) : 1 093 voix - 3,27%
Ophélie Tricot (LFI) : 4 698 voix - 14,06%
Édith Weisshaupt (EXG) : 345 - 1,03%
Béatrice Descamps (UDI) : 11 138 voix - 33,34% BALL
Sylvain Damiani (DIV) : 92 voix - 0,28%
Valérie Caudron (FN) : 7 302 voix - 21,86% BALL
Pauline Pottier (EELV) : 1 310 voix - 3,92%
Jean-Luc Laurent (EXD) : 325 voix - 0,97%
Patrick Kolebacki (PCF) : 1 572 voix - 4,71%
Sally Haddar (DVG) : 211 voix - 0,63%
Yazid Amara (DIV) : 226 voix - 0,68%
Christine Laurent (PS) : 1 841 voix - 5,51%
Didier Legrand (DVD) : 3 012 voix - 9,02%
Christine Braet (DIV) : 241 voix - 0,72%
Renée Toillon (EXG) : 285 voix - 0,88%
Hélène Viard (PS) : 1 220 voix - 3,77%
Marlène Sgard (DVD) : 193 voix - 0,60%
Karima Chouia (EELV) : 1 078 voix - 3,33%
8ème circonscription
Roubaix, Wattrelos
Karim Amrouni (DVG) : 1 709 voix - 7,74%
Mehdi Massrour (PS) : 1 074 voix - 4,87%
Astrid Leplat (FN) : 4 845 voix - 21,95% BALL
Sandrine Vanhoorde (DLF) : 467 voix - 2,12%
Léonard Delcourt (LR) : 1 691 voix - 7,66%
Amine Baba Aïssa (DIV) : 15 voix - 0,07%
Paul Zilmia (LFI) : 4 334 voix - 19,64%
Rachid Rizoug (DIV) : 100 voix - 0,45%
Françoise Delbarre (EXG) : 354 voix - 1,60%
Luis Da Costa (DIV) : 0 voix - 0,00%
Christian Carlier (EELV) : 763 voix - 3,46%
Catherine Osson (REM) : 6 369 voix - 28,86% BALL
Nadia Bourahla (ECO) : 134 voix - 0,61%
Madgid Khiter (DIV) : 213 voix - 0,97%
9ème circonscription
Bondues, Lille, Marcq-en-Baroeul, Mouvaux, Tourcoing
Catherine Hermary (DIV) : 221 voix - 0,51%
Céleste Van Isterdael (LFI) : 4 963 voix - 11,44%
Denis Tonnel (DVD) : 1 322 voix - 3,05%
Bernard Gérard (LR) : 11 047 voix - 25,46% BALL
Réjane Dore (EXD) : 233 voix - 0,54%
Jérôme Garcia (DVD) : 474 voix - 1,09%
Isabelle Jouny (PRG) : 1 279 voix - 2,95%
Sofia Djeddi (DVG) : 140 voix - 0,32%
Valérie Talpaert (FN) : 3 340 voix - 7,70%
Sandrine Rousseau (EELV) : 2 058 voix - 4,74%
Maryline Mouchoux (EXG) : 209 voix - 0,48%
Valérie Petit (REM) : 16 999 voix - 39,18% BALL
Martine Roussel-Vanhee (PCF) : 646 voix -1,49%
Jean-Luc Landru (DLF) : 427 voix - 0,98%
Bastien Denoyelle (DIV) : 33 voix - 0,08%
10ème circonscription
Bousbecque, Halluin, Linselles, Neuville-en-Ferrain, Roncq, Tourcoing
Vincent Ledoux (LR) : 8 385 voix - 26,93% BALL
Christian Baeckeroot (EXD) : 428 voix - 1,37%
Jocelyne Lefebvre (PCF) : 487 voix - 1,56%
Léa Deturche (DIV) : 31 voix - 0,10%
Yasmina Chigri (PS) : 1 581 voix - 5,08%
Oueb Leuchi (ECO) : 230 voix - 0,74%
Virginie Rosez (FN) : 5 734 voix - 18,41%
Sophie Taïeb (REM) : 8 335 voix - 26,77% BALL
Christophe Charlon (EXG) : 294 voix - 0,94%
Frédéric Debruyne (DLF) : 444 voix - 1,43%
Bernard Dujardin (DVD) : 77 voix - 0,25%
Olivier Descamps (EELV) : 1 064 voix - 3,42%
Adélie Cormont (LFI) : 3 886 voix - 12,48%
Olivier Durnez (DIV) : 163 voix - 0,52%
11ème circonscription
