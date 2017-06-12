Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans la Haute-Garonne
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions dans la Haute-Garonne.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département de la Haute-Garonne (31), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Matthieu Guilhem (DIV) : 408 votes - 1,00%
Quentin Lamotte (FN) : 3 174 votes - 7,77%
Pierre Lacaze (PCF) : 958 votes - 2,34%
Noubdine Kotbi (DVG) : 71 votes - 0,17%
Pierre Cabaré (DIV) : 13 769 votes - 33,70% BALL
Olivier Le Penven (EXG) : 234 votes - 0,57%
Pierre Serveille (ECO) : 214 votes - 0,52%
Catherine Lemorton (PS) : 6 109 votes - 14,95%
Xavier Bigot (EELV) : 2 487 votes - 6,09%
François Chollet (LR) : 5 311 votes - 13,00%
Cécilia Spoerry (DIV) : 627 votes - 1,53%
Claire Dujardin (LFI) : 7 493 votes - 18,34% BALL
2ème circonscription
Yves Ribes (DLF) : 362 votes - 0,71%
Adrien Jean Marquez-Velasco (ECO) : 257 votes - 0,50%
Serge Nicolo (PCF) : 1 087 votes - 2,13%
Clotilde Barthélémy (EXG) : 326 votes - 0,64%
Gérard Bapt (PS) : 7 352 votes - 14,38%
Christine Gennaro-Saint (LR) : 5 785 votes - 11,31%
Régine Papierski (DIV) : 352 votes - 0,69%
Anne Stamback-Terrenoir (LFI) : 7 902 votes - 15,45% BALL
Salah Amokrane (EELV) : 3 072 votes - 6,01%
Jean-Luc Lagleize (MoDem) : 19 234 votes - 37,61% BALL
Nadine Alex (FN) : 5 095 votes - 9,96%
Catherine Cathala (ECO) : 312 votes - 0,61%
3ème circonscription
Corinne Vignon (REM) : 17 150 votes - 39,61% BALL
Sonia Decamps (FN) : 2 859 votes - 6,60%
Benoît Calmels (ECO) : 131 votes - 0,30%
Michel Kaluszynski (DVG) : 332 votes - 0,77%
Martine Croquette (PCF) : 952 votes - 2,20%
Laurence Arribage (LR) : 9 642 votes - 22,27% BALL
Véronique Corchia (DIV) : 364 votes - 0,84%
Marie Bruniquel (DIV) : 109 votes - 0,25%
Michel Laserge (EXG) : 153 votes - 0,35%
Gilles Naudy (LFI) : 5 377 votes - 12,42%
Marie-Ange Thebaud (ECO) : 94 votes - 0,22%
Yannick Bourlès (EELV) : 1 907 votes - 4,40%
Isabelle Hardy (PS) : 3 716 votes - 8,58%
Romain Gaboriaud (DIV) : 199 votes - 0,46%
Sébastien Fabre (DIV) : 316 votes - 0,73%
4ème circonscription
Liem Hoang Ngoc (LFI) : 6 832 votes - 21,02% BALL
Maïthé Carsalade (FN) : 2 189 votes - 6,74%
Patrick Marcireau (EXG) : 138 votes - 0,42%
Martine Martinel (PS) : 3 297 votes - 10,14%
Julian Menendez Gonzalez (DVD) : 43 votes - 0,13%
Fatiha Merchougui (DIV) : 224 votes - 0,69%
Nina Merciez (DIV) : 338 votes - 1,04%
Khadidjat Sy Forsans (DVG) : 13 votes - 0,04%
Elisabeth Matak (EELV) : 2 144 votes - 6,60%
Luc Ripoll (PCF) : 529 votes - 1,63%
Mustafa Demirel (DIV) : 76 votes - 0,23%
Fatiha Boudjahlat (DVG) : 114 votes - 0,35%
Mickaël Nogal (REM) : 11 723 votes - 36,07% BALL
Bertrand Serp (LR) : 4 310 votes - 13,26%
Karim Moutaouakkil (ECO) : 25 votes - 0,08%
Julienne Mukabucyana (DVG) : 165 votes - 0,51%
David Amar (DIV) : 339 votes - 1,04%
5ème circonscription
Clémentine Renaud (EELV) : 1 561 votes - 3,16%
Maryse Fontenelle (ECO) : 347 votes - 0,70%
Charles Hue (DVG) : 51 votes - 0,10%
Jean-Marc Dumoulin (UDI) : 5 526 votes - 11,20%
Sylvie Espagnolle-Labrune (LFI) : 7 134 votes - 14,45%
Julien Leonardelli (FN) : 8 229 votes - 16,67% BALL
Romain Roumieu (DIV) : 450 votes - 0,91%
Sandrine Floureusses (PS) : 5 454 votes - 11,05%
Jean-François Portarrieu (REM) : 18 588 votes - 37,66% BALL
