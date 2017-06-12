Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
5 min de lecture Législatives 2017

Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans la Haute-Garonne

Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions dans la Haute-Garonne.

Le dépouillement d'une urne (illustration)
Le dépouillement d'une urne (illustration) Crédit : AFP / Pascal Pavani
La rédaction numérique de RTL

Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.

Découvrez les résultats dans le département de la Haute-Garonne (31), circonscription par circonscription :

À lire aussi
Le dépouillement d'une urne (illustration) Législatives 2017
Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Lozère


1ère circonscription


Matthieu Guilhem (DIV) : 408 votes - 1,00% 
Quentin Lamotte (FN) : 3 174 votes - 7,77% 
Pierre Lacaze (PCF) : 958 votes - 2,34% 
Noubdine Kotbi (DVG) : 71 votes - 0,17% 
Pierre Cabaré (DIV) : 13 769 votes - 33,70% BALL 
Olivier Le Penven (EXG) : 234 votes - 0,57% 
Pierre Serveille (ECO) : 214 votes - 0,52% 
Catherine Lemorton (PS) : 6 109 votes - 14,95% 
Xavier Bigot (EELV) : 2 487 votes - 6,09% 
François Chollet (LR) : 5 311 votes - 13,00% 
Cécilia Spoerry (DIV) : 627 votes - 1,53% 
Claire Dujardin (LFI) : 7 493 votes - 18,34% BALL 


2ème circonscription


Yves Ribes (DLF) : 362 votes - 0,71% 
Adrien Jean Marquez-Velasco (ECO) : 257 votes - 0,50% 
Serge Nicolo (PCF) : 1 087 votes - 2,13% 
Clotilde Barthélémy (EXG) : 326 votes - 0,64% 
Gérard Bapt (PS) : 7 352 votes - 14,38% 
Christine Gennaro-Saint (LR) : 5 785 votes - 11,31% 
Régine Papierski (DIV) : 352 votes - 0,69% 
Anne Stamback-Terrenoir (LFI) : 7 902 votes - 15,45% BALL 
Salah Amokrane (EELV) : 3 072 votes - 6,01% 
Jean-Luc Lagleize (MoDem) : 19 234 votes - 37,61% BALL 
Nadine Alex (FN) : 5 095 votes - 9,96% 
Catherine Cathala (ECO) : 312 votes - 0,61% 


3ème circonscription


Corinne Vignon (REM) : 17 150 votes - 39,61% BALL 
Sonia Decamps (FN) : 2 859 votes - 6,60% 
Benoît Calmels (ECO) : 131 votes - 0,30% 
Michel Kaluszynski (DVG) : 332 votes - 0,77% 
Martine Croquette (PCF) : 952 votes - 2,20% 
Laurence Arribage (LR) : 9 642 votes - 22,27% BALL 
Véronique Corchia (DIV) : 364 votes - 0,84% 
Marie Bruniquel (DIV) : 109 votes - 0,25% 
Michel Laserge (EXG) : 153 votes - 0,35% 
Gilles Naudy (LFI) : 5 377 votes - 12,42% 
Marie-Ange Thebaud (ECO) : 94 votes - 0,22% 
Yannick Bourlès (EELV) : 1 907 votes - 4,40% 
Isabelle Hardy (PS) : 3 716 votes - 8,58% 
Romain Gaboriaud (DIV) : 199 votes - 0,46% 
Sébastien Fabre (DIV) : 316 votes - 0,73% 