Armentières, Beaucamps-Ligny, Bois-Grenier, Capinghem, La Chapelle-d'Armentières, Englos, Ennetières-en-Weppes, Erquinghem-le-Sec, Erquinghem-Lys, Escobecques, Frelinghien, Hallennes-lez-Haubourdin, Houplines, Lille, Le Maisnil, Prémesques, Radinghem-en-Weppes, Sequedin
Fatima Abdellaoui (EXG) : 321 voix - 0,75%
Laurent Pietraszewski (REM) : 13 110 voix - 30,63% BALL
Priscilla Cherpin (ECO) : 852 voix - 1,99%
Brigitte Parnaudeau (DVD) : 1 voix - 0,00%
Yahya Benasaid (ECO) :182 voix - 0,43%
Denis Vinckier (DVD) : 891 voix - 2,08%
Roger Vicot (PS) : 4 460 voix - 10,42%
Marceline Boyeldieu (DIV) : 231 voix - 0,54%
Christophe Devliegher (DLF) : 589 voix - 1,38%
Nathalie Acs (FN) : 6 760 voix - 15,79% BALL
Karine Charbonnier (LR) : 5 908 voix - 13,80%
Corentin Devos (DIV) : 52 voix - 0,12%
Lise Daleux (EELV) : 1 743 voix - 4,07%
Florian Leroy (EXG) : 171 voix - 0,40%
Jean-François Plouvier (ECO) : 246 voix - 0,57%
Dominique Chombeau (REG) : 1 voix - 0,00%
Arnaud Marie (PCF) : 1 762 voix -4,12%
Sébastien Polveche (LFI) : 5 520 voix - 12,90%
12ème circonscription
Aulnoye-Aymeries, Avesnelles, Avesnes-sur-Helpe, Avesnes-les-Aubert, Bachant, Beaudignies, Beaufort, Beaurain, Beaurepaire-sur-Sambre, Beauvois-en-Cambrésis, Berlaimont, Bermerain, Béthencourt, Bévillers, Boulogne-sur-Helpe, Bousies, Boussières-en-Cambrésis, Boussières-sur-Sambre, Briastre, Bry, Capelle, Carnières, Cartignies, Cattenières, Croix-Caluyau, Eclaibes, Ecuélin, Englefontaine, Escarmain, Estourmel, Eth, Etroeungt, Le Favril, Floyon, Fontaine-au-Bois, Fontaine-au-Pire, Forest-en-Cambrésis, Frasnoy, Ghissignies, Gommegnies, Grand-Fayt, Hargnies, Haussy, Haut-Lieu, Hautmont, Hecq, Jenlain, Jolimetz, Landrecies, Larouillies, Leval, Limont-Fontaine, Locquignol, Louvignies-Quesnoy, Marbaix, Maresches, Maroilles, Monceau-Saint-Waast, Montrécourt, Neuf-Mesnil, Neuville-en-Avesnois, Noyelles-sur-Sambre, Orsinval, Petit-Fayt, Poix-du-Nord, Pont-sur-Sambre, Potelle, Preux-au-Bois, Preux-au-Sart, Prisches, Le Quesnoy, Quiévy, Rainsars, Raucourt-au-Bois, Rieux-en-Cambrésis, Robersart, Romeries, Ruesnes, Sains-du-Nord, Saint-Aubert, Saint-Hilaire-lez-Cambrai, Saint-Martin-sur-Ecaillon, Saint-Python, Saint-Remy-Chaussée, Saint-Remy-du-Nord, Saint-Vaast-en-Cambrésis, Salesches, Sassegnies, Saulzoir, Sepmeries, Solesmes, Sommaing, Vendegies-au-Bois, Vendegies-sur-Ecaillon, Vertain, Viesly, Vieux-Mesnil, Villereau, Villers-en-Cauchies, Villers-Pol, Wambaix, Wargnies-le-Grand, Wargnies-le-Petit
Christian Bataille (DVG) : 3 325 voix - 8,05%
Anne Laure Cattelot (REM) : 9 710 voix - 23,51% BALL
Gérard Philippe (FN) : 9 921 voix - 24,03% BALL
Nadine Fournard (EXD) : 266 voix - 0,64%
Elisabeth Saint-Guily (EELV) : 1 119 voix - 2,71%
Jonathan Pottiez (DIV) : 261 voix - 0,63%
Jean Durieux (PCF) : 2 212 voix - 5,36%
Laurent Courtois (LFI) : 5 220 voix - 12,64%
Joël Wilmotte (DVD) : 3 367 voix - 8,15%
Jean-Charles Cournut (EXG) : 324 voix - 0,78%
Laurent Coulon (DVG) : 783 voix - 1,90%
Marjorie Gosselet (LR) : 4 786 voix - 11,59%
13ème circonscription
