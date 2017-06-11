Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 en Côte-d'Or

publié le 11/06/2017 à 23:01

La République En Marche ne concède pas une seule fois la tête des législatives dans le département de la Côte d'Or. Et tous devancent nettement leurs adversaires directs. Dans la première circonscription par exemple, Didier Martin (REM) totalise 36,08% des voix. Il affrontera François-Xavier Dugourd (DVD) et ses 12,96% des voix, le 18 juin.



Dans trois des cinq circonscriptions du département bourguignon, les duels du second tour opposeront des candidats de la majorité présidentielle à des candidats Les Républicains. Seule exception dans la troisième circonscription, où Jean-François Bathelier (FN), en ballottage très défavorable, défiera François Deseille (REM).

Découvrez les résultats dans le département de la Côte-d'Or (21), circonscription par circonscription :





1ère circonscriptionSladana Zivkovic (PS) : 8,36% (3.121 voix)



Massar N'diaye (DVG) : 1,26% (470 voix)

Delhia Havot (DVG) : 0,20% (76 voix)

Arnaud Guvenatam (LFI) : 10,71% (4.000 voix)

Christian Marchet (EXG) : 0,48% (180 voix)

Christiane Esteve (ECO) : 491 voix (1,31%)

Olivier Muller (EELV) : 4,14% (1.545 voix)

Domitille De Bronac (DVD) : 0,21% (77 voix)

Yasmin Kaya (DIV) : 0,14% (54 voix)

François-Xavier Dugourd (DVD) : 12,96% (4.842 voix)

Marie Poinsel (PCF) : 1,43% (533 voix)

Patrick Delezenne (DIV) : 0,57% (214 voix)

Fatima Arji (DLF) : 0,32% (120 voix)

Ghislaine Fallet (DIV) : 1,42% (529 voix)

Didier Martin (REM) : 36,08% (13.475 voix)

Anne Erschens (LR) : 10,96% (4.093 voix)

Isabelle Delyon (FN) : 9,44% (3.527 voix)



2ème circonscription Tata Ouarag (PCF) : 1,86% (647 voix)



Christine Grandjean (ECO) : 1,29% (449 voix)

Eric Copie (DVD) : 2,44% (849 voix)

Pierre Pribetich (PS) : 5,73% (1.995 voix)

Claire Rocher (EXG) : 0,67% (232 voix)

Fabrice Gruet (DLF) : 0,56% (195 voix)

Patricia Marc (LFI) : 10,75% (3.743 voix)

Franck Gaillard (FN) : 13,37% (4.654 voix)

Delphine Brayard (DIV) : 0,67% (234 voix)

Catherine Hervieu (EELV) : 4,36% (1.518 voix)

Rémi Delatte (LR) : 25,73% (8.959 voix)

François Deseille (REM) : 32,57% (11.341 voix)





3ème circonscriptionStéphane Pournin (EXG) : 0,77% (260 voix)





Yilmaz Celik (DIV) : 0,26% (87 voix)

Fadila Khattabi (REM) : 32,01% (10.766 voix)

Isabelle De Almeida (PCF) : 1,70% (571 voix)

Michel Procureur (EELV) : 3,23% (1.088 voix)

Lucas Maitrot (DVG) : 0,00% (0 voix)

Dominique Gros (EXG) : 0,37% (124 voix)

Jean-François Bathelier (FN) : 17,23% (5.795 voix)

Boris Obama (LFI) : 12,60% (4.238 voix)

Christine Schenk (DIV) : 0,80% (268 voix)

Kheira Bouziane-Laroussi (DVG) : 9,01% (3.032 voix)

Pascale Caravel (LR) : 14,68% (4.936 voix)

Dominique Mauri (ECO) : 1,23% (415 voix)

Anne Dillenseger-Sebti (PS) : 5,99% (2.016 voix)

Khaled Ben Letaïef (DIV) : 0,11% (37 voix)



4ème circonscriptionKillian Gorin (DIV) : 0,64% (234 voix)





Michel Denizot (EXG) : 0,77% (282 voix)

Stéphane Guinot (LFI) : 9,30% (3.423 voix)

Sébastien Rousset (DLF) : 0,33% (123 voix)

Didier Coulichet (ECO) : 1,12% (412 voix)

Danielle Gutierrez (PCF) : 1,40% (515 voix)

Elie Tarterat (DVG) : 0,13% (46 voix)

Yolaine De Courson (REM) : 25,88% (9.521 voix)

Hubert Brigand (DVD) : 17,71% (6.515 voix)

Charles Barriere (LR) : 17,80% (6.548 voix)

Patrick Molinoz (PRG) : 8,20% (3.016 voix)

Sylvie Beaulieu (FN) : 13,71% (5.043 voix)

Jean Baloutch (EELV) : 2,48% (914 voix)

Sandra Wagner (DIV) : 0,54% (200 voix)



5ème circonscriptionElisabeth Kremer (LFI) : 9,73% (4.041 voix)



Jérôme Flache (PS) : 4,69% (1.947 voix)

Jacques Cardot (PCF) : 1,19% (496 voix)

Hubert Poullot (LR) : 24,89% (10.336 voix)

René Lioret (FN) : 17,14% (7.120 voix)

Didier Paris (REM) : 37,15% (15.428 voix)

Edouard Clair (DIV) : 0,86% (356 voix)

Carole Bernhard (EELV) : 2,70% (1.121 voix)

Françoise Petet (EXG) : 0,61% (255 voix)

Patrick Muller (ECO) : 1,04% (431 voix)