4ème circonscription


Liem Hoang Ngoc (LFI) : 6 832 votes - 21,02% BALL 
Maïthé Carsalade (FN) : 2 189 votes - 6,74% 
Patrick Marcireau (EXG) : 138 votes - 0,42% 
Martine Martinel (PS) : 3 297 votes - 10,14% 
Julian Menendez Gonzalez (DVD) : 43 votes - 0,13% 
Fatiha Merchougui (DIV) : 224 votes - 0,69% 
Nina Merciez (DIV) : 338 votes - 1,04% 
Khadidjat Sy Forsans (DVG) : 13 votes - 0,04% 
Elisabeth Matak (EELV) : 2 144 votes - 6,60% 
Luc Ripoll (PCF) : 529 votes - 1,63% 
Mustafa Demirel (DIV) : 76 votes - 0,23% 
Fatiha Boudjahlat (DVG) : 114 votes - 0,35% 
Mickaël Nogal (REM) : 11 723 votes - 36,07% BALL 
Bertrand Serp (LR) : 4 310 votes - 13,26% 
Karim Moutaouakkil (ECO) : 25 votes - 0,08% 
Julienne Mukabucyana (DVG) : 165 votes - 0,51% 
David Amar (DIV) : 339 votes - 1,04% 


5ème circonscription

Clémentine Renaud (EELV) : 1 561 votes - 3,16% 
Maryse Fontenelle (ECO) : 347 votes - 0,70% 
Charles Hue (DVG) : 51 votes - 0,10% 
Jean-Marc Dumoulin (UDI) : 5 526 votes - 11,20% 
Sylvie Espagnolle-Labrune (LFI) : 7 134 votes - 14,45% 
Julien Leonardelli (FN) : 8 229 votes - 16,67% BALL 
Romain Roumieu (DIV) : 450 votes - 0,91% 
Sandrine Floureusses (PS) : 5 454 votes - 11,05% 
Jean-François Portarrieu (REM) : 18 588 votes - 37,66% BALL 
Marie Fourage (ECO) : 201 votes - 0,41% 
Marie-Yvonnette Promi (ECO) : 48 votes - 0,10% 
Raimon Sabater (DIV) : 618 votes - 1,25% 
Vincent Combes (EXG) : 343 votes - 0,69% 
Monique Marconis (PCF) : 805 votes 1,63% 

6ème circonscription


Michèle Puel (EXG) : 316 votes - 0,54% 
Julien Holmgren (DIV) : 674 votes - 1,15% 
Lise Rieux (DIV) : 481 votes - 0,82% 
Dominique Liot (DIV) : 315 votes - 0,54% 
Ahmed Ferhane (ECO) : 1 vote -  0,00% 
Stéphane Renaux (EELV) :  2 243 vote -  3,81% 
Guy Jovelin (EXD) : 290 votes - 0,49% 
Damien Laborde (LR) : 6 165 votes - 10,47% 
Michèle Pellizzon (FN) : 6 301 votes - 10,71% 
Daniel Fourmy (PCF) : 796 votes - 1,35% 
Laurent Casbas (DLF) : 772 votes - 1,31% 
Wolfgang Mahle (DIV) : 422 votes - 0,72% 
Denis Louviot (DVG) : 277 votes - 0,47% 
Patrick Jimena (LFI) : 9 312 votes 15,82% BALL 
Camille Pouponneau (PS) : 7 221 votes - 12,27% 
Monique Iborra (REM) : 23 271 votes - 39,54% BALL 


7ème circonscription

Marie-Gabrielle de La Dorie (DVD) : 100 votes - 0,20% 
Marie-Caroline Tempesta (PS) : 4 852 votes -  9,73% 
Christophe Bex (LFI) : 7 525 votes - 15,08% 
Marie Dombes (FN) : 8 320 votes - 16,68% BALL 
Damien Jeanne (DLF) : 819 votes - 1,64% 
Elisabeth Toutut-Picard (REM) : 18 664 votes - 37,41% BALL 
Malena Adrada (EXG) : 385 votes - 0,77% 
Pierre Moure (ECO) : 3 votes - 0,01% 
Catherine Renaux (EELV) : 2 415 votes - 4,84% 
Danielle Tensa (PCF) : 1 131 votes - 2,27% 
Roger Strobel (DIV) : 355 votes - 0,71% 
Myriam Credot (DIV) : 1 064 votes -  2,13% 
Françoise Borret (LR) : 4 257 votes - 8,53% 