Marie Fourage (ECO) : 201 votes - 0,41%
Marie-Yvonnette Promi (ECO) : 48 votes - 0,10%
Raimon Sabater (DIV) : 618 votes - 1,25%
Vincent Combes (EXG) : 343 votes - 0,69%
Monique Marconis (PCF) : 805 votes 1,63%
6ème circonscription
Michèle Puel (EXG) : 316 votes - 0,54%
Julien Holmgren (DIV) : 674 votes - 1,15%
Lise Rieux (DIV) : 481 votes - 0,82%
Dominique Liot (DIV) : 315 votes - 0,54%
Ahmed Ferhane (ECO) : 1 vote - 0,00%
Stéphane Renaux (EELV) : 2 243 vote - 3,81%
Guy Jovelin (EXD) : 290 votes - 0,49%
Damien Laborde (LR) : 6 165 votes - 10,47%
Michèle Pellizzon (FN) : 6 301 votes - 10,71%
Daniel Fourmy (PCF) : 796 votes - 1,35%
Laurent Casbas (DLF) : 772 votes - 1,31%
Wolfgang Mahle (DIV) : 422 votes - 0,72%
Denis Louviot (DVG) : 277 votes - 0,47%
Patrick Jimena (LFI) : 9 312 votes 15,82% BALL
Camille Pouponneau (PS) : 7 221 votes - 12,27%
Monique Iborra (REM) : 23 271 votes - 39,54% BALL
7ème circonscription
Marie-Gabrielle de La Dorie (DVD) : 100 votes - 0,20%
Marie-Caroline Tempesta (PS) : 4 852 votes - 9,73%
Christophe Bex (LFI) : 7 525 votes - 15,08%
Marie Dombes (FN) : 8 320 votes - 16,68% BALL
Damien Jeanne (DLF) : 819 votes - 1,64%
Elisabeth Toutut-Picard (REM) : 18 664 votes - 37,41% BALL
Malena Adrada (EXG) : 385 votes - 0,77%
Pierre Moure (ECO) : 3 votes - 0,01%
Catherine Renaux (EELV) : 2 415 votes - 4,84%
Danielle Tensa (PCF) : 1 131 votes - 2,27%
Roger Strobel (DIV) : 355 votes - 0,71%
Myriam Credot (DIV) : 1 064 votes - 2,13%
Françoise Borret (LR) : 4 257 votes - 8,53%
8ème circonscription
Corinne Marquerie (PCF) : 1 346 votes - 3,09%
Joël Aviragnet (PS) : 7 739 votes - 17,78% BALL
David Labarre (DIV) : 510 votes - 1,17%
Martine Guiraud (EXG) : 316 votes - 0,73%
Laure Gonzalez (DLF) : 620 votes - 1,42%
Michel Montsarrat (REM) : 14 518 votes - 33,35% BALL
Philippe Gimenez (LFI) : 6 138 votes - 14,10%
Sophie Handschutter (EELV) : 1 220 votes - 2,80%
Marie-Christine Parolin (FN) : 6 630 votes - 15,23%
Véronique Miralles (ECO) : 73 votes - 0,17%
Kévin Redondo (DIV) : 279 votes - 0,64%
Jean-Luc Riviere (UDI) : 3 801 votes - 8,73%
Jérôme Piques (REG) : 345 votes - 0,79%
9ème circonscription
Manuel Bompard (LFI) : 7 282 votes - 18,91% BALL
Simone Pauzin-Fournié (LR) : 3 439 votes - 8,93%
Rivo Rakotomavo (DVG) : 236 votes - 0,61%
Henri Martin (EXG) : 295 votes - 0,77%
Amélia François (DIV) : 311 votes - 0,81%
Véronique Blanstier (PCF) : 706 votes - 1,83%
Eloïse Teriitaumihau (FN) : 4 097 votes - 10,64%
Bastien Bouet-Announ (DIV) : 426 votes - 1,11%
Christophe Borgel (PS) : 5 175 votes - 13,44%
Christine Arrighi (EELV) : 2 186 votes - 5,68%
Sabrina Isidore (ECO) : 46 votes - 0,12%
Sandrine Mörch (REM) : 14 231 votes - 36,96% BALL
Colette Charbonné-Fardella (ECO) : 71 votes - 0,18%
10ème circonscription
Sara Iribarren (DIV) : 289 votes - 0,52%
Monique Fabre (LFI) : 7 735 votes - 13,89% BALL
Dominique Faure (UDI) : 3 959 votes - 7,11%
Jean-Pierre Mayer (DLF) : 1 vote - 0,00%
Tarsicius Chiso (DVD) : 310 votes - 0,56%
Kader Arif (PS) : 4 355 votes - 7,82%
Sébastien Nadot (REM) : 21 886 votes - 39,31% BALL
Stevie Chopin (EXD) : 536 votes - 0,96%
Henri Arevalo (EELV) : 2 600 votes - 4,67%
Mathieu Lachuries (FN) : 4 866 votes - 8,74%
Margot Simsi (ECO) : 35 votes - 0,06%
Lucile El Hedri (EXG) : 247 votes - 0,44%
Christian Picquet (PCF) : 896 votes -1,61%
Michel Koehl (DIV) : 1 031 votes - 1,85%
Arnaud Lafon (LR) : 6 043 votes - 10,85%
Jean-Pierre Hardy (DIV) : 887 votes - 1,59%