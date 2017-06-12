Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans le Loiret
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de le Loiret.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département du Loiret (45), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Daniel Simon (DLF) : 867 votes - 2,22%
Charles-Eric Lemaignen (LR) : 7 189 votes - 18,44% BALL
Térence Domer-Marie (DIV) : 206 votes - 0,53%
Stéphanie Rist (REM) : 17 409 votes - 44,67% BALL
Kasia Edey Gamassou (DVD) : 193 votes - 0,50%
Claude Trepka (EXG) : 198 votes - 0,51%
Claire Bonfort (DVD): 0 vote - 0,00%
Michel Ricoud (PCF) : 1 733 votes - 4,45%
Colette Poltaratsky (FN) : 3 827 votes - 9,82%
Khalid Bajjouj (DIV) : 197 votes - 0,51%
Murat Yilmazgiller (DIV) : 198 votes - 0,51%
Anne-Sophie Leguin (LFI) : 3 309 votes - 8,49%
Jean-Pierre Darley (DIV) : 268 votes - 0,69%
Olivier Jouin (PS) : 3 382 votes - 8,68%
2ème circonscription
Serge Grouard (LR) : 11 583 votes - 27,76% BALL
David Van Hemelryck (DLF) : 357 votes - 0,86%
Farida Megdoud (EXG) : 339 votes - 0,81%
Alix De Courrèges (DVD) : 336 votes - 0,81%
Jean-Philippe Grand (EELV) : 3 424 votes 8,21%
Eliane Faure (DIV) : 240 votes - 0,58%
Maurice Valix (DIV) : 0 vote - 0,00%
Nadine Boisgerault (FN) : 4 902 votes - 11,75%
Pascal Tebibel (DVD) : 165 votes - 0,40%
Olivier Hicter (LFI) : 4 051 votes - 9,71%
Mathieu Gallois (PCF) : 1 554 votes - 3,72%
Caroline Janvier (REM) : 14 770 votes - 35,40% BALL
3ème circonscription
Jihan Chelly (REM) : 12 519 votes - 35,37% BALL
Charles de Gevigney (FN) : 6 941 votes - 19,61%
Claude de Ganay (LR) : 8 364 votes - 23,63% BALL
Alain Alexandre (DVD) : 63 votes - 0,18%
Benoît Guirlet (DVD) : 348 votes - 0,98%
Lise Hegron (DIV) : 250 votes - 0,71%
Monique Barret (PCF) : 839 votes - 2,37%
Amyne Chaabane (DIV) : 511 votes - 1,44%
Cédric Petit (EELV) : 1 676 votes - 4,74%
Michel Naulin (EXG) : 289 votes - 0,82%
Kevin Merlot (LFI) : 3 590 votes - 10,14%
4ème circonscription
Alphonse Proffit (DIV) : 849 votes - 2,37%
Massila Salemkour (EELV) : 813 votes - 2,27%
Jean-Pierre Door (LR) : 8 507 votes - 23,78% BALL
Christine Rochoux (DVD) : 191 votes - 0,53%
Ludovic Marchetti (FN) : 7 434 votes - 20,78%
Dominique Clergue (EXG) : 343 votes - 0,96%
Zoé Baron (DIV) : 234 votes - 0,65%
Mélusine Harlé (REM) : 10 215 votes - 28,56% BALL
Luc Bucheton (DLF) : 1 075 votes - 3,01%
Jalila Gaboret (PS) : 1 961 votes - 5,48%
Franck Demaumont (PCF) : 4 148 votes - 11,60%
5ème circonscription
Marie Agam (LFI) : 3 311 votes - 9,29%
Abdessamad Mabrouk (DIV) : 450 votes - 1,26%
Estelle Calzada (PCF) : 574 votes - 1,61%
Jeanne Beaulier (FN) : 6 784 votes - 19,03%
Benoît Varin (EELV) : 1 250 votes - 3,51%
Marianne Dubois (LR) : 8 414 votes - 23,60% BALL
Nathalie Moury (DVD) : 0 vote - 0,00%
Céline Sottejeau (EXG) : 323 votes - 0,91%
Denis Brunette (DVD) : 0 vote - 0,00%
Frédéric Malmartel (DLF) : 766 votes - 2,15%
Nicolas Sanson (DIV) : 1 204 votes - 3,38%
Cécile Daire (DVD) : 0 vote - 0,00%
Louise Dupraz (DIV) : 234 votes - 0,66%
Thierry Stromboni (PS) : 1 697 votes - 4,76%
David Simonnet (REM) : 10 640 votes - 29,85% BALL
6ème circonscription
David Choquel (EXG) : 280 votes - 0,77%
Anthony Henri (DVD) : 93 votes - 0,26%
Richard Ramos (MoDem) : 12 841 votes - 35,43% BALL
Alexandrine Leclerc (UDI) : 6 149 votes - 16,96% BALL
Stéphane Fautrat (DVD) : 669 votes - 1,85%
Bernadette Beck (DLF) : 693 votes - 1,91%
Gwénaëlle Duhautbois (DIV) : 185 votes - 0,51%
Paul Denizot (DIV) : 134 votes - 0,37%
Anne-Charlotte Ravinet (DVD) : 448 votes - 1,24%
Myriam Bachir (FN) : 4 229 votes - 11,67%
Valérie Corre (PS) : 5 794 votes - 15,99%
Hamid Khoutoul (ECO) : 560 votes - 1,54%
Jérôme Schmitt (LFI) : 3 585 votes - 9,89%
Dominique Tripet (PCF) : 586 votes - 1,62%