8ème circonscription


Corinne Marquerie (PCF) : 1 346 votes - 3,09% 
Joël Aviragnet (PS) : 7 739 votes - 17,78% BALL 
David Labarre (DIV) : 510 votes - 1,17% 
Martine Guiraud (EXG) : 316 votes - 0,73% 
Laure Gonzalez (DLF) : 620 votes - 1,42% 
Michel Montsarrat (REM) : 14 518 votes - 33,35% BALL 
Philippe Gimenez (LFI) : 6 138 votes - 14,10% 
Sophie Handschutter (EELV) : 1 220 votes - 2,80% 
Marie-Christine Parolin (FN) : 6 630 votes - 15,23% 
Véronique Miralles (ECO) : 73 votes - 0,17% 
Kévin Redondo (DIV) : 279 votes - 0,64% 
Jean-Luc Riviere (UDI) : 3 801 votes - 8,73% 
Jérôme Piques (REG) : 345 votes - 0,79% 


9ème circonscription


Manuel Bompard (LFI) : 7 282 votes - 18,91% BALL 
Simone Pauzin-Fournié (LR) : 3 439  votes - 8,93% 
Rivo Rakotomavo (DVG) : 236 votes - 0,61% 
Henri Martin (EXG) : 295 votes - 0,77% 
Amélia François (DIV) : 311 votes - 0,81% 
Véronique Blanstier (PCF) : 706 votes - 1,83% 
Eloïse Teriitaumihau (FN) : 4 097 votes - 10,64% 
Bastien Bouet-Announ (DIV) : 426 votes - 1,11% 
Christophe Borgel (PS) : 5 175 votes - 13,44% 
Christine Arrighi (EELV) : 2 186 votes - 5,68% 
Sabrina Isidore (ECO) : 46 votes - 0,12% 
Sandrine Mörch (REM) : 14 231 votes - 36,96% BALL 
Colette Charbonné-Fardella (ECO) : 71 votes - 0,18% 


10ème circonscription


Sara Iribarren (DIV) : 289 votes - 0,52% 
Monique Fabre (LFI) : 7 735 votes - 13,89% BALL 
Dominique Faure (UDI) : 3 959 votes - 7,11% 
Jean-Pierre Mayer (DLF) : 1 vote - 0,00% 
Tarsicius Chiso (DVD) : 310 votes - 0,56% 
Kader Arif (PS) : 4 355 votes - 7,82% 
Sébastien Nadot (REM) : 21 886 votes - 39,31% BALL 
Stevie Chopin (EXD) : 536 votes - 0,96% 
Henri Arevalo (EELV) : 2 600 votes - 4,67% 
Mathieu Lachuries (FN) : 4 866 votes - 8,74% 
Margot Simsi (ECO) : 35 votes - 0,06% 
Lucile El Hedri (EXG) : 247 votes - 0,44% 
Christian Picquet (PCF) : 896 votes -1,61% 
Michel Koehl (DIV) : 1 031 votes - 1,85% 
Arnaud Lafon (LR) : 6 043 votes - 10,85% 
Jean-Pierre Hardy (DIV) : 887 votes - 1,59% 

La rédaction vous recommande
Lire la suite
Législatives 2017 Haute-Garonne
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788925188
Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans la Haute-Garonne
Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans la Haute-Garonne
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions dans la Haute-Garonne.
http://www.rtl.fr/actu/politique/decouvrez-resultats-legislatives-2017-haute-garonne-7788925188
2017-06-12 12:54:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/jsD5r42GcbOVkL9cc3Tgqg/330v220-2/online/image/2017/0507/7788443074_les-francais-ont-ete-appeles-a-se-deplacer-aux-urnes-pour-le-second-tour-de-l-election-presidentielle-dimanche-7-mai.jpg