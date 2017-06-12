Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans le Maine-et-Loire
Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions du Maine-et-Loire.
Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.
Découvrez les résultats dans le département du Maine-et-Loire (49), circonscription par circonscription :
1ère circonscription
Marie-José Faligant (EXG) : 323 voix 0,74%
Caroline Fel (LR) : 6.369 voix 14,55% ballotage
Gaëtan Dirand (EXD) : 440 voix 1,01%
Géraldine Robert (DLF) : 508 voix 1,16%
Jérémie Delavaud (DIV) : 67 voix 0,15%
Luc Belot (PS) : 5.971 voix 13,64%
Franck Cadeau (DIV) : 447 voix 1,02%
Michelle Le Thomas (ECO) : 395 voix 0,90%
Marie Baron (FN) : 3.249 voix 7,42%
Manon Cantin (LFI) : 4.939 voix 11,28%
Valentin Rambault (DIV) : 914 voix 2,09%
Matthieu Orphelin (REM) : 17.058 voix 38,97% ballotage
Pierrette Dufour (DIV) : 234 voix 0,53%
Romain Laveau (EELV) : 2.159 voix 4,93%
Mathieu Salé (DIV) : 287 voix 0,66%
Valentin Brouillard-Dusong (PCF) : 409 voix 0,93%
2ème circonscription
Henry Jeanvoine (DIV) : 382 voix 0,82%
Valentin Belhadjali (FN) : 2.974 voix 6,36%
Romain Dolais (EELV) : 2.510 voix 5,37%
Florence Raymond Augier (PS) : 1.582 voix 3,38%
Stella Dupont (REM) : 21.473 voix 45,93% ballotage
Tiphaine Prier (LFI) : 5.257 voix 11,24%
Guillaume Depraz (DIV) : 650 voix 1,39%
Laurent Damour (UDI) : 1.996 voix 4,27%
Jean-Baptiste Rouleau (DLF) : 1.025 voix 2,19%
Maxence Henry (LR) : 5.651 voix 12,09% ballotage
Alain Pagano (PCF) : 1.048 voix 2,24%
Isabelle Depoorter (DIV) : 434 voix 0,93%
Philippe Lebrun (EXG) : 364 voix 0,78%
Abde-Rahmène Azzouzi (DIV) : 1.407 voix 3,01%
3ème circonscription
Alexandre Leroy (PRG) : 1.483 voix 4,26%
Noëlle Blstyak (DIV) : 159 voix 0,46%
Patrice Daviau (PCF) : 840 voix 2,42%
Anne Barrault (REM) : 10.417 voix 29,96% ballotage
Hugues D'argentré (DVD) : 323 voix 0,93%
Daphnée Raveneau (EELV) : 1.541 voix 4,43%
Georges Chabrier (LFI) : 3.400 voix 9,78%
Frédéric Mortier (DVD) : 2.564 voix 7,37%
Patrice Lancien (FN) : 4.344 voix 12,49%
Patricia Peillon (EXG) : 254 voix 0,73%
Jean-Charles Taugourdeau (LR) : 9.448 voix 27,17% ballotage
4ème circonscription
Melvin Tallier (DVD) : 510 voix 1,34%
Patrick Daviaud (DLF) : 836 voix 2,20%
Didier Lizé (EXG) : 273 voix 0,72%
Eric Touron (UDI) : 6.937 voix 18,26% ballotage
Meriem Baba (PS) : 1.895 voix 4,99%
France Moreau (LFI) : 3.451 voix 9,08%
Charles-Henri Jamin (DVD) : 2.138 voix 5,63%
Christelle Cardet (EELV) : 1.324 voix 3,49%
Christophe Richard (DIV) : 220 voix 0,58%
Aymeric Merlaud (FN) : 4.744 voix 12,49%
Caroline Coignard (DIV) : 824 voix 2,17%
Marie-Loup Lelias (PCF) : 340 voix 0,90%
Laëtitia Saint-Paul (REM) : 14.496 voix 38,16% ballotage
5ème circonscription
Martine Cordier (DLF) : 640 voix 1,70%
Patrice Brault (DVD) : 8.017 voix 21,26% ballotage
Jean-Yves Rineau (DVD) : 485 voix 1,29%
Lucie Pineau (FN) : 2.753 voix 7,30%
Gilles Menard (DIV) : 271 voix 0,72%
Kévin Certenais (LFI) : 3.197 voix 8,48%
Jean-Marc Vacher (PS) : 1.568 voix 4,16%
Franck Loiseau (EELV) : 2.101 voix 5,57%
Denis Plard (EXG) : 410 voix 1,09%
Claudie Lecuyer (PCF) : 309 voix 0,82%
Denis Masseglia (REM) : 17.966 voix 47,63% ballotage
6ème circonscription
Maryline Fonteneau Grelet (LFI) : 5.851 voix 12,05%
Didier Testu (EXG) : 559 voix 1,15%
Serge Bardy (PS) : 4.666 voix 9,61%
Bernadette De La Bourdonnaye (FN) : 4.222 voix 8,70%
Myriam Manceau (DIV) : 416 voix 0,86%
Pauline Emery (PCF) : 646 voix 1,33%
Thomas Chamaille (DLF) : 1.111 voix 2,29%
André Martin (LR) : 9.922 voix 20,44% ballotage
Nicole Dubre-Chirat (REM) : 21.153 voix 43,57% ballotage
7ème circonscription
Silvia Camara-Tombini (PS) : 3.262 voix 7,93%
Olivier Dupuis (LFI) : 4.736 voix 11,51%
Céline L'Huillier (EXG) : 333 voix 0,81%
Stéphanie Chivert (DLF) : 700 voix 1,70%
Etienne Glemot (LR) : 8.398 voix 20,41% ballotage
Éric Mercier (DIV) : 310 voix 0,75%
Hervé Dubosclard (EELV) : 2.252 voix 5,47%
Philippe Bolo (MoDem) : 17.126 voix 41,62% ballotage
Aurore Lahondès (FN) : 3.563 voix 8,66%
Stéphanie Dupeyroux (PCF) : 466 voix 1,13%