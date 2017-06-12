Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Législatives 2017

Découvrez les résultats des législatives 2017 dans le Maine-et-Loire

Le premier tour des élections législatives se déroulait dimanche 11 juin. Découvrez les résultats dans les circonscriptions du Maine-et-Loire.

L'hôtel de ville d'Angers.
L'hôtel de ville d'Angers. Crédit : JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP
La rédaction numérique de RTL

Un mois après l'élection présidentielle, les Français étaient à nouveau appelés aux urnes dimanche 11 juin. Les 43 millions d'électeurs votaient pour désigner les 577 députés qui constituent l'Assemblée nationale.

Découvrez les résultats dans le département du Maine-et-Loire (49), circonscription par circonscription :

1ère circonscription

Marie-José Faligant (EXG) :  323 voix  0,74% 
Caroline Fel (LR) : 6.369 voix  14,55% ballotage
Gaëtan Dirand (EXD) : 440 voix   1,01% 
Géraldine Robert (DLF) : 508 voix   1,16% 
Jérémie Delavaud (DIV) : 67 voix   0,15% 
Luc Belot (PS) : 5.971 voix  13,64% 
Franck Cadeau (DIV) : 447 voix   1,02% 
Michelle Le Thomas (ECO) : 395 voix   0,90% 
Marie Baron (FN) : 3.249 voix   7,42% 
Manon Cantin (LFI) : 4.939 voix  11,28% 
Valentin Rambault (DIV) : 914 voix   2,09% 
Matthieu Orphelin (REM) : 17.058 voix  38,97% ballotage
Pierrette Dufour (DIV) : 234 voix   0,53% 
Romain Laveau (EELV) : 2.159 voix   4,93% 
Mathieu Salé (DIV) : 287 voix   0,66% 
Valentin Brouillard-Dusong (PCF) : 409 voix   0,93%


2ème circonscription


Henry Jeanvoine (DIV) : 382 voix   0,82% 
Valentin Belhadjali (FN) : 2.974 voix    6,36% 
Romain Dolais (EELV) : 2.510 voix   5,37% 
Florence Raymond Augier (PS) : 1.582 voix   3,38% 
Stella Dupont (REM) : 21.473 voix  45,93% ballotage
Tiphaine Prier (LFI) : 5.257 voix  11,24% 
Guillaume Depraz (DIV) : 650 voix   1,39% 
Laurent Damour (UDI) : 1.996 voix   4,27% 
Jean-Baptiste Rouleau (DLF) : 1.025 voix   2,19% 
Maxence Henry (LR) : 5.651 voix 12,09% ballotage
Alain Pagano (PCF) : 1.048 voix   2,24% 
Isabelle Depoorter (DIV) : 434 voix   0,93% 
Philippe Lebrun (EXG) : 364 voix   0,78% 
Abde-Rahmène Azzouzi (DIV) : 1.407 voix   3,01% 

3ème circonscription

Alexandre Leroy (PRG) : 1.483 voix   4,26% 
Noëlle Blstyak (DIV) : 159 voix   0,46% 
Patrice Daviau (PCF) : 840 voix  2,42% 
Anne Barrault (REM) : 10.417 voix  29,96% ballotage
Hugues D'argentré (DVD) : 323 voix   0,93% 
Daphnée Raveneau (EELV) : 1.541 voix   4,43% 
Georges Chabrier (LFI) : 3.400 voix  9,78% 
Frédéric Mortier (DVD) : 2.564 voix   7,37% 
Patrice Lancien (FN) : 4.344 voix  12,49% 
Patricia Peillon (EXG) : 254 voix   0,73% 
Jean-Charles Taugourdeau (LR) : 9.448 voix  27,17% ballotage


4ème circonscription

Melvin Tallier (DVD) : 510 voix   1,34% 
Patrick Daviaud (DLF) : 836 voix    2,20% 
Didier Lizé (EXG) : 273 voix   0,72% 
Eric Touron (UDI) : 6.937 voix  18,26% ballotage
Meriem Baba (PS) : 1.895 voix   4,99% 
France Moreau (LFI) : 3.451 voix   9,08% 
Charles-Henri Jamin (DVD) : 2.138 voix   5,63% 
Christelle Cardet (EELV) : 1.324 voix   3,49% 
Christophe Richard (DIV) : 220 voix   0,58% 
Aymeric Merlaud (FN) : 4.744 voix  12,49% 
Caroline Coignard (DIV) : 824 voix   2,17% 
Marie-Loup Lelias (PCF) : 340 voix  0,90% 
Laëtitia Saint-Paul (REM) : 14.496 voix  38,16% ballotage


5ème circonscription

Martine Cordier (DLF) : 640 voix  1,70% 
Patrice Brault (DVD) : 8.017 voix  21,26% ballotage
Jean-Yves Rineau (DVD) : 485 voix   1,29% 
Lucie Pineau (FN) : 2.753 voix   7,30% 
Gilles Menard (DIV) : 271 voix   0,72% 
Kévin Certenais (LFI) : 3.197 voix    8,48% 
Jean-Marc Vacher (PS) : 1.568 voix   4,16% 
Franck Loiseau (EELV) : 2.101 voix   5,57% 
Denis Plard (EXG) : 410 voix   1,09% 
Claudie Lecuyer (PCF) : 309 voix    0,82% 
Denis Masseglia (REM) : 17.966 voix  47,63% ballotage


6ème circonscription

Maryline Fonteneau Grelet (LFI) : 5.851 voix  12,05% 
Didier Testu (EXG) : 559 voix   1,15% 
Serge Bardy (PS) : 4.666 voix   9,61% 
Bernadette De La Bourdonnaye (FN) : 4.222 voix   8,70% 
Myriam Manceau (DIV) : 416 voix   0,86% 
Pauline Emery (PCF) : 646 voix   1,33% 
Thomas Chamaille (DLF) : 1.111 voix   2,29% 
André Martin (LR) : 9.922 voix 20,44% ballotage
Nicole Dubre-Chirat (REM) : 21.153 voix  43,57% ballotage

7ème circonscription

Silvia Camara-Tombini (PS) : 3.262 voix   7,93% 
Olivier Dupuis (LFI) : 4.736 voix   11,51% 
Céline L'Huillier (EXG) : 333 voix   0,81% 
Stéphanie Chivert (DLF) : 700 voix   1,70% 
Etienne Glemot (LR) : 8.398 voix  20,41% ballotage
Éric Mercier (DIV) : 310 voix   0,75% 
Hervé Dubosclard (EELV) : 2.252 voix   5,47% 
Philippe Bolo (MoDem) : 17.126 voix  41,62% ballotage
Aurore Lahondès (FN) : 3.563 voix   8,66% 
Stéphanie Dupeyroux (PCF) : 466 voix   1,13% 

