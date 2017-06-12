Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans l'Isère
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions de l'Isère.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale. Le parti d'Emmanuel Macron, La République en Marche, est en bonne voie pour obtenir la majorité absolue.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département de l'Isère (38), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Lautaro Labrin (DVG) : 340 voix - 0,74%
Rémi Adam (EXG) : 197 voix - 0,43%
Bernard Zamora (ECO) : 142 voix - 0,31%
Eric Grasset (PRG) : 1.797 voix - 3,93%
Olivier Veran (REM) : 21.572 voix - 47,21% BALL
Nicolas Kada (EELV) : 4.132 voix - 9,04%
Frédéric Balcerzak (DIV) : 203 voix - 0,44%
Nathalie Veyret (PCF) : 664 voix - 1,45%
Marie de Kervereguin (FN) : 2.868 voix - 6,28%
Jean-Damien Mermillod-Blondin (UDI) : 8.067 voix - 17,65% BALL
Elsa Régis (LFI) : 4.795 voix - 10,49%
Séverine Friol (DIV) : 238 voix - 0,52%
Marianne Prévost (EXG) : 237 voix - 0,52%
Youssef Essabity (DVG) : 212 voix - 0,46%
Annick Clavier (DVG) : 234 voix - 0,51%
2ème circonscription
Jean Jacques Tournon (ECO) : 395 voix - 1,12%
Liesse El Habbas (DIV) : 376 voix - 1,07%
Alexis Jolly (FN) : 4.426 voix - 12,59% BALL
Pierre Verri (PS) : 2.362 voix - 6,72%
Jean-Charles Colas-Roy (REM) : 13.927 voix - 39,60% BALL
Bruno Lafeuille (DLF) : 602 voix - 1,71%
Chantal Gomez (EXG) : 325 voix - 0,92%
Magalie Vicente (LR) : 3.031 voix - 8,62%
Hervé Perez (DIV) : 261 voix - 0,74%
Alexandre Gabriac (EXD) : 200 voix - 0,57%
Philippe Charlot (ECO) : 201 voix - 0,57%
Elisabeth Letz (EELV) : 1.144 voix - 3,25%
Taha Bouhafs (LFI) : 3.911 voix - 11,12%
David Queiros (PCF) : 3.675 voix - 10,45%
Asra Wassfi (DVD) : 329 voix - 0,94%
3ème circonscription
Elodie Leger (LR) : 2.389 voix - 8,70%
Patrick De Verdiere (DVG) : 241 voix - 0,88%
Emilie Chalas (REM) : 9.940 voix - 36,18% BALL
Raphaël Briot (LFI) : 4.040 voix - 14,71% BALL
Michel Destot (PS) : 2.755 voix - 10,03%
Béatrix Bolvin (FN) : 2.633 voix - 9,58%
Abdelkader Benyoub (DVG) : 77 voix - 0,28%
Josiane Hirel (ECO) : 401 voix - 1,46%
Catherine Brun (EXG) : 203 voix - 0,74%
Alain Bonnet (DLF) : 422 voix - 1,54%
Yazid Bensalem (DVG) : 88 voix - 0,32%
Paul Baron (DIV) : 239 voix - 0,87%
Soukaïna Larabi (EELV) : 3.091 voix - 11,25%
Jean-Paul Trovero (PCF) : 953 voix - 3,47%
4ème circonscription
Bernard Augier (DIV) : 0 voix - 0,00%
Myriam Martin (PCF) : 909 voix - 2,05%
Jean-Alain Ziegler (EXG) : 281 voix - 0,63%
Sandrine Martin-Grand (LR) : 6.187 voix - 13,98%
Laurent Viallard (LFI) : 4.887 voix - 11,04%
Henry Tidy (EELV) : 2.055 voix - 4,64%
Sandrine Pimont (FN) : 5.349 voix - 12,08%
Sara Seys (DLF) : 647 voix - 1,46%
Yves Gerin-Mombrun (EXG) : 104 voix - 0,23%
Jacqueline Niccolini-Darmet (DVD) : 194 voix - 0,44%
Marie-Noëlle Battistel (PS) : 8.552 voix - 19,32% BALL
Fabrice Hugelé (REM) : 14.754 voix - 33,33% BALL