Cappelle-la-Grande, Coudekerque-Branche, Dunkerque, Grande-Synthe, Téteghem-Coudekerque-Village
Anthony Simati (DIV) : 633 voix - 1,65%
Delphine Castelli (PCF) : 680 voix - 1,77%
Christophe Legros (DIV) : 92 voix - 0,24%
Philippe Eymery (FN) : 9 893 voix - 25,72% BALL
Jacques Volant (EXG) : 500 voix - 1,30%
Elio Berte-Langereau (LFI) : 5 432 voix - 14,12%
Sarah Robin (REM) : 8 285 voix - 21,54%
Christian Hutin (DVG) : 9 507 voix - 24,72% BALL
Mickaëlle Lefèvre (UDI) : 1 584 voix - 4,12%
Virginie Henocq (EELV) : 1 600 voix - 4,16%
Catherine Mogis (DIV) : 254 voix - 0,66%
14ème circonscription
Armbouts-Cappel, Bambecque, Bergues, Bierne, Bissezeele, Bollezeele, Bourbourg, Bray-Dunes, Brouckerque, Broxeele, Cappelle-Brouck, Craywick, Crochte, Drincham, Dunkerque, Eringhem, Esquelbecq, Ghyvelde, Grand-Fort-Philippe, Gravelines, Herzeele, Holque, Hondschoote, Hoymille, Killem, Lederzeele, Ledringhem, Leffrinckoucke, Looberghe, Loon-Plage, Merckeghem, Millam, Nieurlet, Oost-Cappel, Pitgam, Quaëdypre, Rexpoëde, Saint-Georges-sur-l'Aa, Saint-Momelin, Saint-Pierre-Brouck, Socx, Spycker, Steene, Téteghem-Coudekerque-Village, Uxem, Volckerinckhove, Warhem, Watten, West-Cappel, Wormhout, Wulverdinghe, Wylder, Zegerscappel, Zuydcoote
David Haillant (EXG) : 644 voix - 1,32%
Jean-Paul Tisserand (FN) : 878 voix - 1,80%
Christian Devos (PS) : 2 634 voix - 5,40%
Paul Christophe (LR) : 13 004 voix - 26,67% BALL
Delphine Decoster (LFI) : 5 853 voix - 12,00%
Yohann Duval (EXD) : 9 898 voix - 20,30%
Nathalie Benalla (PCF) : 471 voix - 0,97%
Sylvie Brachet (PRG) : 1 074 voix - 2,20%
Stéphane Dumont (DIV) : 321 voix - 0,66%
Myriam Santhune (EELV) : 1 583 voix - 3,25%
Julien Lemaitte (REM) : 12 407 voix - 25,44% BALL
15ème circonscription
Arnèke, Bailleul, Bavinchove, Berthen, Blaringhem, Boeschepe, Boëseghem, Borre, Buysscheure, Caëstre, Cassel, Le Doulieu, Ebblinghem, Eecke, Estaires, Flêtre, Godewaersvelde, La Gorgue, Hardifort, Haverskerque, Hazebrouck, Hondeghem, Houtkerque, Lynde, Merris, Merville, Méteren, Morbecque, Neuf-Berquin, Nieppe, Noordpeene, Ochtezeele, Oudezeele, Oxelaëre, Pradelles, Renescure, Rubrouck, Saint-Jans-Cappel, Sainte-Marie-Cappel, Saint-Sylvestre-Cappel, Sercus, Staple, Steenbecque, Steenvoorde, Steenwerck, Strazeele, Terdeghem, Thiennes, Vieux-Berquin, Wallon-Cappel, Wemaers-Cappel, Winnezeele, Zermezeele, Zuytpeene
Guillaume Fache (EELV) : 1 219 voix - 2,49%
Jennifer de Temmerman (REM) : 13 764 voix - 28,08% BALL
Clotilde Poilly (DIV) : 240 voix - 0,49%
Hervé Walraeve (LFI) : 6 004 voix - 12,25%
Michel Labitte (PS) : 3 326 voix - 6,79%
Bruno Ficheux (UDI) : 5 305 voix - 10,82%
Pascal Prince (FN) : 10 095 voix - 20,59% BALL
Jean-Pierre Bataille (LR) : 7 951 voix - 16,22%
Gautier Leclaire (ECO) : 500 voix - 1,02%
Luc Dubois (EXG) : 615 voix - 1,25%
16ème circonscription
