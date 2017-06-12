Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans le Morbihan
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions du Morbihan.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département du Morbihan (56), circonscription par circonscription.
1ère circonscription
Ambon, Arradon, Arzal, Arzon, Baden, Billiers, Damgan, Le Guerno, Le Hézo, Ile-aux-Moines, Ile-d'Arz, Larmor-Baden, Muzillac, Noyal-Muzillac, Ploeren, Saint-Armel, Saint-Avé, Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys, Sarzeau, Séné, Surzur, Theix-Noyalo, Le Tour-du-Parc, La Trinité-Surzur, Vannes
Laurence Dumas (REG) : 566 voix - 0,97%
Hervé Pellois (REM) : 25 916 voix - 44,40% BALL
David Vigent (DIV) : 576 voix - 0,99%
Laurent Louis (EXD) : 360 voix - 0,62%
Christine Penhouet (LR) : 9 746 voix - 16,70% BALL
Hortense Le Pape (DVD) : 3 751 - 6,43%
Anita Kervadec (PCF) : 776 voix - 1,33%
Claudine Duval (DIV) : 369 voix - 0,63%
Céline Meneses (LFI) : 5 237 voix - 8,97%
Pascal Baudont (EELV) : 2 863 voix - 4,90%
Jean-François Hervieu (DLF): 921 voix - 1,58%
Jean-Jacques Page (REG) : 400 voix - 0,69%
Patrice Crunil (EXG) : 240 voix - 0,41%
Cédric de Lagarde (DVD) : 577 voix - 0,99%
Bertrand Iragne (FN) : 4 105 voix - 7,03%
Odile Monnet (UDI) : 1 968 voix - 3,37%
2ème circonscription
Auray, Bangor, Belz, Brech, Camors, Carnac, Crach, Erdeven, Etel, Gâvres, Hoedic, Ile- d'Houat, Kervignac, Landaul, Landévant, Locmaria, Locmariaquer, Locmiquélic, Locoal-Mendon, Merlevenez, Nostang, Le Palais, Ploemel, Plougoumelen, Plouharnel, Plouhinec, Plumergat, Pluneret, Pluvigner, Port-Louis, Quiberon, Riantec, Sainte-Hélène, Saint-Philibert, Saint-Pierre-Quiberon, Sauzon, La Trinité-sur-Mer, Le Bono, Sainte-Anne-d'Auray
Stéphanie Le Squer (PS) : 4 455 voix - 8,08%
Pascale Moriss (DLF) : 897 voix - 1,63%
Jimmy Pahun (DIV) : 15 922 voix - 28,89% BALL
Véronique Coquil (REG) : 1 001 voix - 1,82%
Didier Coupeau (EELV) : 3 072 voix - 5,57%
Philippe Le Ray (LR) : 14 821 voix - 26,90% BALL
Alexandra Bert (DIV) : 304 voix - 0,55%
Eric Fordos (FN) : 5 145 voix - 9,34%
David Jan (LFI) : 5 767 voix - 10,47%
Cyril Le Bail (EXG) : 364 voix - 0,66%
Vincent Lebeuf (DVD) : 623 voix - 1,13%
Yves Cau-Duparc (REG) : 729 voix - 1,32%
Alain Malardé (REG) : 825 voix - 1,50%
Gwenhaëlle Le Déléter (PCF) : 1 180 voix - 2,14%
3ème circonscription
Baud, Bieuzy, Bignan, Billio, Brandivy, Bréhan, Buléon, La Chapelle-Neuve, Colpo, Crédin, Croixanvec, Elven, Grand-Champ, Guéhenno, Gueltas, Guénin, Guern, Kerfourn, Lantillac, Locmaria-Grand-Champ, Locminé, Locqueltas, Melrand, Meucon, Monterblanc, Moréac, Moustoir-Ac, Evellys, Noyal-Pontivy, Plaudren, Plescop, Pleugriffet, Plumelec, Pluméliau, Plumelin, Pontivy, Radenac, Réguiny, Rohan, Saint-Allouestre, Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Gérand, Saint-Gonnery, Saint-Jean-Brévelay, Saint-Nolff, Saint-Thuriau, Le Sourn, Sulniac, Trédion, Treffléan, La Vraie-Croix
Nicole Le Peih (REM) : 19 966 voix - 41,30% BALL
Sylvie Baud (FN) : 5 308 voix - 10,98%
Benoit Rolland (UDI) : 5 313 voix - 10,99%
Jean-Luc Jacquin (REG) : 537 voix - 1,11%
Soizic Perrault (LR) : 5 537 voix - 11,45%
Patrick Naizain (EELV) : 1 653 voix - 3,42%
Alain Lyon (EXD) : 385 voix - 0,80%
Anne Sorel (REG) : 752 voix - 1,56%
Marie Christine Le Mouël (PS) : 1 840 voix - 3,81%