Françoise Colinet (DIV) : 351 voix - 0,79%
5ème circonscription
Azzédine Chared (ECO) : 405 voix - 0,79%
Sylvie Guinand (PCF) : 1.056 voix - 2,05%
Gaël Roustan (EELV) : 3.688 voix - 7,15%
Christine Tulipe (EXG) : 294 voix - 0,57%
Alice Pelletier (EXG) : 278 voix - 0,54%
Eliane Giraud (PS) : 3.807 voix - 7,39%
Valérie Chenard (DIV) : 382 voix - 0,74%
Ludovic Blanco (DLF) : 787 voix - 1,53%
Philippe Langenieux-Villard (LR) : 7.023 voix - 13,62% BALL
Patrice Brun (LFI) : 6.833 voix -13,26%
Muriel Burgaz (FN) : 6.078 voix - 11,79%
Catherine Kamowski (REM) : 20.917 voix - 40,58% BALL
6ème circonscription
Isabelle Sadeski (ECO) : 272 voix - 0,71%
Jean-Baptiste Weber (DIV) : 240 voix - 0,62%
Alexandre Bolleau (PS) : 2.401 voix - 6,22%
Cécile Viallon (EELV) : 767 voix - 1,99%
Denise Gomez (EXG) : 225 voix - 0,58%
Gérard Dezempte (FN) : 10.260 voix - 26,60% BALL
Alain Moyne-Bressand (LR) : 6.966 voix - 18,06%
Cendra Motin (REM) : 12.499 voix - 32,40% BALL
Michael Aydin (LFI) : 3.837 voix - 9,95%
Frédérique Pénavaire (PCF) : 612 voix - 1,59%
Bruno Lienard (ECO) : 494 voix - 1,28%
7ème circonscription
Nadine Nicolas (DLF) :1.158 voix - 2,63%
Bruno Perrodin (EXG) : 391 voix - 0,89%
Nadine Reux (EELV) : 1.847 voix - 4,19%
Camélia Ghembaza (DIV) : 341 voix - 0,77%
Monique Limon (REM) : 15.050 voix - 34,17% BALL
Yannick Neuder (LR) : 9.958 voix - 22,61% BALL
Valérie Bono (LFI) : 5.760 voix - 13,08%
Zerrin Bataray (DVG) : 1.487 voix - 3,38%
Pierre Delacroix (FN) : 8.050 voix - 18,28%
8ème circonscription
Thibaut Monnier (FN) : 6.966 voix - 19,15% BALL
Caroline Abadie (REM) : 11.757 voix - 32,33% BALL
Michèle Durieux (ECO) : 513 voix - 1,41%
Erwann Binet (PS) : 5.257 voix - 14,45%
Myriam Thieulent (LFI) : 3.899 voix - 10,72%
Maryline Silvestre (LR) : 6.379 voix - 17,54%
Jacques Lacaille (EXG) : 333 voix - 0,92%
Véronique Barrow (DIV) : 399 voix - 1,10%
Eric Berger (ECO) : 605 voix - 1,66%
Jacqueline Godard (ECO) : 263 voix - 0,72%
9ème circonscription
Elodie Jacquier-Laforge (MoDem) : 18.427 voix - 39,02% BALL
Marie-Pierre Micoud (LFI) : 6.253 voix - 13,24%
Bruno Desies (FN) : 6.048 voix - 12,81%
Julien Jousset (DIV) : 348 voix - 0,74%
Mickaël Julian (DLF) : 936 voix - 1,98%
Bruno Gattaz (LR) : 8.034 voix - 17,01% BALL
Patrick Cholat (EELV) : 6.490 voix - 13,74%
Claude Detroyat (EXG) : 455 voix - 0,96%
Thibault Barge (EXD) : 234 voix - 0,50%
10ème circonscription
Frédéric Espinoza (EELV) : 1.352 voix - 3,25%
Marjolaine Meynier-Millefert (REM) : 14.324 voix - 34,38% BALL
Alain Breuil (FN) : 7.778 voix - 18,67% BALL
Nourredine Bouricha (ECO) : 0 voix - 0,00%
Laurent Favre (DVG) : 179 voix - 0,43%
Valérie Eynard (ECO) : 182 voix - 0,44%
Vincent Chriqui (LR) : 6.415 voix - 15,40%
Clément Volle (DIV) : 275 voix - 0,66%
Clément Bordes (EXG) : 349 voix - 0,84%
Thierry Monchatre-Jacquot (LFI) : 4.731 voix - 11,36%
Joëlle Huillier (PS) : 3.923 voix - 9,42%
Mehdi Sahraoui (PCF) : 794 voix - 1,91%
Nicolas Monin-Veyret (DLF) : 1.084 voix - 2,60%
Vincent Gobert (DVG) : 272 voix - 0,65%