Anhiers, Aniche, Auberchicourt, Bouvignies, Bruille-lez-Marchiennes, Dechy, Ecaillon, Erre, Fenain, Flines-lez-Raches, Guesnain, Hornaing, Lallaing, Lewarde, Loffre, Marchiennes, Masny, Montigny-en-Ostrevent, Pecquencourt, Rieulay, Sin-le-Noble, Somain, Tilloy-lez-Marchiennes, Vred, Wandignies-Hamage, Warlaing, Waziers
Emilie Fauvel (DIV) : 311 voix - 0,87%
Roger Marie (EXG) : 705 voix - 1,96%
Chantal Rybak (MoDem) : 7 266 voix - 20,24%
Frédéric Delannoy (PS) : 5 584 voix - 15,55%
Philippe Bernard (EELV) : 1 050 voix - 2,92%
Alain Bruneel (PCF) : 7 343 voix - 20,45% BALL
Nacéra Soltani (LR) : 2 812 voix - 7,83%
Hortense De Mereuil (FN) : 10 444 voix - 29,09% BALL
Loic Jaspart (ECO) : 386 voix - 1,08%
17ème circonscription
Arleux, Aubigny-au-Bac, Auby, Brunémont, Bugnicourt, Cantin, Courchelettes, Cuincy, Douai, Erchin, Esquerchin, Estrées, Féchain, Férin, Flers-en-Escrebieux, Fressain, Goeulzin, Hamel, Lambres-lez-Douai, Lauwin-Planque, Lécluse, Marcq-en-Ostrevent, Monchecourt, Râches, Raimbeaucourt, Roost-Warendin, Roucourt, Villers-au-Tertre
Lucile Wacheux (EELV) : 628 voix - 1,92%
Léopold Pons (DVD) : 159 voix - 0,49%
Frédéric Nihous (LR) : 3 408 voix - 10,40%
Dimitri Houbron (REM) : 7 583 voix - 23,13% BALL
Nicolas Rankowski (DVD) : 177 voix - 0,54%
Thibaut Francois (FN) : 7 993 voix - 24,38% BALL
Amid Benchabane (ECO) : 364 voix - 1,11%
Agnès Dupuis (PS) : 1 174 voix - 3,58%
Jean-Luc Hallé (DVG) : 2 876 voix - 8,77%
Eric Pecqueur (EXG) : 309 voix - 0,94%
François Guiffard (LFI) : 3 961 voix - 12,08%
Charles Beauchamp (PCF) : 3 955 voix - 12,07%
Gaëtan Duez (DIV) : 192 voix - 0,59%
18ème circonscription
Abancourt, Anneux, Aubencheul-au-Bac, Awoingt, Banteux, Bantigny, Bantouzelle, Bazuel, Beaumont-en-Cambrésis, Bertry, Blécourt, Boursies, Busigny, Cagnoncles, Cambrai, Cantaing-sur-Escaut, Le Cateau-Cambrésis, Catillon-sur-Sambre, Caudry, Caullery, Cauroir, Clary, Crèvecoeur-sur-l'Escaut, Cuvillers, Dehéries, Doignies, Elincourt, Escaudoeuvres, Esnes, Eswars, Estrun, Flesquières, Fontaine-Notre-Dame, Fressies, Gonnelieu, Gouzeaucourt, La Groise, Haucourt-en-Cambrésis, Haynecourt, Hem-Lenglet, Honnechy, Honnecourt-sur-Escaut, Inchy, Iwuy, Lesdain, Ligny-en-Cambrésis, Malincourt, Marcoing, Maretz, Masnières, Maurois, Mazinghien, Moeuvres, Montay, Montigny-en-Cambrésis, Naves, Neuville-Saint-Rémy, Neuvilly, Niergnies, Noyelles-sur-Escaut, Ors, Paillencourt, Pommereuil, Proville, Raillencourt-Sainte-Olle, Ramillies, Rejet-de-Beaulieu, Reumont, Ribécourt-la-Tour, Les Rues-des-Vignes, Rumilly-en-Cambrésis, Sailly-lez-Cambrai, Saint-Benin, Saint-Souplet, Sancourt, Séranvillers-Forenville, Thun-l'Evêque, Thun-Saint-Martin, Tilloy-lez-Cambrai, Troisvilles, Villers-Guislain, Villers-Outréaux, Villers-Plouich, Walincourt-Selvigny
Guy Bricout (UDI) : 13 232 voix - 31,45% BALL
Emmanuelle Larsen (DIV) : 197 voix - 0,47%
Rosella Milot (DLF) : 615 voix - 1,46%
Thomas Frémond (EELV) : 1 416 voix - 3,37%
Mélanie Disdier (FN) : 10 234 voix - 24,33%
