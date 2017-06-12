Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
3 min de lecture Législatives 2017

Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans le Calvados

Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions du Calvados.

Le Palais de justice de Caen, en 2007 (illustration)
Le Palais de justice de Caen, en 2007 (illustration) Crédit : MYCHELE DANIAU / AFP
La rédaction numérique de RTL
et AFP

Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale. Le parti d'Emmanuel Macron, La République en Marche, semble être en bonne voie pour obtenir la majorité absolue.

Découvrez les résultats dans le département du Calvados (14), circonscription par circonscription : 

1ère circonscription


Nicolas Vabre (EXG) : 281 voix - 0,76% 
Jean-Michel Sady (ECO) : 308 voix -  0,84% 
Marc Lecerf (DVG) : 1.246 voix - 3,39% 
Pierre Casevitz (EXG) : 238 voix - 0,65% 
Rudy L'Orphelin (EELV) : 2.203 voix - 5,99% 
Annie Pelluet (DLF) : 384 voix - 1,04% 
Fabrice Le Vigoureux (REM) : 14.196 voix - 38,61% BALL 
Chantal Henry (FN) : 2.752 voix - 7,48% 
Hélène Courtois (DVG) : 25 voix - 0,07% 
Sonia de La Provoté (UDI) : 6.163 voix - 16,76% BALL 
Eric Veve (PS) : 3.140 voix - 8,54% 
Pauline Etroit (DVG) : 44 voix - 0,12% 
Marie-Jeanne Gobert (PCF) : 949 voix - 2,58% 
Karinne Gualbert (LFI) : 4.467 voix - 12,15% 
Patricia Divaret (DIV) : 164 voix - 0,45% 
Dimitri Bruyneel (DVD) : 147 voix - 0,40% 
Michel Lemonnier (DVG) : 63 voix -  0,17% 

2ème circonscription 


Cédric Evano (DVG) : 85 voix - 0,25% 
Noëlle Le Maulf (EELV) :  1.269 voix - 3,78% 
Samuel Mouity (DIV) : 173 voix - 0,52% 
Gérard Leneveu (PCF) : 1.261 voix -  3,75% 
Jérôme Hommais (ECO) : 632 voix - 1,88% 
Laurence Dumont (PS) : 6.842 voix - 20,37% BALL 
Romain Coutant (DIV) : 77 voix - 0,23% 
Aminthe Renouf (LR) : 3.335 voix - 9,93% 
Christine Bonnissent (DLF) : 386 voix - 1,15% 
Christophe Garcia (EXG) : 253 voix -  0,75% 
Mohamed Bouabdallaoui (DIV) : 141 voix -  0,42% 
Mustafa Yilmaz (DIV) : 62 voix - 0,18% 
Eric Halphen (REM) : 11.522 voix - 34,31% BALL 
Etienne Brasselet (LFI) : 4.069 voix - 12,12% 
Didier Bergar (EXG) : 81 voix - 0,24% 
Sabrina Joret (FN) : 3.351 voix - 9,98% 
Thibault Vetillard (DVG) : 46 voix - 0,14% 


3ème circonscription 


Serge Loiseau (PCF) : 676 voix - 1,73% 
Jacques Bessin (ECO) : 794 voix - 2,03% 
Karine Seguin (DIV) : 269 voix - 0,69% 
Clotilde Valter (PS) : 6.251 voix - 16,00% 
Sébastien Leclerc (LR) : 8.123 voix - 20,79% BALL 
Didier Canu (LFI) : 3.370 voix - 8,63% 
Steven Mafiodo (DLF) : 621 voix - 1,59% 
Wilfried Van Oost (DVG) : 17 voix - 0,04% 
Henri Nourry (DVG) : 62 voix - 0,16% 
Michel Langevin (EXG) : 490 voix - 1,25% 
Florence Lehericy (MoDem) : 11.602 voix - 29,70% BALL 
Christelle Lechevalier-Letard (FN) : 6.702 voix - 17,16% 
Angelo Lecoq (DVG) : 88 voix - 0,23% 


4ème circonscription 


Nicole Ameline (LR) : 12.186 voix - 23,80% BALL 
Louis Lagarde (DIV) : 333 voix - 0,65% 
Alain Astresse (DLF) : 960 voix -  1,87% 
Véronique Rouillé (DVG) : 50 voix -  0,10% 
Valentine Boyer (DVG) : 102 voix -  0,20% 
Pascale Gros (DIV) : 105 voix - 0,21% 
Caroline Derec (EXG) : 393 voix -  0,77% 
Sophie Aguillé (EXD) : 165 voix -  0,32% 
Stéphane Poussier (LFI) : 2.837 voix -  5,54% 
Pierre Mouraret (PCF) : 2.814 voix -  5,50% 
Xavier Madelaine (PS) : 2.927 voix -  5,72% 
Philippe Fouche-Saillenfest (FN) : 5.883 voix - 11,49% 
Christophe Blanchet (REM) : 20.338 voix - 39,72% BALL 
Sophie Börner (EELV) : 2.113 voix - 4,13% 


5ème circonscription 


Isabelle Peltre (EXG) : 830 voix - 1,76% 
Yves Rouillé (DVG) : 255 voix - 0,54% 
Cédric Nouvelot (LR) : 10.926 voix - 23,15% BALL 
Christophe Sady (ECO) : 1.304 voix - 2,76% 
Bertrand Bouyx (REM) : 18.388 voix - 38,96% BALL 
Christine Bisson (FN) : 5.990 voix - 12,69% 
Simon Gervais (DIV) : 253 voix -  0,54% 
Isabelle Attard (DVG) : 8.593 voix - 18,20% 
Eric Beaudoin (DLF) : 664 voix - 1,41% 


6ème circonscription 


Pascal Martin (DVD) : 4.035 voix -  8,73% 
Evelyne Stirn (DVD) : 1.804 voix - 3,90% 
Pascale Georget (EXG) : 385 voix - 0,83% 
Sibylle Corblet-Aznar (EELV) : 2.341 voix - 5,06% 
Alain Tourret (REM) : 17.108 voix - 37,01% BALL 
Chantal Beaudoin (PRG) : 1.676 voix - 3,63% 
Audrey Mabboux-Stromberg (DIV) : 203 voix - 0,44% 
Virginie Poirier (PCF) : 622 voix -  1,35% 
Yvan Yonnet (DVG) : 93 voix - 0,20% 
Jean-Philippe Roy (FN) : 6.262 voix - 13,55% BALL 
Serge Lezement (DVG) : 324 voix - 0,70% 
Paul Demeilliers (LFI): 4.767 voix - 10,31% 
Hubert Picard (UDI) : 5.627 voix - 12,17% 
Bruno Hirout (EXD) : 230 voix - 0,50% 
Thomas Gallice (DLF) : 746 voix - 1,61% 

http://media.rtl.fr/cache/qpzyhMaBWq8QIj_6A_3NUg/330v220-2/online/image/2016/0225/7782059817_le-palais-de-justice-de-caen-en-2007-illustration.jpg