Christelle Jarny (EXG) : 406 voix - 0,84%
Eric Le Pendu (DIV) : 250 voix - 0,52%
Marie Madeleine Doré-Lucas (LFI) : 5 723 voix - 11,84% BALL
Jérôme Bouché (DLF): 677 voix - 1,40%
4ème circonscription
Allaire, Augan, Béganne, Beignon, Berric, Bohal, Brignac, Caden, Camoël, Campénéac, Carentoir, Caro, Concoret, Cournon, Le Cours, La Croix-Helléan, Cruguel, Evriguet, Férel, Les Forges, Les Fougerêts, La Gacilly, Gourhel, La Grée-Saint-Laurent, Guégon, Guer, Guillac, Guilliers, Helléan, Josselin, Lanouée, Larré, Lauzach, Limerzel, Lizio, Loyat, Malansac, Malestroit, Marzan, Mauron, Ménéac, Missiriac, Mohon, Molac, Monteneuf, Monterrein, Montertelot, Néant-sur-Yvel, Nivillac, Péaule, Peillac, Pénestin, Pleucadeuc, Ploërmel, Pluherlin, Porcaro, Questembert, Réminiac, Rieux, La Roche-Bernard, Rochefort-en-Terre, Val d'Oust, Ruffiac, Saint-Abraham, Saint-Brieuc-de-Mauron, Saint-Congard, Saint-Dolay, Saint-Gorgon, Saint-Gravé, Saint-Guyomard, Saint-Jacut-les-Pins, Saint-Jean-la-Poterie, Saint-Laurent-sur-Oust, Saint-Léry, Saint-Malo-de-Beignon, Saint-Malo-des-Trois-Fontaines, Saint-Marcel, Saint-Martin-sur-Oust, Saint-Nicolas-du-Tertre, Saint-Perreux, Saint-Servant-sur-Oust, Saint-Vincent-sur-Oust, Sérent, Taupont, Théhillac, Tréal, Tréhorenteuc, La Trinité-Porhoët
Jean-Louis Amisse (EXG) : 638 voix - 1,14%
Christine Rault (DIV) : 377 voix - 0,67%
Cécile Buchet (LFI) : 6 791 voix - 12,16%
Nathalie Landriau-Berhault (EELV) : 2 285 voix - 4,09%
Paul Molac (REM) : 30 166 voix - 54,00% RÉÉLU
David Cabas (DLF) : 952 voix - 1,70%
Bernard Huet (DVD) : 349 voix - 0,62%
Agnès Richard (FN) : 5 667 voix - 10,15%
France Savelli (ECO) : 6 voix - 0,01%
Marie-Hélène Herry (LR) : 8 074 voix - 14,45%
Jean-Paul Felix (EXD) : 553 voix - 0,99%
5ème circonscription
Groix, Lanester, Larmor-Plage, Lorient, Ploemeur
Jordy Mazé (DIV) : 211 voix - 0,52%
Christian Mouton (FN) : 3 642 voix - 8,95%
Alexandre Scheuer (LFI) : 4 956 voix - 12,18% BALL
Gwendal Rouillard (REM) : 17 367 voix - 42,70% BALL
David Drégoire (LR) : 4 492 voix - 11,04%
Aurore Boisvert (DIV) : 548 voix - 1,35%
Florence Kempeners (DVG) : 290 voix - 0,71%
Delphine Alexandre (PCF) : 1 460 voix - 3,59%
Allain Le Boudouil (ECO) : 382 voix - 0,94%
Gaël Briand (REG) : 895 voix - 2,20%
Mathieu Piro (EXG) : 362 voix - 0,89%
Damien Girard (EELV) : 2 601 voix - 6,39%
Laurence Hermann (DVD) : 318 voix - 0,78%
Teaki Dupont (UDI) : 3 150 voix - 7,74%
6ème circonscription
Berné, Brandérion, Bubry, Calan, Caudan, Cléguer, Cléguérec, Le Croisty, Le Faouët, Gestel, Gourin, Guémené-sur-Scorff, Guidel, Guiscriff, Hennebont, Inguiniel, Inzinzac-Lochrist, Kergrist, Langoëlan, Langonnet, Languidic, Lanvaudan, Lanvénégen, Lignol, Locmalo, Malguénac, Meslan, Neulliac, Persquen, Ploërdut, Plouay, Plouray, Pont-Scorff, Priziac, Quéven, Quistinic, Roudouallec, Le Saint, Saint-Aignan, Sainte-Brigitte, Saint-Caradec-Trégomel, Saint-Tugdual, Séglien, Silfiac, Kernascléden
Erwan Penin (DIV) : 213 voix - 0,43%
Anne Maud Goujon (LR) : 4 297 voix - 8,72%
Jean-Michel Jacques (REM) : 17 450 voix - 35,41% BALL
Philippe Nogues (DVG) : 5 273 voix - 10,70%
Yvan Chichery (FN) : 4 333 voix - 8,79%
Joël Le Guellec (DLF) : 691 voix - 1,40%
Dominique Yvon (REG) : 667 voix - 1,35%
Henri De Bronac (DVD) : 328 voix - 0,67%
Christian Derrien (REG) : 3 724 voix - 7,56%
Gwenn Le Nay (UDI) : 6 829 voix - 13,86% BALL
Kelig Lagree (EXG) : 499 voix - 1,01%
David Guillemet (LFI) : 4 981 voix - 10,11%