Gautier Thery (EXG) : 612 voix - 1,45%
Claire Pommeyrol-Burlet (REM) : 10 684 voix - 25,40% BALL
Joël Lamand (DVD) : 5 voix - 0,01%
Vincent Harduin (ECO) : 2 voix - 0,00%
Thérèse-Marie Cardon (LFI) : 5 071 voix - 12,05%
19ème circonscription
Abscon, Artres, Aulnoy-lez-Valenciennes, Avesnes-le-Sec, Bouchain, Denain, Douchy-les-Mines, Emerchicourt, Escaudain, Famars, Haspres, Haulchin, Haveluy, Hélesmes, Hérin, Hordain, Lieu-Saint-Amand, Lourches, Maing, Marquette-en-Ostrevant, Mastaing, Monchaux-sur-Ecaillon, Neuville-sur-Escaut, Noyelles-sur-Selle, Oisy, Prouvy, Quérénaing, Roeulx, Rouvignies, La Sentinelle, Thiant, Trith-Saint-Léger, Verchain-Maugré, Wasnes-au-Bac, Wavrechain-sous-Denain, Wavrechain-sous-Faulx
Sébastien Chenu (FN) : 11 839 voix - 33,21% BALL
Julien Poix (LFI) : 4 573 voix - 12,83%
Sabine Hebbar (MoDem) : 6 443 voix - 18,08% BALL
Pascal Jean (PCF) : 3 480 voix - 9,76%
Serge Thomes (EXD) : 336 voix - 0,94%
Xavier Blottière (EELV) : 639 voix - 1,79%
Olivier Capron (LR) : 2 472 voix - 6,94%
Marlène Wrobel (EXG) : 439 voix - 1,23%
Saida Bamoune (DVG) : 161 voix - 0,45%
Anne-Lise Dufour-Tonini (PS) : 5 019 voix - 14,08%
Sébastien Dufour (DIV) : 243 voix - 0,68%
20ème circonscription
Anzin, Beuvrages, Bousignies, Brillon, Bruay-sur-l'Escaut, Bruille-Saint-Amand, Château-l'Abbaye, Escautpont, Flines-lès-Mortagne, Fresnes-sur-Escaut, Hasnon, Hergnies, Lecelles, Maulde, Millonfosse, Mortagne-du-Nord, Nivelle, Odomez, Raismes, Rosult, Rumegies, Saint-Amand-les-Eaux, Sars-et-Rosières, Thun-Saint-Amand, Vicq, Vieux-Condé
Frédéric Bigot (EELV) : 699 voix - 2,14%
Dominique Slabolepszy (EXD) : 515 voix - 1,58%
Bruno Leclercq (EXG) : 282 voix - 0,86%
Christelle Carpentier (DIV) : 156 voix - 0,48%
Thierry Aubert (DVD) : 209 voix - 0,64%
Eric Renaud (DVG) : 3 130 voix - 9,58%
David Richer (LFI) : 3 025 voix - 9,26%
Daniel Zielinski (REM) : 6 588 voix - 20,17%
Ludovic de Danne (FN) : 7 397 voix - 22,65% BALL
David Bustin (UDI) : 1 839 voix - 5,63%
Fabien Roussel (PCF) : 7 712 voix - 23,61% BALL
Eric Castelain (DVD) : 1 112 voix - 3,40%
21ème circonscription
Aubry-du-Hainaut, Bellaing, Condé-sur-l'Escaut, Crespin, Curgies, Estreux, Marly, Onnaing, Petite-Forêt, Préseau, Quarouble, Quiévrechain, Rombies-et-Marchipont, Saint-Aybert, Saint-Saulve, Saultain, Sebourg, Thivencelle, Valenciennes, Wallers
Laurent Lasselin (DVD) : 1 093 3,27%
Ophélie Tricot (LFI) : 4 698 voix - 14,06%
Édith Weisshaupt (EXG) : 345 voix - 1,03%
Béatrice Descamps (UDI) : 11 138 voix - 33,34% BALL
Sylvain Damiani (DIV) : 92 voix - 0,28%
Valérie Caudron (FN) : 7 302 voix - 21,86% BALL
Pauline Pottier (EELV) : 1 310 voix - 3,92%
Jean-Luc Laurent (EXD) : 325 voix - 0,97%
Patrick Kolebacki (PCF) : 1 572 voix - 4,71%
Sally Haddar (DVG) : 211 voix - 0,63%
Yazid Amara (DIV) : 226 voix - 0,68%
Christine Laurent (PS) : 1 841 voix - 5,51%
Didier Legrand (DVD) : 3 012 voix - 9,02%
Christine Braet (DIV) : 241 voix - 0,72%